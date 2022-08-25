GamingInvesting News

After winning a gold medal in women ' s hockey and breaking the points record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Dulcedo talent graces the cover along with Anaheim Ducks player Trevor Zegras

For the first time ever, a woman will grace the cover of EA SPORTS NHL video game with NHL 23. Olympian Sarah Nurse who broke the record for most points in a single Olympic tournament (five goals and 13 assists) helping Team Canada to secure Olympic Gold at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing now adds video game cover star to her extensive resume.

Sarah Nurse (Dulcedo) and Trevor Zegras on the cover of EA SPORTS, NHL 23 (CNW Group/Dulcedo Inc.)

Nurse shares the cover of the NHL 23 game with NHL player Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks. "It is such a tremendous honor to be the first woman on the cover of the EA SPORTS NHL franchise," says Nurse, who has been with Dulcedo since 2018.

How this vision came to life is solely at the hands of one man, Dulcedo Sports & Entertainment senior agent Thomas Houlton . "In the latter part of 2021, I helped negotiate a licensing agreement between EA and Hockey Canada to include women in the NHL 22 video game for the first time ever," says Houlton. "The public reception was incredible and Sarah and I forged a strong relationship with EA SPORTS through that partnership."

This partnership provided a gateway to bigger aspirations. "I kind of jokingly said to a representative at EA, that our next conversation would need to be about landing the cover," laughs Houlton. Lo and behold, an Olympic Gold medal, and a tournament points record later, EA SPORTS called up Houlton to say they wanted Nurse to be the first woman on the cover of the NHL video game. And the rest is history as they say.

Though diversity is an important matter in mainstream these days, sports has seemed more careful lately when broaching this topic. "Having not only a woman but a woman of color on the cover of a video game in a male-dominated sport will have unfair criticism, so we applaud EA SPORTS for blazing a trail and taking a strong stance on being pro-diversity and inclusion, something that we take seriously at Dulcedo," says Houlton.

Nurse represents a double minority in the world of hockey as a woman of color but that is an element she prides herself on. "The thing I am most proud about with this campaign is the long lasting impact it will have on the next generation of female hockey players," says Houlton. "Every partnership with Sarah serves a greater purpose, to inspire those she is paving the way for. If young girls can see it, they can dream it, and ultimately be there one day," stresses Houlton. "Also, as a woman of color in hockey, Sarah has long been a champion of diversity and inclusion and I am so humbled to represent someone who is proud to carry that responsibility on her shoulders. She is unapologetically herself."

About Dulcedo: Founded in 2008, in Montréal, Dulcedo Management Group is a global multi-disciplinary talent management agency with head offices in Montréal and Toronto with a talent roster from all over the world. Dulcedo currently has four branches, representing talents within the Modeling, Sports, Influencer, and Gaming industries. Visit www.dulcedo.com to learn more.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GIGABYTE AORUS Returns to PAX West in Full Force

Join Team AORUS for the ultimate 4K gaming experience and more in AORUSVERSE

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE is back in Seattle, Washington with Team AORUS for another installment of the highly anticipated PAX West starting Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, 2022 . This year's theme is AORUSVERSE, as attendees are invited to explore the vast gaming universe packed with the latest GIGABYTE AORUS gaming hardware and gears. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience these products hands-on and compete for prizes in esports challenges set up at the booth.

A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part 1

- The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio's "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games - that can be played easily anytime and anywhere - will become one of the main pillars for growth.

During an episode of the podcast "Where It Happens" last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years.

A Reimagined Neopian World To Explore: Announcing the Neopets Metaverse Alpha Release

( link to download )

 The classic virtual pet game, Neopets, arrives in an exciting new web3 format as Neopets Metaverse ( www.neopetsmeta.io ) with the launch of its Alpha version on August 26th . Neopets Metaverse combines classic elements of the original Neopets with a robust variety of new features and activities to create a nostalgia-invoking experience designed to appeal to both seasoned Neopians and new players all over the world.

Americas Cardroom Sending 21 Players to Uruguay as Part of 21st Anniversary Celebration

A 21st Anniversary Celebration unlike no other is arguably saving its best for last. US-facing online poker site, Americas Cardroom just announced that they're sending at least 21 players to Uruguay to play in a big Main Event.

"Our 21 st Anniversary has so far been about huge online events like the $10 Million Venom and $25 Million OSS Cub3d," said Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro at Americas Cardroom. "Now, we're taking things offline with these dream poker trips, which include a VIP Party with the ACR Pros."

Promethean continues to be the No.1 education brand for Interactive Displays in USA and EMEA in Q2 2022

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777 ), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean continues to be a global leader for Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2022 report on the World IFPD market. As schools closed out the 2021-2022 school year, administrators set their sights on a successful upcoming year by purchasing the right edtech for their classrooms. Significant demand and investment in education technology increased market share for Promethean's ActivPanel.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Promethean maintains its global K-12 education sector IFPD market leader position from 2018 to 2022 collectively, excluding sales in China . From July 2021 to June 2022 , Promethean achieved a 24.2% volume share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month period, Promethean remained the number one brand in the United States , United Kingdom & Ireland , and Germany . Most recently, in Q2 2022, the company continued strong growth in the United States , achieving a 30.2% volume share of the IFPD market.

Promethean rounded out Q2 2022 with the launch of the all-new ActivPanel 9 with ActivSync , which delivers the most robust, seamless, and secure user experience to teachers, students, and IT administrators. After listening to more than 1,300 customers across the globe, Promethean designed the interactive panel to navigate a changing learning environment. The ActivPanel 9 is the only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology which eliminates digital barriers between devices and enables increased connectivity, customizable settings, and enhanced mobility so teachers can move around freely. In addition, teachers can record lessons, including classroom voices and panel content, to be shared with remote and absent students and parents through any platform. Promethean also announced a strategic alliance with artificial intelligence (AI) technology company Merlyn Mind , where Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the AI solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers powered by voice-activated AI, in the US market.

"As we lead the way to Q3 2022 and beyond, it is clear that Promethean continues to accelerate our commitment to bringing innovative, market-leading technology to teachers, students, and IT administrators," said Chris Hand , Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "With the all-new ActivPanel in use, classrooms are now outfitted with interactive panels that are more secure, user-friendly, and interoperable with other technologies."

– End –

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England , more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington , and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

GOATED.gg launches: Flipping the script in favor of Gamers

The boom in Crypto, Blockchain and NFTs have become the subject of healthy skepticism. Scammers, flooded markets and dodgy, insecure blockchains have resulted in more than reduced market confidence: it has jeopardized whole newly developed ecosystems. But now a team of gamers, technologists and experienced entrepreneurs have 'flipped the script'.

GOATED, BUILT FOR GAMERS

GOATED's goal is to create a simple, safe, trusted, transparent and reliable platform for competitive gamers and content creators and their millions of fans and followers. GOATED rewards and supports the worldwide gamer community by developing innovative, valuable, yet affordable, digital collectable products, incentives and engagement opportunities. Fans can sell, trade and share their collectables on the goated.gg platform. Launching on the Solana Blockchain (one of the least-expensive and least energy consuming blockchains), GOATED combines gamer know-how and experience with the passion of their fans and followers.

What makes GOATED different from all the other projects that we have seen thus far? The GOATED developer team has analyzed the mistakes of previous NFT startups and has developed innovative ways for competitive gamers, content creators, along with their fans, to earn rewards by engaging with and supporting their favorite gamers and each other while easily collecting and trading unique, exclusive GamerClips, GamerCards and GamerCoins created by their favorite competitive gamers and content creators. Bruce Edward Spector , founder of GOATED, calls the GOATED methods Engage to Earn™.

The goated.gg roadmap will enable gamers to connect with their millions of fans and followers via Engage to Earn, a breakthrough model that allows gamers to earn rewards for what gamers already love doing. Engage to Earn will include: Watch to Earn, Comment to Earn, Collect to Earn, Trade to Earn, Stake to Earn, Subscribe to Earn, Follow to Earn, Nominate to Earn, Vote to Earn, and Share to Earn.

GOATED gamers and content creators also receive the highest percentage of primary sales of their NFTs of any marketplace operating today. GOATED Gamers and Content Creators are also paid continuing, perpetual royalties on all secondary market sales of their GOATED NFTs on the GOATED Marketplace (and other compatible marketplaces). GOATED members will also receive future rewards from their favorite GOATED creators in the form of GOATED CreatorCoins and royalties attached to their NFT collections.

GOATED hopes to finally bring some long-awaited trust, transparency, fairer and more equitable rewards, real value and confidence to the worldwide gamer community and the developing blockchain and NFT market.

https://goated.gg/
Media Contact: bruce@goated.gg or monika@goated.gg

