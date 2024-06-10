Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Eclipse Metals

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce a significant development in its Ivigtût multi-commodity REE Project in southwestern Greenland. The Company has been granted access to 1940s-era archived historical diamond drill core, which has demonstrated high-grade rare earth element (REE) results from initial core samples, as released in November 2021.

Highlights

  • Eclipse Metals confirms access to 19,000 metres of historical diamond drill core from the Ivigtût project area in Greenland, including 6 holes drilled to a depth of up to 200m within Gronnedal carbonatite REE mineralisation.
  • The company’s access to this drill core will enhance its mineral resource estimation efforts and act as a guide for future drilling within a 3 km by 800 m section of REE carbonatite footprint as well as within the historic Ivigtût mine.
  • Previous sampling of historical drill core from Gronnedal carbonatite returned high-grade results of up to 22,695 ppm TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides), with significant europium values (Eu).
  • Assayed samples of drill core from the large quartz target below Ivigtût pit returned silica ranging up to 99.7% SiO2.
  • The historical drill core samples will be exported from a Greenland core-shed to European Laboratory for hyperspectral scanning for elemental analysis, to enhance the existing resource size and better understand the deposit at depth.

Core trays carrying about 2,500 metres of the archived drill core from Ivigtût and Gronnedal are in preparation for export from Greenland for comprehensive analytical assessment by a European Laboratory.

This strategic access will enable Eclipse Metals to minimise the costly process of extensive diamond drilling to increase the current mineral resource estimate (MRE) within Gronnedal and allow it to better plan future drilling programs focusing on the 3 km by 800 m section of REE-bearing ferrocarbonatite and the polymetallic Ivigtût pit. Historical holes at Gronnedal were originally drilled to explore magnetite deposits on contact zones of later intrusive dolerite dykes but also intersected carbonatite carrying light and heavy REE.

Modelling of historical exploration data from the Ivigtût cryolite deposit indicates the presence of a 220 m- wide and 90 m-thick cylindrical body of high silica grade, low-impurity quartz below the pit floor as defined by historical drilling (Figure 6). Laboratory analysis of quartz samples determined it can be further purified with a simple acid wash process to substantially increase the grade to 99.9% SiO2. By removing impurities, this has the potential to make this quartz suitable for the high-tech semiconductor industry, further enhancing the value of this industrial mineral project (Figure 7).

Figure 1: Eclipse Metals’ location map for its MEL2007-45 tenement, showing the historical Ivigtût mine and the Gronnedal prospect, with an inset map that highlights the location of three historical drill holes.

Gronnedal REE Carbonatite

Recent work on Eclipse Metals’ Gronnedal rare earth prospect has demonstrated extensive potential for a large mineralised system. Recent findings, including the Gronnedal mineral resource estimate, suggest that rare earth mineralisation extends over a 5 km by 2 km area, with an initial exploration target focusing on a 3 km by 800 m section of ferrocarbonatite. This mineralisation with the presence of significant deposits of rare earth elements, including notably high ratios of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), positions Eclipse’s Ivigtût Project as a potentially vital contributor to the global supply chain of these critical elements within the European territory.

Figure 2: Eclipse Metals will export sections from these pallets of Gronnedal and Ivigtut core drilled in the 1940s from storage in Greenland to a European Laboratory to use in upgrading its rare earth and quartz resource.

Selected rock-chip samples of core from three of the diamond-cored holes drilled in the Gronnedal carbonatite complex in the 1940s returned very significant analysis for rare earth elements with up to 22,695ppm total rare earth oxides (sample IVT 21 – 3) (Figures 3 and 4), (ASX announcements 15 and 22 November 2021).

Eclipse is now planning to utilise a recently developed, non-destructive procedure to analyse drill core with a cost-effective hyperspectral scan method in Europe. This not only represents substantial future cost- saving but accelerates the timeline for a potential extension of the Gronnedal MRE announced in February 2024, which reported 1.18 million tonnes to a depth of only 9.5 m. The five historical drill holes to be tested range in depth from 58 to 201 m; much deeper than drilling results utilised in the recent MRE.

Recent findings at Gronnedal indicate a large ferrocarbonatite footprint which is significantly mineralised with rare earth elements, including notably high ratios of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) magnetic REE. The grade range for the 3 km by 800 m footprint comprises a notable proportion of magnet REE (neodymium and praseodymium,dysprosium, and terbium), which has the potential to be competitive with other REE projects globally. This positions Eclipse’s Ivigtût project as a potentially vital contributor to the global supply chain of these critical elements.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:epmrare earth explorationrare earth miningrare earth stocksrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
EPM:AU
Eclipse Metals
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals


ChemX Materials

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, advises it has received binding commitments for the SPP Shortfall from the recently completed Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP Shortfall has raised a total of $201,600 gross proceeds via the placement of 4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated investors. Under the same terms as the SPP, every two Shortfall Shares will be accompanied by an attaching option (Shortfall Option) to be issued under the Options Prospectus.

DY6 Metals

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the licence area for its Tundulu project (previously under application) has now been formally granted.

Ucore Announces Further Amendments and Extension of Certain Debt Arrangements

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce amendments to, and the extension of, certain debt agreements with Orca Holdings, LLC (" Orca ").

Immediately following specified amendments and extensions to debt arrangements between the parties, which are described in Ucore's press release dated December 22, 2023 , the Company was party to two short-term secured lines of credit from Orca in the maximum principal amount of USD$2.0 million (the " 2022 Line of Credit ") and USD$2.2 million (the " 2023 Line of Credit "), respectively. In consideration for extending these loans to January 31, 2026 , the Company issued a total of 4.4 million warrants to Orca, with each warrant entitling Orca to acquire one common share in the capital of Ucore (a " Common Share ") at an exercise price of $0.89 . These warrants were set to expire on January 31, 2026 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Desoto Resources Limited

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Best intercept of 50m @ 1.55% TREO, incl. 12m @ 4.51% TREO (14.9% Nd/Pr)

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES) (“DES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an acquisition within its exploration landholding in the Northern Territory. This acquisition encompasses a historical drilling dataset targeting Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Businessmen shaking hands.

Arafura Makes Financing Progress with Up to US$300 Million for Nolans Rare Earths Project

Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) announced it has received conditional approval for up to US$300 million in debt financing for its Nolans project from Export Development Canada (EDC).

Located in Australia's Northern Territory, Nolans is a rare earths mining and processing operation focusing on the production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr). These elements are critical for manufacturing the permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and a variety of other high-tech applications.

Arafura is aiming to secure a total of US$775 million in senior debt funding to advance the asset.

DY6 Metals

Additional Historical Drilling Results Confirms Tundulu REE Potential

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report the results of historical drilling that confirm the potential for the Tundulu Project to host significant rare earth elements mineralisation.

Eclipse Metals
Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

Exceptional New Thick, High-Grade Intercepts

