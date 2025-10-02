Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025

Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on Monday, November 3, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 800-330-6710 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 312-471-1353 (for international callers) and referencing access code 5756948. Participants may also click here to join . Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

Hologic will provide a live and webcast replay of the call on the Company's website at investors.hologic.com . The call will be available there for 30 days. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com .

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Paula Izidoro
Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media
(858) 410-8904
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

HologicHOLXNASDAQ:HOLX
HOLX
The Conversation (0)
Hologic

Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (64% of total sales, boosted by pandemic), breast health (21% of sales, suppressed by pandemic), surgical (12%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (75%), followed by Europe (16%), Asia (6%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Related News

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Uranium Investing

Western Australia Reviews Uranium Mining Ban As Nuclear Energy Investment Grows

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands