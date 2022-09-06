Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo's highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements ( Figure 1 ).
  • Purdy's North reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's (" Azure ") Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (" Andover ") and Artemis Resources Limited's (" Artemis ") Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (" Carlow Castle ").
  • Purdy's North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.
  • Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.
  • > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold discovery (" Hemi ").
  • High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.
  • Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (" NGP ") in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.
  • Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie .
  • Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy's North and Egina ( Becher area ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (" MCB ") have commenced.
  • Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (" Malmsbury Project ") joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (" GBM ") (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.
  • At the Malmsbury Project , close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (" IP ") survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

Exploration programs are currently underway or have been recently completed at gold and nickel-copper targets at Purdy's North ( Figure 2 ) in the Karratha District, structural and intrusive-related gold targets at Egina , orogenic and conglomerate gold targets across the NGP , and structural and intrusive related gold targets at the Malmsbury Project in Victoria.

" We are excited to get on the ground at these high-quality drill targets, " commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, Novo's Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and a director. " This is a highly prospective region and there has been well-documented recent exploration success from our neighbours, including Azure and Artemis, who own projects in close proximity to Novo's Purdy's North project. Drilling across these high-quality targets is an important part of our broader exploration strategy to expand the size, scale and diversification of Novo's projects and we look forward to assessing the results each program generates. "

"We have prioritized exploration as a key growth area in the next 12 months and have allocated and approved the necessary funds to deliver on this objective. With a number of drill rigs spinning at various targets over the coming months it is shaping up be a very busy end to 2022 and start to 2023."

" Our exploration team has built up a plethora of high value drill targets, " commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Novo's Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director. " With cash in the bank, we are in an excellent position to aggressively tackle each of these targets with systematic first pass drilling. Drilling, which is just getting started, is already turning up very promising intercepts of significant quartz-sulphide veining from Morto Lago, possible magmatic nickel-copper sulphide mineralization at Milburn, and new strong gold intercepts from the Malmsbury Project. We have lots to look forward to, including maiden drilling for Hemi-style mineralization at Egina, further follow up work at the very robust Nunyerry North gold in soil anomaly, and drilling additional strong nickel-copper targets at Karratha. At the same time, we are diligently exploring the NGP to build up inventories of gold mineralization. We are very excited to ramp up our exploration efforts across the Pilbara and look forward to lots of good news to come. "

Figure 2 : RC drill rig at Morto Lago.

WEST PILBARA REGION

Purdy's North (E47/1745)

Novo's gold and battery metals exploration strategy 2 includes advancing targets in the Karratha District, adjacent to Azure's Andover discovery and Artemis' Carlow Castle discovery. 44 RC drill holes for 4,713 m have been completed to date, focussing initially on the Milburn area to the north of Purdy's North and 1.5 km due east of Carlow Castle ( Figure 3 ). Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Purdy's North.

Drilling to date has focused on the Morto Lago and Milburn electromagnetic (" EM ") anomalies with preparations underway for drilling at Southcourt and NRV06, and the Bushmill EM Ni-Cu targets in the Yanyarre Well Project area. Planning for drilling at 47K, 48K, Sullam and Bobs Well prospects is also progressing.

The Morto Lago and Morto Lago North gold-copper target ( Figure 4 ) is where a gold mineralized-quartz vein system manifests at surface as a wide subcrop over 350 m strike in an outwash claypan, mostly obscured by regolith, but with already reported 3 significant rock chip gold assay results (up to 6.63 g/t gold ), and a series of malachite bearing sulphidic veins which sub-crop in outwash plains over several hundred metres strike and 100 m width. Wide spaced reconnaissance drill traverses are testing the mapped sulphidic quartz-vein swarms along strike from the Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt mineralization. To date, several zones of quartz veins with chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite and pyrite have been intersected in multiple holes with intercepts up to 24 m down hole thickness. New rock chip gold assay results for quartz vein sub-crop at Morto Lago North include 5.29 g/t gold, 1.27 g/t gold, and 0.97 g/t gold .

The Milburn EM anomaly target is a discrete EM geophysical anomaly up to 300 m long and 200 m wide overlaying a gabbro and meta-basalt contact, with associated historical copper-nickel-gold occurrences identified at surface. Already three holes to the north of the main target conductor have highlighted a moderate SW dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of disseminated pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visually confirmed by pXRF).

Refer to Table 1 in Appendix 2 below for a listing of rock chip and soil sample results. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Purdy's North project.

Figure 3 : Prospect location at the Purdy's North and Maitland/Dingo intrusive areas.

Figure 4 : Drill program and interpreted geology – Morto Lago/Milburn.

Nunyerry North (E47/2973)

The Nunyerry North Prospect is a quartz vein-related structurally controlled gold target where a high order soil anomaly has been defined over 640 m coupled with high grade rock chip samples and favourable structures 4 . Work in 2022 has included extensional grid soil sampling, rock chip sampling and detailed mapping.

Phase 2 grid soil sampling has extended the Nunyerry North anomaly to over 1.4 km strike ( Figure 5 ) and defined a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold south of the main target. Eight soil samples collected in mid-2022 have returned > 1 g/t gold including 2.1 g/t gold and 1.5 g/t gold in soil, making the total to date, 18 soils > 1 g/t gold over a kilometre strike within the anomalous area.

Figure 5 : Gold in soil anomaly at the Nunyerry North prospect.

Rock chip sampling in the eastern half of the main anomaly returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins within the main target and specimen gold has been detected in the main target area ( Figure 6) .

Figure 6 : Specimen gold from the main soil anomaly at the Nunyerry North prospect.

The geology of the Nunyerry North target area includes quartz vein-related gold mineralization within a sequence of ultramafic komatiites and mafic rocks, juxtaposed by regional shears and offset faults. Follow-up work planned includes heritage surveys and logistics for road access in preparation for drilling. Novo's exploration licence 47/2973 is 70%-owned, with the remaining 30% held by Mark Gareth Creasy and entities controlled by him (the " Creasy Group ") 5 .

Refer to Table 1 in Appendix 2 below for a listing of rock chip and soil sample results. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Nunyerry North or the Croydon Project.

Egina District

The Becher Area (E47/3673) contains multiple targets along the highly prospective, yet under-explored Mallina Basin geology across a significant NE trending mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey's Hemi gold discovery 6 ( Figure 7 ). Previous explorers have defined two large (> 1 km strike) coincident high-order Au-As-Sb soil anomalies along the structural corridor, with limited reconnaissance aircore drilling within the Au-As-Sb anomalous zones intersecting up to 4.38 g/t gold 6 .

Figure 7 : Becher area interpreted intrusive targets showing the position of the De Grey Hemi orogenic gold discovery hosted to the northeast of Becher along the interpreted fertile corridor.

Exploration in 2022 has advanced the understanding of the system, with preparations for a significant aircore drilling program to commence in the very near future. Exploration to date has included:

  • Regolith and geological mapping, identifying intensely altered and sulphidized ultramafic rocks within the Irvine prospect;
  • Detailed structural and geological interpretation and the definition of several shear corridors, including the ENE trending Irvine and Bonatti Shears and the E-W trending Whillans and Heckmair Shears. Interpretation of the underlying geology has relied heavily on existing aeromagnetic imagery, defining magnetic stratigraphy including ultramafic and mafic intrusions along with magnetic lows possibly representing "Hemi-type" intrusions with a predominantly sedimentary sequence in the Malina Formation;
  • A high-resolution low-altitude aeromagnetic survey over the tenement was recently completed, with results expected in the near term. Re-interpretation of the geology and target definition will be conducted to prioritise aircore drilling;
  • A detailed ground gravity survey is currently in progress, with 4,800 stations planned, to aid in the definition of structural architecture, and finesse potential granitic "sanukitoid" intrusions and mafic-ultramafic stratigraphy;
  • A heritage survey over approximately 70-line km for drill traverses; and
  • Planning for a minimum of 30,000 m of regional 640 m to 320 m spaced lines of aircore drilling ( Figure 8 ) to commence by mid-September, testing four shear corridors and numerous sanukitoid targets, as well as antimony-arsenic-gold soil anomalies defined by previous explorers 6 .

To fast-track anomaly definition and rapid, effective follow up to RC targeting, samples from the aircore drilling will be analysed for gold using detectORE TM proprietary technology already in use on site at the NGP, facilitating more efficient sample selection during grade control drilling. Novo has been a Platinum Sponsor of the detectORE TM technology since September 2021.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Egina district. Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

Figure 8 : Planned air core traverses (red lines), regional shear corridors and previous drilling (black dots) over airborne magnetics.

EAST PILBARA REGION

NGP Near-Mine/District Exploration

Highest priority historical satellite oxide resources in the MCB have now been fully appraised, with only a handful of low tenor prospects delineated. Novo is progressing a step change exploration approach to rapidly provide additional oxide targets for potential future mill feed as part of the NGP.

To that effect, a new strategy for district evaluation at the NGP is underway with additional geophysics and surface geochemistry employed to extend gold mineralization trends and understand structural setting, targeting new mineralization styles and mineralization under cover. A detailed gravity survey is underway and soil sampling has been completed around the Finucane prospect and along the Sayshell trend ( Figure 9 ), with assays pending.

Aircore drilling programs are also being prepared to test new concepts, and new tenure is being covered by reconnaissance mapping and metal detecting ( Figure 10 ), with 177 grams of gold from 53 sites located in August.

Results referred to in this news release, including the 177 grams of gold located via metal detecting, are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the NGP.

Figure 9 : Requisite geochemical and geophysical programs planned for the MCB during H2 2022 to support a more holistic approach to targeting new styles of gold mineralisation and mineralisation under cover.

Figure 10 : Specimen gold found on the Sayshell structural trend. This nugget is not necessarily representative of mineralization across the NPG.

MCB Satellite Prospects

RC drill programs continued at NGP in the first half of 2022, with drilling completed at the Genie and the Parnell – Vulture 7 trend, and a first systematic program at Daisy Central ( Figure 11 ).

Importantly, initial results from Daisy Central are highly encouraging, with several holes intercepting high-grade mineralization on an initial broadly spaced drilling program. Results from Genie extended mineralization further to the west, and additional results at Parnell have delineated a more coherent mineralized trend, with drill follow up remaining to be completed in H2 2022 utilizing a drill rig suited to the topography.

Daisy Central

Daisy Central is a near-mine oxide lode gold prospect located approximately 24 km to the northeast of the Company's Golden Eagle processing facility (the " Golden Eagle Plant "). The prospectivity of the area is evident from historical workings, anomalous soil samples, and sparse historical drill lines. The prospect is located in between two open pits mined by Millennium Minerals Limited (prior to it being acquired by Novo in 2020 8 ) (" Millennium ") along the Middle Creek Fault in a similar structural setting.

Most of the prospect is under thin cover. Mapping by Novo has defined three parallel east-northeast trending steeply dipping mineralized structural corridors. Historical shaft locations and best historical drill results are in areas of structural complexity, increased sericite and carbonate alteration, and quartz veining, providing a number of high-grade near surface targets.

Drilling was completed on a first pass 80 m line spacing, with 20 m spaced holes ( Figure 12 ).

Figure 11 : Location map for NGP showing Novo tenure and priority prospects .

Figure 12 : Map showing significant gram*metre gold results at the Daisy Central Prospect from Novo drilling.

Significant results over 10 gram * metre are outlined below:

  • 3 m at 19.58 g/t gold from 25 m in 22DC0007
  • 9 m at 5.34 g/t gold from 14 m in 22DC0018
  • 4 m at 8.07 g/t gold from 38 m in 22DC0078
  • 7 m at 3.44 g/t gold from 17 m in 22DC0079
  • 8 m at 2.82 g/t gold from 4 m in 22DC0015
  • 6 m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43 m in 22DC0041
  • 7 m at 2.46 g/t gold from 31 m in 22DC0040
  • 3 m at 4.16 g/t gold from 27 m in 22DC0078
  • 5 m at 2.42 g/t gold from 2 m in 22DC0042
  • 2 m at 5.45 g/t gold from 33 m in 22DC0024

Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

3D geological modelling of the preliminary mineralized trends has been completed, and Daisy Central is now ready for infill and extensional RC drilling, with relevant approvals in place. Drilling will take place in H1 2023 when additional targets can be determined from the additional geophysical and structural mapping programs currently underway.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Daisy Central.

Genie

Genie is a near-mine oxide lode gold prospect that forms part of a broader > 1.25 km long previously untested target located ( Figure 13 ) within 3 km of the Company's Golden Eagle Plant as part of the NGP 7 .

Figure 13 : Map showing significant gram*m gold results at Genie Prospect, with summarised geological mapping.

Mineralization comprises multiple lodes of quartz veined intrusive dolerite dykes, possibly controlled by two east-northeast trending structures. Extensional drilling on the western extent of known mineralization (34 RC holes for 2,769 m) were drilled in H1 2022 and returned results including:

  • 5 m at 7.33 g/t gold from 45 m in 22GN0016
  • 19 m at 1.31 g/t gold from 13 m in 22GN0023
  • 8 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 21 m in 22GN0005

Geological 3D modelling is now underway to better determine economic potential and further work includes metallurgical testing to be completed in September 2022.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Genie. Refer to the Appendices for a full listing of results.

Parnell-Vulture

The Parnell – Vulture Trend is located some 45 km from the Company's Golden Eagle Plant and is accessible by an established access road and associated infrastructure.

Historical drilling 9 and previously released results 7 have intersected a series of vein-hosted targets over a strike length of approximately 2 km. Significant results include:

  • 2 m at 44.86 g/t gold from 50 m in 22PS0006
  • 11 m at 4.48 g/t gold from 11 m in 22PA0014
  • 6 m at 7.45 g/t gold from 48 m in 22PA0027
  • 4 m at 8.36 g/t gold from 25 m in 22PA0046
  • 2 m at 10.74 g/t gold from 57 m in 22PA0048
  • 8 m at 1.9 g/t gold from 66 m in 22PA0042
  • 9 m at 1.5 g/t gold from 45 m in 22PA0006
  • 2 m at 6.23 g/t gold from 9 m in 22PA0018

Drilling has defined a series of high-grade shoots up to 200 m strike length. The Parnell main target has high grade intercepts over reasonable withs (i.e. 6 m @ 7.45 g/t gold ) associated with the hanging wall of a felsic intrusive in a major north dipping fault zone ( Figure 14 ).

Multiple structural targets within the broader Parnell still require drill testing using a track mounted drill rig ( Figure 15 ), including a 2 m at 44.86 g/t gold intercept from 50 m in 22PS0006, which is open along strike to the east and west. Additionally, complex vein sets to the northeast and northwest of the Parnell Main Zone will be drill tested later this year.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Parnell-Vulture trend.

Refer to Table 2 and Table 3 in Appendix 2 below for full results of RC drilling from NGP, including Daisy Central, Genie, and the Parnell-Vulture trend.

NGP Brownfields Future Program

Geological models have been generated for the key prospects recently drilled, and detailed target ranking of all existing prospects in the district has been conducted to prioritize ongoing exploration drilling programs with the aim to delineate additional oxide ounces for the Golden Eagle Plant.

The more expansive step-change exploration campaign in the Nullagine district commenced in H1 2022, with programs initially focussed on the eastern extension of the Middle Creek Fault, where soil sampling and the detailed ground gravity survey nears completion. Further programs will focus on the Blue Spec Shear and Sayshell trend ( Figure 11 ).

Figure 14 : Cross section of Parnell main target showing Novo drilling and new results in 22PA0027.

Figure 15 : Map of historical and Novo significant intercepts at Parnell and Vulture prospect to date.

Results of soil sampling and high-resolution gravity data, in conjunction with existing datasets such as high-resolution aerial aeromagnetics and radiometrics, and hyperspectral HyMapper TM data will be used to identify additional drill targets. This study is expected to not only define new prior undefined targets but extend and upgrade new mineralized structural trends such as the Genie corridor and the Sayshell structural trend. This drilling is expected to take place subsequently to infill and extensional drilling at targets such as Daisy Central .

East Pilbara Regional

Approximately 2,800 sq km of prospective and under explored tenure around Marble Bar ( Figure 16 ) is currently being advanced by reconnaissance and detailed mapping, soil sample grids and geophysical surveys. The larger landholding comprises existing conglomerate gold and orogenic gold targets, although porphyry / VMS-style targets are also recognised at Gully Washer 7 . A new target style now includes a series of sanukitoid-like intrusions along a major structural corridor trending along the NGP and Bamboo / Stratton projects.

Figure 16 : East Pilbara regional tenure and key prospects.

Elsie District

Detailed mapping, rock chip sampling and soil grids have been completed at the Elsie District .

Rock sampling at Little Elsie ( Figure 17 ) focused on historical workings covering approximately 100 m of sheared and chloritized komatiite hosting mineralized quartz veins. The first batch of 80 rock samples included a maximum assay of 94.7 g/t gold , and 19 rock samples returned grades higher than 1 g/t gold . The samples obtained from the 100 m of strike extent averaged 24.5 g/t gold, with further anomalous results extending the trend by 200 metres averaging 1.1 g/t gold. The structural corridor is mapped, and rock sampled further to the north, where structural complexity appears to terminate mineralization. The trend is open to the south for approximately 5 km, which has been covered by a soil sample grid for which assays are pending.

Figure 17 : Map showing geological context and significant rock chip results at the Little Elsie Prospect.

At Elsie , historical drilling has tested short strike extents of a structural trend similar to Little Elsie, over several kilometres. Detailed mapping and rock chip sampling by Novo has focused on two prospect areas to determine controls on mineralization and to optimize drill testing. Assays returned for 57 rock samples have a peak value of 27.4 g/t gold with five samples over 1 g/t gold .

RC drilling will be conducted at both Little Elsie and Elsie to test high-grade shoot style targets within these significant structural mineralized corridors, with extensional mapping and sampling along the structural corridor aimed at providing further drill targets in the near term.

Refer to Table 4 in Appendix 2 below for full results of rock chip samples from Elsie. Results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district.

Soil sample grids and rock chip sampling have been completed over the Yilgalong , and Golden Granite prospects, with assays pending. These targets are zones of high-density quartz veining at the margins of the Elsie Creek tonalite, with broad spaced historic rock chip sampling over a 4 km by 4 km area by Plenty River Gold Mines NL (" Plenty River ") in 1995 and Mount Stewart Pty Ltd (" Mt Stewart ") in 2018-2019. Sampling yielded peak values of 92 g/t gold and 161 g/t gold with multiple results > 1 g/t gold.

These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district. This historical data was disclosed in an annual exploration report (" Report ") filed by Plenty River with the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (" DMIRS "). The technical information contained herein has been extracted from this Report. Reference should be made to the Report which is available on DMIRS' website https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/10/Report_Ref/A114758 .

Samples collected by Mt Stewart were reported to DMIRS by Novo following transfer of the underlying tenure and have not yet been released to the public via DMIRS. The 76 rock samples were collected as 3 – 5 kg calico bags from outcropping quartz veins and submitted to MinAnalytical Laboratory Services Pty Ltd and analysed for gold by 25 g aqua regia with ICP-MS finish (AR25/MS). From these samples, 11 rock chip samples were sent Intertek Genalysis Perth Ltd and analysed for gold by 50 g lead collection fire assay with Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry finish (FA50/OE).

Other East Pilbara Districts

The exploration team have commenced reconnaissance programs including mapping and rock chip sampling, soils and stream sediment sampling and detailed mapping of targets at the Bamboo and Stratton districts during Q3 2022. Target styles include orogenic gold, conglomerate gold, and potential "sanukitoid" intrusion. The exploration scope will then shift towards the Marble Bar districts.

Conglomerate targets Skyfall 10 and Golden Eye 7 are now drill ready for programs in H2 2022.

High grade gold intercepts at the Talga gold project 11 have been reviewed and follow-up drilling in H1 2023 will target shoots developed on cross-cutting structures ( Figure 18 ).

Figure 18 : Type section of the high-grade shoots drilled in 2021

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the East Pilbara district.

VICTORIAN PROJECTS

Malmsbury Project (joint venture with GBM)

Novo exercised its option over the Malmsbury Project, located approximately 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia to earn a 50% interest, and the right to earn an additional 10% interest by incurring A$5 million in exploration expenditure over a four-year period 12 . Management of the Joint Venture will be handed over to Novo from 1 October 2022.

A total of 11 diamond drill holes ( Figures 19 and 20 ) for 3,162 m were completed during Q4 2021 through Q3 2022, with the final hole of the program completed in July 2022. Gold and multi-element assays from 8 of 11 holes have been returned. Significant results from the first three holes sampled (MD13, MD14 & MD16) and partial results from MD17 have been reported previously 13 , 1 .

Significant new results over 5 gram * metres are:

  • 7.75 m at 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m in MD15
  • 9 m at 1.1 g/t gold from 257 m in MD19
  • 0.95 m @ 10.01 g/t gold from 102.65 m in MD17

Refer to Table 5 in Appendix 2 below for full results.

Further drilling along the Leven Star Reef continues to deliver robust results. Drill hole MD15 tested a failed historic drill section along the main mineralization trend and returned 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m. All drill holes that targeted the Leven Star Reef as part of the current campaign have been highly successful, with MD16 the standout, returning > 220 gram * meters of gold down-hole 13 . Drill hole MD21 is the final drill hole in the current campaign that tests a potential high-grade shoot zone on the Leven Star, with assays pending.

Additional significant results returned from MD17 include a high-grade intersection of 0.95 m @ 10.01 g/t gold from 102.65 m incorporating a 30 mm vuggy quartz vein that may represent extension of the historically mined N-S trending Hanover West Reef. This intersection occurs in the hanging-wall to the gold-mineralized Missing Link Monzogranite interval that was intersected further down-hole and previously reported 1 .

Drill holes MD19 and MD20 were collared on farmland on the Drummond Historic Goldfield and were designed to investigate down-dip continuity and tenor of the Queens Birthday and O'Connors Historic reefs, in addition to testing potential parallel reef systems. Both holes successfully intersected the target reefs, with MD19 returning 9 m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 257 m across a wide zone of alteration interpreted to represent the main O'Connors reef. Drill hole MD20 , with assays pending, intersected a narrow shear zone with abundant acicular arsenopyrite and pyrite at approximately 402m; and an approximately 8m wide interval of sulphide (asp-py-sb) bearing quartz and chlorite-sericite altered sediments between 421 – 429 m. Either zone potentially representing down-dip continuity of the main high-grade Queens Birthday Reef. Both the O'Connors and Queens Birthday Reefs remain sparsely drilled and remain open at depth.

Step-out hole MD22 successfully intersected a strongly altered, quartz veined and sulphide bearing porphyritic intrusive (Missing Link Monzogranite) between 137.2 – 179.3 m depth and some 80 m north of the previous reported gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . The intrusive remains open and untested at depth and gives further validation for an intrusion hosted and/or intrusion related (" IRG ") system at the Malmsbury Project. Gold and multi-element assays for MD22 are pending.

Figure 19 : Location of drill holes MD13 – MD22 (green traces) from current diamond program on RL006587 with key target gold reefs (red lines) and interpreted geology. Monzogranite is pink stippled polygon. Assays pending for MD21 and MD22. Refer to Appendix 1 for full geology legend.

Figure 20 : Drill holes MD19 and MD20 on the Drummond North goldfield testing the Queens Birthday and O'Connors reef trends.

Geophysical Data Update

A series of high order gravity and magnetic targets ( Figure 21 ) have been generated at the Malmsbury Project following a comprehensive review of existing regional and local geophysical datasets. A key component of the review involved reprocessing historic ground gravity data collected in 2008 across the highly prospective Belltopper Hill Area. High-resolution elevation data (DEM) acquired during a recent LiDAR survey (2020) and utilized during reprocessing has been fundamental in improving the quality of the historic regional and local ground gravity surveys in terms of reducing known legacy issues with terrain effects.

Figure 21 : Developing ground gravity and airborne magnetic geophysical targets at the Malmsbury Project. Additional ground gravity and ground magnetic surveys are planned to refine targets.

Current geophysical interpretation is underpinned by new petrophysical data collected from a range of mineralized and unmineralized type-lithologies sampled from diamond core across the Malmsbury Project area. These new data provide crucial insight into anticipated ranges for physical properties of the local units at Malmsbury and help inform characterisation of the interpreted sub-surface geology and potential "target" zones of mineralization within the project area.

Further characterisation of the developing geophysical targets at the Malmsbury Project will involve an induced polarisation survey that is currently scheduled for Q4 2022 that aims to identify potential "sulphide-rich target," zones within the granite (IRGS) target corridor, in addition to delineating disseminated sulphide haloes around high-priority gold reef targets. Additional ground magnetics and ground gravity data is planned commensurate with the upcoming IP survey to expand on these datasets and further refine the evolving geophysical targets.

Malmsbury Project Forward Work Program 2022

Future exploration will involve a second phase of drilling at the Malmsbury Project that aims to build on current success and test the remaining and developing high-priority targets not tested in the recently completed campaign. This is currently scheduled for early 2023 pending rig availability.

Geophysics involves a significant upcoming IP survey accompanied by ground gravity and an extensive ground magnetic survey which is currently scheduled for Q4 2022.

Further expansion of systematic soil geochemistry, mapping and rock chip sampling is also scheduled to recommence in Q4 2022.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

West Pilbara rock chip samples were assayed by Intertek in Perth, Western Australia and were crushed and pulverized and assayed for gold by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS). All relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek Genalysis.

Nunyerry North soil samples were sieved to -80# (250 μm) in the field and assayed by Intertek in Perth, Western Australia for gold and 32 multielements by 25g aqua regia digest - MS finish (lab method AR25/MS) with overlimit gold assay results analysed by 25g charge Fire Assay-OE finish (lab method FA25/OE). Rock chip samples were crushed and pulverized and assayed for gold by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS). QAQC protocols for soil samples included insertion of 2 blanks, 2 standards and 4 field duplicates per 100 soil samples and 3 CRM standards were inserted with the rock chip sample batches. No QAQC issues were detected.

RC drilling at Genie , Parnell-Vulture , and Daisy Central was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralization as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the explorative nature of the work, the true width of mineralization cannot yet be precisely determined.

All RC samples were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia. A cone splitter was used to split off one metre intervals into 3 – 5 kg calico bags. Samples are then crushed to -2 mm and RSD split into a single 500-gram jar for PhotonAssay. To test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect, field duplicates and crushed duplicates were analysed. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sample sequence to test for lab performance.

Spot rock chip samples from the Elsie District were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia. Samples were crushed to -2 mm in full and RSD split into two 500-gram jars for PhotonAssay. The crush duplicates and regular field duplicates test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect. Samples are further analysed for 48 elements using four acid digest ICP-MS (4A/MS48). Blanks and standards were inserted in the sample sequence to ensure data quality and control.

The pXRF assay technique utilized a Niton XL5 handheld XRF machine. The Niton is calibrated daily, with 3 to 4 QAQC standards (fit for purpose including certified Ni, Cu and Co values) run concurrently, with an additional 2 standards checked per minimum 100 readings and 4 QAQC standard assayed before the machine is shut down. pXRF is utilized as a preliminary exploration technique for base metals. Rock chip samples are point analysed for 90 seconds using 4 machine filters. The pXRF is a spot reading device and has diminished precision due to grainsize effect, especially on rock samples where peak results represent a window of

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

Malmsbury Diamond Core Program

The diamond drill core was sampled by cutting the core in half longitudinally. Samples were cut to geological boundaries or to a preferred length of 1.0 m. The core was halved along the plane of orientation using a diamond saw and the upper half of the core dispatched for analysis and the lower half returned to the core tray in its original orientation. Sampling interval lengths range from 0.3 m up to 1.3 m. Core loss zones greater than or equal to 0.2 m are recorded. Sampling does not cross core loss zones of greater than or equal to 0.3 m. Depending on their relationship to potential mineralization, zones with core loss less than 0.3 m and greater than 0.1 m can terminate a sampling sequence or be included within a sample interval with the percentage of sample recovery recorded. Where core loss cannot be specifically attributed, the percentage of sample recovery is recorded.

All core samples were crushed and pulverised (ALS CRU-21/PUL-23) and sub-sampled for fire assay and multi-element analysis (ALS Au-AA26, ME-MS61).

Drill core duplicates are inserted at a rate of one sample every 25. To produce a duplicate sample, the whole core sample is first cut in half, with half of the core returned to the tray. The other half is then quartered with one quarter used as a primary sample and the other as the duplicate.

Blanks and standards are inserted at a rate of eight samples in 100, with three OREAS CRM standards (OREAS 232, OREAS 239, OREAS 264) and one blank (OREAS C26d) systematically repeated.

No QAQC issues were detected. All relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by ALS.

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Christopher Doyle (MAIG), Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), Mr. Alwin Van Roij (MAIG, MAusIMM), and Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) are the qualified persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, other than information extracted from the Report. Dr. Doyle is Novo's Exploration Manager – Victoria & Project Generation, Mr. Groves is Novo's Exploration Manger – West Pilbara, Mr. Van Roij is Novo's Exploration Manager – East Pilbara, and Dr. Hennigh is Novo's Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
" Michael Spreadborough "
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, planned exploration activities across the Company's exploration project in Western Australia and Victoria. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX 1:
Malmsbury Geology and Drill Hole Geology Legend
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dfad51a-535e-46c6-9a54-1ac6f07fa3c8

APPENDIX 2:
Table 1: West Pilbara Project - Surface sampling (rock chip and soils sample) locations and results.

Sample id Type Prospect Easting GDA94 Z50 Northing GDA94 Z50 RL m Au ppm Au ppb Au method
R06897 rock chip Morto Lago 508960 7698911 26 0.026 Au_FA50/OE
R06894 rock chip Morto Lago 508989 7698930 26 0.677 Au_FA50/OE
R06898 rock chip Morto Lago 508870 7698884 21 0.013 Au_FA50/OE
R06892 rock chip Morto Lago 508977 7698883 26 1.273 Au_FA50/OE
R06893 rock chip Morto Lago 508989 7698934 27 0.014 Au_FA50/OE
W10951 rock chip Morto Lago 508764 7698864 24 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
R06896 rock chip Morto Lago 508965 7698915 25 0.2 Au_FA50/OE
R06899 rock chip Morto Lago 509043 7698881 24 5.289 Au_FA50/OE
R06891 rock chip Morto Lago 508941 7698896 25 0.946 Au_FA50/OE
R06890 rock chip Morto Lago 508938 7698896 25 0.113 Au_FA50/OE
W10952 rock chip Morto Lago 508747 7698845 26 0.968 Au_FA50/OE
W10950 rock chip Nunyerry North 590808 7619475 271 0.013 Au_FA50/OE
W10949 rock chip Nunyerry North 590834 7619499 273 0.074 Au_FA50/OE
W10948 rock chip Nunyerry North 590870 7619506 267 0.018 Au_FA50/OE
W10947 rock chip Nunyerry North 590886 7619485 266 0.98 Au_FA50/OE
W10945 rock chip Nunyerry North 589298 7618729 294 0.106 Au_FA50/OE
W10944 rock chip Nunyerry North 589319 7618723 294 2.124 Au_FA50/OE
W10943 rock chip Nunyerry North 589321 7618663 304 0.135 Au_FA50/OE
W10942 rock chip Nunyerry North 589317 7618626 310 0.015 Au_FA50/OE
W10941 rock chip Nunyerry North 589338 7618665 296 0.237 Au_FA50/OE
W10940 rock chip Nunyerry North 589330 7618674 295 0.131 Au_FA50/OE
W10939 rock chip Nunyerry North 590498 7619200 274 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10938 rock chip Nunyerry North 590520 7619222 272 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10937 rock chip Nunyerry North 590524 7619235 273 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10936 rock chip Nunyerry North 590506 7619192 273 0.013 Au_FA50/OE
W10935 rock chip Nunyerry North 590481 7619171 274 0.008 Au_FA50/OE
W10933 rock chip Nunyerry North 590494 7619184 270 0.011 Au_FA50/OE
W10932 rock chip Nunyerry North 590070 7619308 290 0.149 Au_FA50/OE
W10931 rock chip Nunyerry North 589991 7619050 275 0.011 Au_FA50/OE
W10930 rock chip Nunyerry North 590756 7619102 299 0.015 Au_FA50/OE
W10929 rock chip Nunyerry North 590755.8 7619303.5 273 0.011 Au_FA50/OE
W10928 rock chip Nunyerry North 590941 7619482 269 0.058 Au_FA50/OE
W10927 rock chip Nunyerry North 590963 7619487 270 0.047 Au_FA50/OE
W10926 rock chip Nunyerry North 590963 7619501 276 7.387 Au-Rp1_FA50/OE
W10924 rock chip Nunyerry North 591085 7619520 263 0.045 Au_FA50/OE
W10923 rock chip Nunyerry North 591086 7619510 261 1.237 Au_FA50/OE
W10922 rock chip Nunyerry North 591122 7619469 261 8.809 Au_FA50/OE
W10921 rock chip Nunyerry North 591127 7619543 280 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10920 rock chip Nunyerry North 591193 7619471 261 0.044 Au_FA50/OE
W10919 rock chip Nunyerry North 591172 7619459 262 0.057 Au_FA50/OE
W10918 rock chip Nunyerry North 591153 7619460 265 0.1 Au_FA50/OE
W10917 rock chip Nunyerry North 591162 7619475 266 0.01 Au_FA50/OE
W10916 rock chip Nunyerry North 591162 7619489 274 0.012 Au_FA50/OE
W10915 rock chip Nunyerry North 591164 7619494 274 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10914 rock chip Nunyerry North 591168 7619507 277 0.009 Au_FA50/OE
W10913 rock chip Nunyerry North 591166 7619505 277 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10912 rock chip Nunyerry North 591165 7619511 279 0.024 Au_FA50/OE
W10910 rock chip Nunyerry North 591268 7619521 273 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10909 rock chip Nunyerry North 591235 7619508 266 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10908 rock chip Nunyerry North 591228 7619496 268 0.033 Au_FA50/OE
W10877 rock chip Nunyerry North 591266 7619590 281 -0.0025 Au_FA50/OE
W10876 rock chip Nunyerry North 591287 7619620 284 0.019 Au_FA50/OE
H4971 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618888 279 44 Au_AR25/MS
H4970 SOIL Nunyerry North 589605 7618868 282 30 Au_AR25/MS
H4969 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618848 285 63 Au_AR25/MS
H4968 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618828 287 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4967 SOIL Nunyerry North 589604 7618809 293 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4965 SOIL Nunyerry North 589527 7618848 276 65 Au_AR25/MS
H4964 SOIL Nunyerry North 589520 7618826 0 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4963 SOIL Nunyerry North 589525 7618808 277 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4962 SOIL Nunyerry North 589525 7618789 281 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4961 SOIL Nunyerry North 589524 7618769 280 56 Au_AR25/MS
H4960 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618808 281 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4959 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618788 290 19 Au_AR25/MS
H4958 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618769 280 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4957 SOIL Nunyerry North 589444 7618748 282 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4956 SOIL Nunyerry North 589365 7618708 283 80 Au_AR25/MS
H4955 SOIL Nunyerry North 589364 7618728 279 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4954 SOIL Nunyerry North 589365 7618749 277 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4953 SOIL Nunyerry North 589365 7618768 278 19 Au_AR25/MS
H4952 SOIL Nunyerry North 590805 7619388 275 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4951 SOIL Nunyerry North 590804 7619369 279 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4950 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619108 286 105 Au_AR25/MS
H4949 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619128 295 170 Au_AR25/MS
H4948 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619149 302 40 Au_AR25/MS
H4946 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619248 273 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4945 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619228 281 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4944 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619209 290 32 Au_AR25/MS
H4943 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619189 297 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4942 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619169 299 29 Au_AR25/MS
H4941 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619149 291 86 Au_AR25/MS
H4939 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619129 283 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4938 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619108 273 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4937 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619092 264 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4936 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619067 269 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4935 SOIL Nunyerry North 591046 7619047 267 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4934 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619048 259 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4933 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619068 262 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4932 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619088 267 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4931 SOIL Nunyerry North 591123 7619108 277 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4930 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619129 283 780 Au_AR25/MS
H4929 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619149 284 556 Au_AR25/MS
H4928 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619168 282 72 Au_AR25/MS
H4927 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619189 286 336 Au_AR25/MS
H4926 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619388 282 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4924 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619368 286 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4923 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619368 284 54 Au_AR25/MS
H4922 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619348 278 29 Au_AR25/MS
H4921 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619327 278 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4920 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619308 272 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4919 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619288 268 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4918 SOIL Nunyerry North 591005 7619268 275 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4917 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619248 275 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4916 SOIL Nunyerry North 591002 7619231 274 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4914 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619208 280 164 Au_AR25/MS
H4913 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619188 287 25 Au_AR25/MS
H4912 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619169 293 1168 Au_AR25/MS
H4911 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619148 281 42 Au_AR25/MS
H4910 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619128 276 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4909 SOIL Nunyerry North 591003 7619108 271 40 Au_AR25/MS
H4908 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619088 267 24 Au_AR25/MS
H4907 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619068 267 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4906 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619048 261 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4905 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619048 267 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4904 SOIL Nunyerry North 590923 7619069 274 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4903 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619089 278 112 Au_AR25/MS
H4902 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619109 285 28 Au_AR25/MS
H4901 SOIL Nunyerry North 590923 7619128 295 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4872 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619169 305 25 Au_AR25/MS
H4871 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619188 300 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4870 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619208 295 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4869 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619228 290 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4868 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619249 283 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4867 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619269 276 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4866 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619289 271 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4864 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619308 277 46 Au_AR25/MS
H4863 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619328 282 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4862 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619347 289 27 Au_AR25/MS
H4861 SOIL Nunyerry North 590644 7619388 275 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4860 SOIL Nunyerry North 590644 7619368 276 807 Au_AR25/MS
H4859 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619388 270 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4858 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619368 272 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4857 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619348 273 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4856 SOIL Nunyerry North 590603 7619328 269 37 Au_AR25/MS
H4855 SOIL Nunyerry North 590604 7619308 273 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4854 SOIL Nunyerry North 590604 7619288 275 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4853 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619268 277 49 Au_AR25/MS
H4852 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619248 282 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4851 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619228 274 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4826 SOIL Nunyerry North 590963 7619089 285 122 Au_AR25/MS
H4825 SOIL Nunyerry North 590964 7619068 275 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4824 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619048 267 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4823 SOIL Nunyerry North 591043 7619268 271 21 Au_AR25/MS
H4821 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619288 267 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4820 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619308 268 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4819 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619328 268 18 Au_AR25/MS
H4818 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619348 270 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4817 SOIL Nunyerry North 591044 7619368 273 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4816 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619368 265 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4814 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619348 262 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4813 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619328 262 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4812 SOIL Nunyerry North 591083 7619308 256 19 Au_AR25/MS
H4811 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619288 260 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4810 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619269 264 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4809 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619248 271 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4808 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619229 278 37 Au_AR25/MS
H4807 SOIL Nunyerry North 591085 7619208 290 321 Au_AR25/MS
H4806 SOIL Nunyerry North 591085 7619188 297 24 Au_AR25/MS
H4805 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619168 302 50 Au_AR25/MS
H4804 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619149 295 46 Au_AR25/MS
H4803 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619129 282 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4802 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619109 270 30 Au_AR25/MS
H4801 SOIL Nunyerry North 591085 7619088 262 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4799 SOIL Nunyerry North 590605 7619208 278 181 Au_AR25/MS
H4798 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619208 295 213 Au_AR25/MS
H4797 SOIL Nunyerry North 590685 7619228 299 39 Au_AR25/MS
H4796 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619248 310 49 Au_AR25/MS
H4795 SOIL Nunyerry North 590685 7619268 303 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4794 SOIL Nunyerry North 590682 7619288 296 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4793 SOIL Nunyerry North 590683 7619308 291 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4792 SOIL Nunyerry North 590683 7619328 293 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4791 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619348 296 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4789 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619368 283 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4788 SOIL Nunyerry North 590684 7619388 273 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4787 SOIL Nunyerry North 590725 7619388 271 229 Au_AR25/MS
H4786 SOIL Nunyerry North 590725 7619368 278 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4785 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619388 272 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4784 SOIL Nunyerry North 590766 7619367 275 50 Au_AR25/MS
H4783 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619348 282 21 Au_AR25/MS
H4782 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619328 277 32 Au_AR25/MS
H4781 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619308 275 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4780 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619288 274 26 Au_AR25/MS
H4779 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619268 273 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4778 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619248 271 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4777 SOIL Nunyerry North 590766 7619228 271 95 Au_AR25/MS
H4776 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619189 274 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4774 SOIL Nunyerry North 590766 7619208 267 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4773 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619168 278 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4772 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619149 281 154 Au_AR25/MS
H4771 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619128 286 86 Au_AR25/MS
H4770 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619108 293 182 Au_AR25/MS
H4769 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619088 289 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4768 SOIL Nunyerry North 590764 7619069 282 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4767 SOIL Nunyerry North 590765 7619048 277 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4766 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619209 281 18 Au_AR25/MS
H4764 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619229 273 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4763 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619249 275 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4762 SOIL Nunyerry North 591124 7619269 272 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4761 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619288 268 51 Au_AR25/MS
H4760 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619309 263 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4759 SOIL Nunyerry North 591126 7619328 261 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4758 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619348 265 24 Au_AR25/MS
H4757 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619368 267 52 Au_AR25/MS
H4756 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619368 265 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4755 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619348 264 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4754 SOIL Nunyerry North 591203 7619328 261 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4753 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619308 258 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4752 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619288 258 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4751 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619269 262 46 Au_AR25/MS
H4749 SOIL Nunyerry North 591086 7619068 259 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4748 SOIL Nunyerry North 591083 7619048 256 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4747 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619048 255 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4746 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619068 257 306 Au_AR25/MS
H4745 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619088 261 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4744 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619108 265 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4743 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619129 267 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4742 SOIL Nunyerry North 591166 7619148 265 38 Au_AR25/MS
H4741 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619169 257 121 Au_AR25/MS
H4739 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619188 258 568 Au_AR25/MS
H4738 SOIL Nunyerry North 591166 7619209 257 60 Au_AR25/MS
H4737 SOIL Nunyerry North 591166 7619229 253 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4736 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619248 253 84 Au_AR25/MS
H4735 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619268 256 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4734 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619288 255 152 Au_AR25/MS
H4733 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619308 252 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4732 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619328 255 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4731 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619348 260 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4730 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619368 258 163 Au_AR25/MS
H4729 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619388 259 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4728 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619368 269 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4727 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619348 269 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4726 SOIL Nunyerry North 591243 7619328 265 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4724 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619308 259 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4723 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619288 261 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4722 SOIL Nunyerry North 591243 7619268 265 93 Au_AR25/MS
H4721 SOIL Nunyerry North 591243 7619249 270 2104 Au_AR25/MS
H4720 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619228 265 1222 Au_AR25/MS
H4719 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619209 264 231 Au_AR25/MS
H4718 SOIL Nunyerry North 591245 7619189 261 674 Au_AR25/MS
H4717 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619169 258 54 Au_AR25/MS
H4716 SOIL Nunyerry North 591245 7619149 259 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4714 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619129 258 57 Au_AR25/MS
H4713 SOIL Nunyerry North 591244 7619109 254 41 Au_AR25/MS
H4712 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619129 257 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4711 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619149 256 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4710 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619169 255 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4709 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619189 255 36 Au_AR25/MS
H4708 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619208 260 18 Au_AR25/MS
H4707 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619229 267 39 Au_AR25/MS
H4706 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619249 276 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4705 SOIL Nunyerry North 591323 7619269 276 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4704 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619288 275 24 Au_AR25/MS
H4703 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619308 278 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4702 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619328 274 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4701 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619568 269 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4699 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619548 267 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4698 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619528 267 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4697 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619508 261 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4696 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619488 259 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4695 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619468 256 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4694 SOIL Nunyerry North 591405 7619448 258 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4693 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619428 258 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4692 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619408 262 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4691 SOIL Nunyerry North 591403 7619388 266 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4689 SOIL Nunyerry North 591404 7619368 262 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4688 SOIL Nunyerry North 591403 7619348 260 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4687 SOIL Nunyerry North 591400 7619328 264 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4686 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619609 278 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4685 SOIL Nunyerry North 591323 7619589 275 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4684 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619569 270 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4683 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619548 271 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4682 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619529 271 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4681 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619508 266 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4680 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619488 266 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4679 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619468 265 28 Au_AR25/MS
H4678 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619448 265 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4677 SOIL Nunyerry North 591326 7619428 265 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4676 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619408 262 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4675 SOIL Nunyerry North 591325 7619388 263 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4674 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619368 270 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4673 SOIL Nunyerry North 591324 7619348 273 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4671 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619408 305 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4670 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619388 299 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4669 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619368 294 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4668 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619348 297 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4667 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619328 298 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4666 SOIL Nunyerry North 590326 7619308 299 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4664 SOIL Nunyerry North 590326 7619288 287 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4663 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619268 294 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4662 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619248 296 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4661 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619228 292 41 Au_AR25/MS
H4660 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619208 285 33 Au_AR25/MS
H4659 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619188 279 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4658 SOIL Nunyerry North 590324 7619168 274 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4657 SOIL Nunyerry North 590325 7619148 267 41 Au_AR25/MS
H4656 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619148 271 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4655 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619166 279 23 Au_AR25/MS
H4654 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619187 286 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4653 SOIL Nunyerry North 590366 7619208 294 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4652 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619228 296 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4649 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619149 303 42 Au_AR25/MS
H4648 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619169 297 51 Au_AR25/MS
H4647 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619189 288 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4646 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619208 275 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4645 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619228 262 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4644 SOIL Nunyerry North 590929 7619248 254 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4643 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619267 250 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4642 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619288 241 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4641 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619308 236 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4639 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619328 274 28 Au_AR25/MS
H4638 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619348 278 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4637 SOIL Nunyerry North 590924 7619368 278 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4636 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619389 278 32 Au_AR25/MS
H4635 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619388 266 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4634 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619369 268 51 Au_AR25/MS
H4633 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619348 272 24 Au_AR25/MS
H4632 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619328 275 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4631 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619308 271 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4630 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619288 275 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4629 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619268 282 99 Au_AR25/MS
H4628 SOIL Nunyerry North 590886 7619248 286 57 Au_AR25/MS
H4627 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619228 292 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4626 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619188 297 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4624 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619168 309 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4623 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619149 312 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4622 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619129 311 25 Au_AR25/MS
H4621 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619108 305 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4620 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619088 297 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4619 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619068 293 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4618 SOIL Nunyerry North 590885 7619048 292 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4617 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619048 282 91 Au_AR25/MS
H4616 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619069 290 245 Au_AR25/MS
H4614 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619089 296 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4613 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619108 304 81 Au_AR25/MS
H4612 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619129 308 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4611 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619148 311 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4610 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619169 306 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4609 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619188 299 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4608 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619208 292 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4607 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619229 284 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4606 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619248 290 250 Au_AR25/MS
H4605 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619268 284 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4604 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619288 276 22 Au_AR25/MS
H4603 SOIL Nunyerry North 590842 7619307 274 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4602 SOIL Nunyerry North 590846 7619327 271 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4601 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619348 273 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4599 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619369 275 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4598 SOIL Nunyerry North 590845 7619388 271 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4597 SOIL Nunyerry North 590804 7619565 290 29 Au_AR25/MS
H4596 SOIL Nunyerry North 590803 7619586 282 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4595 SOIL Nunyerry North 590844 7619586 279 37 Au_AR25/MS
H4594 SOIL Nunyerry North 590843 7619565 278 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4593 SOIL Nunyerry North 590884 7619568 277 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4592 SOIL Nunyerry North 590886 7619589 276 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4591 SOIL Nunyerry North 590925 7619588 273 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4589 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619588 265 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4588 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619608 264 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4587 SOIL Nunyerry North 590965 7619628 261 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4586 SOIL Nunyerry North 591002 7619629 260 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4585 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619608 263 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4584 SOIL Nunyerry North 591004 7619589 265 69 Au_AR25/MS
H4583 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619588 271 69 Au_AR25/MS
H4582 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619608 274 59 Au_AR25/MS
H4581 SOIL Nunyerry North 591045 7619628 272 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4580 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619628 280 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4579 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619609 286 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4578 SOIL Nunyerry North 591084 7619588 281 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4577 SOIL Nunyerry North 591126 7619628 292 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4576 SOIL Nunyerry North 591121 7619608 296 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4573 SOIL Nunyerry North 591125 7619588 291 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4572 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619588 281 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4571 SOIL Nunyerry North 591165 7619608 291 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4570 SOIL Nunyerry North 591164 7619628 301 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4569 SOIL Nunyerry North 591208 7619609 283 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4568 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619588 278 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4567 SOIL Nunyerry North 590207 7619167 282 150 Au_AR25/MS
H4566 SOIL Nunyerry North 590207 7619188 289 249 Au_AR25/MS
H4564 SOIL Nunyerry North 590204 7619208 294 120 Au_AR25/MS
H4563 SOIL Nunyerry North 590204 7619228 291 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4562 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619248 288 13 Au_AR25/MS
H4561 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619269 284 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4560 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619288 288 15 Au_AR25/MS
H4559 SOIL Nunyerry North 590206 7619308 293 106 Au_AR25/MS
H4558 SOIL Nunyerry North 590203 7619329 298 85 Au_AR25/MS
H4557 SOIL Nunyerry North 590204 7619348 296 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4556 SOIL Nunyerry North 590205 7619366 294 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4555 SOIL Nunyerry North 590207 7619391 300 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4554 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619388 312 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4553 SOIL Nunyerry North 590243 7619368 310 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4552 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619348 313 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4551 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619328 307 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4299 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619309 302 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4298 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619286 288 18 Au_AR25/MS
H4297 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619268 288 43 Au_AR25/MS
H4296 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619248 292 217 Au_AR25/MS
H4295 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619228 292 28 Au_AR25/MS
H4294 SOIL Nunyerry North 590245 7619208 289 215 Au_AR25/MS
H4293 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619188 283 54 Au_AR25/MS
H4292 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619168 274 49 Au_AR25/MS
H4291 SOIL Nunyerry North 590244 7619149 275 117 Au_AR25/MS
H4289 SOIL Nunyerry North 590288 7619148 269 40 Au_AR25/MS
H4288 SOIL Nunyerry North 590288 7619168 270 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4287 SOIL Nunyerry North 590287 7619187 277 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4286 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619208 283 390 Au_AR25/MS
H4285 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619229 296 82 Au_AR25/MS
H4284 SOIL Nunyerry North 590286 7619248 295 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4283 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619268 289 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4282 SOIL Nunyerry North 590286 7619288 287 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4281 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619308 293 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4280 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619328 299 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4279 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619349 298 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4278 SOIL Nunyerry North 590286 7619366 293 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4277 SOIL Nunyerry North 590285 7619388 298 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4276 SOIL Nunyerry North 590403 7619148 281 36 Au_AR25/MS
H4274 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619168 289 56 Au_AR25/MS
H4273 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619189 297 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4272 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619208 300 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4271 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619228 292 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4270 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619248 288 22 Au_AR25/MS
H4269 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619268 284 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4268 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619288 282 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4267 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619308 281 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4266 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619328 288 35 Au_AR25/MS
H4264 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619348 291 518 Au_AR25/MS
H4263 SOIL Nunyerry North 590404 7619368 290 528 Au_AR25/MS
H4262 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619388 284 119 Au_AR25/MS
H4261 SOIL Nunyerry North 590405 7619408 283 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4260 SOIL Nunyerry North 590406 7619429 286 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4259 SOIL Nunyerry North 590487 7619449 293 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4258 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619428 287 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4257 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619408 280 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4256 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619383 276 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4254 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619368 281 78 Au_AR25/MS
H4253 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619348 285 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4252 SOIL Nunyerry North 590483 7619328 279 53 Au_AR25/MS
H4251 SOIL Nunyerry North 590486 7619308 279 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4250 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619288 282 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4249 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619268 288 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4248 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619248 289 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4247 SOIL Nunyerry North 590484 7619227 293 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4246 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619208 285 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4245 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619188 279 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4244 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619168 273 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4243 SOIL Nunyerry North 590485 7619148 269 57 Au_AR25/MS
H4200 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619249 283 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4199 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619268 276 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4198 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619289 271 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4197 SOIL Nunyerry North 590365 7619308 269 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4196 SOIL Nunyerry North 590363 7619328 273 56 Au_AR25/MS
H4195 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619348 269 21 Au_AR25/MS
H4194 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619368 275 182 Au_AR25/MS
H4193 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619389 275 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4192 SOIL Nunyerry North 590364 7619408 277 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4191 SOIL Nunyerry North 590448 7619147 274 397 Au_AR25/MS
H4189 SOIL Nunyerry North 590448 7619168 282 104 Au_AR25/MS
H4188 SOIL Nunyerry North 590448 7619187 291 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4187 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619208 300 242 Au_AR25/MS
H4186 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619229 295 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4185 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619249 292 21 Au_AR25/MS
H4184 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619268 285 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4183 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619288 280 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4182 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619308 280 39 Au_AR25/MS
H4181 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619328 283 72 Au_AR25/MS
H4180 SOIL Nunyerry North 590444 7619348 290 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4178 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619369 290 43 Au_AR25/MS
H4177 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619388 284 17 Au_AR25/MS
H4176 SOIL Nunyerry North 590445 7619408 274 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4175 SOIL Nunyerry North 590446 7619428 276 42 Au_AR25/MS
H4174 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619448 290 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4173 SOIL Nunyerry North 590523 7619428 291 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4172 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619408 286 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4171 SOIL Nunyerry North 590523 7619388 279 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4170 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619368 273 181 Au_AR25/MS
H4169 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619348 274 44 Au_AR25/MS
H4168 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619328 273 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4167 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619308 277 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4166 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619288 281 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4164 SOIL Nunyerry North 590525 7619268 280 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4163 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619247 278 12 Au_AR25/MS
H4162 SOIL Nunyerry North 590524 7619228 273 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4161 SOIL Nunyerry North 590525 7619208 271 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4160 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619208 276 166 Au_AR25/MS
H4159 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619229 271 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4158 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619248 270 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4157 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619268 270 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4156 SOIL Nunyerry North 590565 7619288 269 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4155 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619308 269 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4154 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619328 270 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4153 SOIL Nunyerry North 590564 7619348 269 67 Au_AR25/MS
H4152 SOIL Nunyerry North 590565 7619368 270 1082 Au_AR25/MS
H4151 SOIL Nunyerry North 590565 7619388 272 991 Au_AR25/MS
H4149 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619248 259 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4148 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619229 259 1633 Au-Rp1_FA25/OE
H4147 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619209 258 353 Au_AR25/MS
H4146 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619189 257 61 Au_AR25/MS
H4145 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619169 253 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4144 SOIL Nunyerry North 591205 7619128 258 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4143 SOIL Nunyerry North 591204 7619109 260 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4142 SOIL Nunyerry North 591283 7619108 250 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4141 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619129 251 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4139 SOIL Nunyerry North 591283 7619148 253 31 Au_AR25/MS
H4138 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619168 251 450 Au_AR25/MS
H4137 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619188 254 23 Au_AR25/MS
H4136 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619209 258 95 Au_AR25/MS
H4135 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619228 264 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4134 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619249 267 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4133 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619269 263 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4132 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619288 261 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4131 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619308 262 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4129 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619328 262 149 Au_AR25/MS
H4128 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619628 269 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4127 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619607 266 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4126 SOIL Nunyerry North 591362 7619588 264 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4125 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619569 263 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4124 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619548 261 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4123 SOIL Nunyerry North 591365 7619530 260 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4122 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619509 258 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4121 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619488 258 14 Au_AR25/MS
H4120 SOIL Nunyerry North 591363 7619468 259 8 Au_AR25/MS
H4119 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619448 257 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4118 SOIL Nunyerry North 591367 7619427 254 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4117 SOIL Nunyerry North 591365 7619408 255 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4116 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619388 257 68 Au_AR25/MS
H4114 SOIL Nunyerry North 591364 7619368 255 18 Au_AR25/MS
H4113 SOIL Nunyerry North 591365 7619349 260 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4112 SOIL Nunyerry North 591366 7619327 266 23 Au_AR25/MS
H4111 SOIL Nunyerry North 591321 7619628 281 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4110 SOIL Nunyerry North 591281 7619627 291 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4109 SOIL Nunyerry North 591280 7619607 284 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4108 SOIL Nunyerry North 591281 7619587 280 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4107 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619568 278 4 Au_AR25/MS
H4106 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619548 277 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4104 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619528 274 201 Au_AR25/MS
H4103 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619508 273 772 Au_AR25/MS
H4102 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619488 271 64 Au_AR25/MS
H4101 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619468 269 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4100 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619449 269 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4099 SOIL Nunyerry North 591286 7619428 265 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4098 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619408 262 22 Au_AR25/MS
H4097 SOIL Nunyerry North 591284 7619388 266 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4096 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619368 268 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4095 SOIL Nunyerry North 591285 7619348 262 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4094 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619388 297 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4093 SOIL Nunyerry North 590164 7619368 286 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4092 SOIL Nunyerry North 590164 7619348 285 701 Au_AR25/MS
H4091 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619328 289 71 Au_AR25/MS
H4089 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619309 291 1311 Au_AR25/MS
H4088 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619289 285 1261 Au_AR25/MS
H4087 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619268 279 11 Au_AR25/MS
H4086 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619248 278 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4085 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619228 282 200 Au_AR25/MS
H4084 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619208 282 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4083 SOIL Nunyerry North 590166 7619188 279 248 Au_AR25/MS
H4082 SOIL Nunyerry North 590165 7619168 273 231 Au_AR25/MS
H4081 SOIL Nunyerry North 590123 7619168 272 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4079 SOIL Nunyerry North 590119 7619208 268 65 Au_AR25/MS
H4078 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619228 271 10 Au_AR25/MS
H4077 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619248 274 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4076 SOIL Nunyerry North 590125 7619268 273 51 Au_AR25/MS
H4075 SOIL Nunyerry North 590128 7619288 270 1506 Au-Rp1_FA25/OE
H4074 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619308 272 28 Au_AR25/MS
H4073 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619328 274 29 Au_AR25/MS
H4072 SOIL Nunyerry North 590124 7619348 276 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4071 SOIL Nunyerry North 590125 7619369 284 24 Au_AR25/MS
H4070 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619368 282 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4069 SOIL Nunyerry North 590083 7619349 281 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4068 SOIL Nunyerry North 590083 7619328 278 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4067 SOIL Nunyerry North 590085 7619308 274 37 Au_AR25/MS
H4066 SOIL Nunyerry North 590085 7619288 268 68 Au_AR25/MS
H4064 SOIL Nunyerry North 590086 7619270 262 71 Au_AR25/MS
H4063 SOIL Nunyerry North 590085 7619249 259 51 Au_AR25/MS
H4062 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619228 261 36 Au_AR25/MS
H4061 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619208 256 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4060 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619188 282 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4059 SOIL Nunyerry North 590084 7619168 277 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4058 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619168 294 -0.5 Au_AR25/MS
H4057 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619188 293 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4056 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619209 295 7 Au_AR25/MS
H4055 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619228 292 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4054 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619248 285 29 Au_AR25/MS
H4053 SOIL Nunyerry North 590046 7619268 279 129 Au_AR25/MS
H4052 SOIL Nunyerry North 590046 7619288 275 101 Au_AR25/MS
H4051 SOIL Nunyerry North 590046 7619308 284 20 Au_AR25/MS
H4049 SOIL Nunyerry North 590043 7619328 296 2 Au_AR25/MS
H4048 SOIL Nunyerry North 590044 7619348 298 29 Au_AR25/MS
H4047 SOIL Nunyerry North 590045 7619368 298 9 Au_AR25/MS
H4046 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619369 304 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4045 SOIL Nunyerry North 590004 7619348 297 19 Au_AR25/MS
H4044 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619329 290 5 Au_AR25/MS
H4043 SOIL Nunyerry North 590006 7619308 284 144 Au_AR25/MS
H4042 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619288 280 730 Au_AR25/MS
H4041 SOIL Nunyerry North 590004 7619268 278 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4039 SOIL Nunyerry North 590004 7619248 285 6 Au_AR25/MS
H4038 SOIL Nunyerry North 590006 7619228 299 16 Au_AR25/MS
H4037 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619208 306 3 Au_AR25/MS
H4036 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619188 308 1 Au_AR25/MS
H4035 SOIL Nunyerry North 590005 7619168 302 5 Au_AR25/MS

Table 2: NGP - Significant intercepts at Genie, Parnell-Vulture, Daisy Central.

Hole ID Depth From Depth To Au (g/t) Width (m) Gram* metres
22DC0007 25 28 19.58 3 58.74
22DC0011 46 48 1.02 2 2.03
22DC0013 33 36 0.9 3 2.69
22DC0014 17 24 0.85 7 5.94
22DC0014 4 6 1.44 2 2.88
22DC0015 4 12 2.82 8 22.53
22DC0018 14 23 5.34 9 48.04
22DC0024 33 35 5.45 2 10.89
22DC0026 4 6 1 2 1.99
22DC0028 58 60 1.29 2 2.57
22DC0031 7 12 0.74 5 3.7
22DC0035 12 16 1.23 4 4.93
22DC0035 30 32 1.43 2 2.85
22DC0040 31 38 2.46 7 17.25
22DC0041 43 49 3.57 6 21.41
22DC0042 2 7 2.42 5 12.1
22DC0042 42 44 0.9 2 1.8
22DC0043 17 20 1.55 3 4.65
22DC0046 53 55 0.59 2 1.18
22DC0057 31 34 2.06 3 6.19
22DC0057 23 26 1.29 3 3.88
22DC0059 11 13 2.21 2 4.41
22DC0060 27 29 0.6 2 1.2
22DC0064 2 4 1.42 2 2.84
22DC0074 10 12 0.72 2 1.43
22DC0078 38 42 8.07 4 32.29
22DC0078 27 30 4.16 3 12.48
22DC0079 17 24 3.44 7 24.05
22DC0086 40 42 1.3 2 2.6
22GN0005 21 29 2.3 8 18.41
22GN0005 59 62 1.58 3 4.75
22GN0006 64 66 3.11 2 6.21
22GN0006 36 38 1.14 2 2.28
22GN0010 28 30 0.68 2 1.36
22GN0011 42 44 1.44 2 2.88
22GN0015 27 29 3.96 2 7.92
22GN0016 45 50 7.33 5 36.67
22GN0017 43 51 1 8 7.98
22GN0019 11 17 1.1 6 6.59
22GN0019 0 3 0.98 3 2.93
22GN0021 40 45 0.56 5 2.8
22GN0023 13 32 1.31 19 24.91
22GN0024 27 30 1.67 3 5
22GN0026 16 18 1.3 2 2.6
22GN0026 73 75 1.11 2 2.22
22GN0029 107 111 0.57 4 2.275
22GN0029 122 124 0.76 2 1.52
22GN0030 69 73 1.51 4 6.05
22GN0030 81 83 0.76 2 1.52
22GN0033 9 11 2.35 2 4.69
22PA0006 45 54 1.5 9 13.5
22PA0011 11 15 0.6 4 2.39
22PA0014 11 22 4.48 11 49.32
22PA0017 16 20 0.63 4 2.53
22PA0018 9 11 6.23 2 12.46
22PA0025 43 48 1.05 5 5.25
22PA0026 41 53 0.6 12 7.17
22PA0027 48 54 7.45 6 44.69
22PA0031 5 9 1.48 4 5.91
22PA0031 43 45 1.37 2 2.73
22PA0032 68 72 0.84 4 3.37
22PA0033 16 18 0.5 2 1
22PA0034 49 55 1.01 6 6.03
22PA0035 72 77 1.04 5 5.18
22PA0037 57 59 2.27 2 4.53
22PA0038 13 15 0.7 2 1.4
22PA0039 9 15 0.65 6 3.88
22PA0041 65 67 0.59 2 1.17
22PA0042 66 74 1.9 8 15.17
22PA0044 3 9 0.54 6 3.225
22PA0046 25 29 8.36 4 33.45
22PA0048 57 59 10.74 2 21.48
22PS0002 36 40 2.36 4 9.44
22PS0003 11 13 1.48 2 2.95
22PS0005 16 20 0.96 4 3.82
22PS0006 50 52 44.86 2 89.71
22VW0004 7 10 2.01 3 6.04
22VW0010 40 42 0.81 2 1.62
22VW0013 5 8 0.69 3 2.07
22VW0015 13 17 1.84 4 7.35
22VW0021 30 32 1.21 2 2.42

Table 3: NGP - Collar table of all drill holes drilled at Genie, Parnell-Vulture, Daisy Central.

HOLE ID COORDSYS EASTING NORTHING RL AZI GRID DIP TYPE DEPTH LEASE
22DC0001 MGA94_51 225387.407 7580263.411 357.82 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0002 MGA94_51 225381.569 7580281.468 356.918 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0003 MGA94_51 225375.032 7580300.026 356.431 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0004 MGA94_51 225368.504 7580319.172 356.406 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0005 MGA94_51 225361.974 7580337.259 355.966 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0006 MGA94_51 225354.735 7580356.739 355.005 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0007 MGA94_51 225347.993 7580377.228 353.701 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0008 MGA94_51 225357.115 7580107.392 360.448 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0009 MGA94_51 225351.164 7580123.524 359.374 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0010 MGA94_51 225345.019 7580141.144 357.939 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0011 MGA94_51 225337.128 7580165.126 356.35 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0012 MGA94_51 225331.356 7580180.639 356.528 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0013 MGA94_51 225325.755 7580197.047 355.554 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0014 MGA94_51 225319.829 7580215.113 354.279 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0015 MGA94_51 225312.44 7580234.256 353.163 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0016 MGA94_51 225304.653 7580253.317 352.928 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0017 MGA94_51 225297.568 7580270.994 352.579 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0018 MGA94_51 225290.607 7580290.977 352.297 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0019 MGA94_51 225283.991 7580308.097 351.929 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0020 MGA94_51 225278.546 7580328.71 351.566 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0021 MGA94_51 225278.148 7580344.105 351.355 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0022 MGA94_51 225266.991 7580244.196 352.883 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0023 MGA94_51 225264.717 7580133.862 358.985 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0024 MGA94_51 225256.596 7580152.179 356.339 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0025 MGA94_51 225250.902 7580168.891 355.483 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0026 MGA94_51 225245.019 7580186.972 355.063 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0027 MGA94_51 225238.734 7580205.21 354.417 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0028 MGA94_51 225230.895 7580226.423 353.393 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0029 MGA94_51 225224.06 7580245.279 353.053 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0030 MGA94_51 225216.884 7580263.663 352.497 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0031 MGA94_51 225209.946 7580283.05 351.765 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0032 MGA94_51 225203.318 7580301.059 351.729 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0033 MGA94_51 225195.602 7580321.561 351.594 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0034 MGA94_51 225204.757 7580066.464 359.77 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0035 MGA94_51 225198.529 7580084.699 358.82 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0036 MGA94_51 225190.649 7580100.751 358.253 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0037 MGA94_51 225182.981 7580121.018 357.442 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0038 MGA94_51 225177.294 7580135.829 356.337 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0039 MGA94_51 225171.5 7580151.336 355.82 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0040 MGA94_51 225144.279 7580109.801 357.761 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0041 MGA94_51 225115.986 7580186.615 355.621 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0042 MGA94_51 225164.106 7580180.436 355.652 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0043 MGA94_51 225155.185 7580195.822 355.134 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0044 MGA94_51 225148.593 7580215.688 355.04 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0045 MGA94_51 225142.549 7580232.267 354.558 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0046 MGA94_51 225137.223 7580246.668 354.091 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0047 MGA94_51 225113.915 7580076.577 356.054 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0048 MGA94_51 225108.328 7580092.695 355.958 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0049 MGA94_51 225100.907 7580112.228 355.785 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0050 MGA94_51 225094.089 7580130.351 355.603 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0051 MGA94_51 225087.305 7580150.919 355.503 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0052 MGA94_51 225079.94 7580170.812 355.398 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0053 MGA94_51 225074.246 7580188.584 354.919 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0054 MGA94_51 225065.99 7580209.34 353.613 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0055 MGA94_51 225061.001 7580223.426 353.172 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0056 MGA94_51 225052.429 7580247.207 352.897 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0057 MGA94_51 225047.569 7580261.126 353.058 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0058 MGA94_51 225127.758 7580277.695 353.117 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0059 MGA94_51 225121.654 7580291.562 352.564 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0060 MGA94_51 224805.766 7579987.925 358.069 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0061 MGA94_51 224800.207 7580003.715 356.608 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0062 MGA94_51 224792.869 7580022.866 355.945 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0063 MGA94_51 224786.58 7580041.705 355.457 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0064 MGA94_51 224782.682 7580056.471 354.857 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0065 MGA94_51 224890.318 7580020.207 357.211 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0066 MGA94_51 224882.045 7580044.774 355.971 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0067 MGA94_51 224864.781 7580089.09 353.525 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0068 MGA94_51 224960.598 7580026.004 355.579 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0069 MGA94_51 224953.851 7580062.972 355.222 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0070 MGA94_51 224950.539 7580100.028 354.441 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0071 MGA94_51 224940.002 7580124.794 353.917 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0072 MGA94_51 225040.562 7580043.468 354.63 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0073 MGA94_51 225032.573 7580060.651 354.134 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0074 MGA94_51 225024.676 7580075.38 354.113 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0075 MGA94_51 224991.37 7580182.212 354.139 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0076 MGA94_51 224984.624 7580197.601 368.089 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0077 MGA94_51 224972.443 7580224.074 352.836 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0078 MGA94_51 224970.257 7580235.641 351.94 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0079 MGA94_51 224960.721 7580259.059 352.989 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0080 MGA94_51 224904.775 7580196.05 355.081 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0081 MGA94_51 224894.022 7580210.454 355.354 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0082 MGA94_51 224888.607 7580229.246 355.344 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0083 MGA94_51 224833.954 7580147.802 355.152 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0084 MGA94_51 224827.619 7580164.912 355.014 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0085 MGA94_51 224821.001 7580183.479 354.879 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0086 MGA94_51 224814.622 7580202.273 354.604 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0087 MGA94_51 224759.333 7580118.599 355.554 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0088 MGA94_51 224750.962 7580138.84 354.963 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0089 MGA94_51 224743.885 7580156.789 355.102 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22DC0090 MGA94_51 224737.675 7580175.056 355.056 160 -55 RC 60 M46/166
22GN0001 MGA94_51 202994.278 7571366.619 383.483 45 -50 RC 70 M46/267
22GN0002 MGA94_51 203017.022 7571389.161 383.646 45 -50 RC 102 M46/267
22GN0003 MGA94_51 203041.61 7571354.939 383.641 45 -50 RC 90 M46/267
22GN0004 MGA94_51 203025.261 7571338.221 383.602 45 -50 RC 102 M46/267
22GN0005 MGA94_51 202967.628 7571284.12 383.557 45 -50 RC 96 M46/267
22GN0006 MGA94_51 202955.149 7571271.797 383.751 45 -50 RC 96 M46/267
22GN0007 MGA94_51 202940.239 7571256.222 383.78 45 -50 RC 96 M46/267
22GN0008 MGA94_51 202927.159 7571246.464 383.71 45 -50 RC 108 M46/267
22GN0009 MGA94_51 202904.133 7571191.682 385.393 225 -50 RC 90 M46/267
22GN0010 MGA94_51 202894.654 7571203.971 385.185 225 -50 RC 90 M46/267
22GN0011 MGA94_51 202918.27 7571209.535 384.011 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0012 MGA94_51 202911.784 7571226.857 383.689 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0013 MGA94_51 202903.292 7571247.901 383.695 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0014 MGA94_51 202898.799 7571261.358 383.585 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0015 MGA94_51 202891.493 7571282.16 383.54 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0016 MGA94_51 202885.254 7571299.299 383.539 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0017 MGA94_51 202883.753 7571241.181 383.673 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0018 MGA94_51 202878.296 7571256.391 383.626 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0019 MGA94_51 202872.17 7571274.068 383.465 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0020 MGA94_51 202865.34 7571293.286 383.419 160 -55 RC 66 M46/267
22GN0021 MGA94_51 202860.665 7571236.571 385.29 160 -55 RC 66 M46/267
22GN0022 MGA94_51 202858.984 7571252.681 384.048 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0023 MGA94_51 202851.217 7571270.462 383.551 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0024 MGA94_51 202845.639 7571283.02 383.487 160 -55 RC 60 M46/267
22GN0025 MGA94_51 202910.723 7571283.2 383.543 45 -50 RC 90 M46/267
22GN0026 MGA94_51 202900.93 7571270.045 383.437 45 -50 RC 90 M46/267
22GN0027 MGA94_51 202892.147 7571243.116 383.644 45 -50 RC 110 M46/267
22GN0028 MGA94_51 202869.872 7571233.627 384.739 225 -50 RC 90 M46/267
22GN0029 MGA94_51 203005.774 7571209.159 384.18 45 -50 RC 144 M46/267
22GN0030 MGA94_51 202943.185 7571179.864 384.346 45 -50 RC 84 M46/267
22GN0031 MGA94_51 203076.847 7571333.352 383.769 45 -50 RC 93 M46/267
22GN0032 MGA94_51 203047.252 7571304.335 384.075 45 -50 RC 102 M46/267
22GN0033 MGA94_51 203158.325 7571244.688 385.219 45 -50 RC 72 M46/267
22GN0034 MGA94_51 203143.982 7571231.34 384.916 45 -50 RC 102 M46/267
22GNDD0001 MGA94_51 203064.929 7571266.03 385.347 45 -54 DD 91.27 M46/267
22GNDD0002 MGA94_51 203043.603 7571245.978 384.975 45 -55 DD 97.5 M46/267
22GNDD0003 MGA94_51 202958.507 7571221.472 383.749 45 -56 DD 120 M46/267
22PA0001 MGA94_51 241863.004 7583950.419 401.867 20 -50 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0002 MGA94_51 241855.542 7583930.505 402.066 20 -50 RC 72 M46/527
22PA0003 MGA94_51 241848.953 7583911.173 402.214 20 -55 RC 66 M46/527
22PA0004 MGA94_51 241843.228 7583895.925 402.51 20 -55 RC 60 M46/527
22PA0005 MGA94_51 241837.561 7583880.844 402.94 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527
22PA0006 MGA94_51 241776.727 7583924.588 400.22 20 -55 RC 66 M46/527
22PA0007 MGA94_51 241772.489 7583900.235 400.477 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527
22PA0008 MGA94_51 241746.209 7583914.981 399.71 20 -55 RC 60 M46/527
22PA0009 MGA94_51 241729.326 7583931.686 397.788 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0010 MGA94_51 241710.492 7583932.472 399.3 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0011 MGA94_51 241688.675 7583932.454 399.462 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0012 MGA94_51 241684.886 7583919.721 399.519 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527
22PA0013 MGA94_51 241655.102 7583942.794 398.497 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0014 MGA94_51 241626.953 7583947.893 398.217 20 -55 RC 55 M46/527
22PA0015 MGA94_51 241621.218 7583925.135 396.446 20 -55 RC 78 M46/426
22PA0016 MGA94_51 241615.718 7583912.504 396.812 20 -55 RC 102 M46/426
22PA0017 MGA94_51 241729.271 7584055.352 393.508 20 -50 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0018 MGA94_51 241725.069 7584043.308 398.024 20 -50 RC 60 M46/527
22PA0019 MGA94_51 241718.797 7584027.806 398.323 20 -50 RC 72 M46/527
22PA0020 MGA94_51 241670.94 7583997.99 396.16 20 -55 RC 96 M46/527
22PA0021 MGA94_51 241653.611 7584068.911 395.658 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0022 MGA94_51 241647.005 7584051.117 396.088 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0023 MGA94_51 241636.946 7584023.053 397.392 20 -55 RC 84 M46/527
22PA0024 MGA94_51 241630.391 7584005.617 398.185 20 -55 RC 78 M46/527
22PA0025 MGA94_51 241599.804 7583923.07 395.746 20 -55 RC 96 M46/426
22PA0026 MGA94_51 241584.666 7583928.392 396.043 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426
22PA0027 MGA94_51 241561.167 7583929.235 395.091 20 -55 RC 90 M46/426
22PA0028 MGA94_51 241545.429 7584008.644 395.236 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0029 MGA94_51 241540.947 7583993.906 397.394 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0030 MGA94_51 241534.667 7583975.038 397.687 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527
22PA0031 MGA94_51 241527.914 7583951.419 397.636 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426
22PA0032 MGA94_51 241519.766 7583926.458 394.673 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426
22PA0033 MGA94_51 241237.579 7584085.223 389.541 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527
22PA0034 MGA94_51 241233.129 7584073.917 390.348 20 -55 RC 78 M46/426
22PA0035 MGA94_51 241226.218 7584057.363 392.015 20 -55 RC 90 M46/426
22PA0036 MGA94_51 241084.041 7584107.871 387.664 20 -55 RC 120 M46/426
22PA0037 MGA94_51 241052.48 7584140.942 385.583 20 -55 RC 89 M46/527
22PA0038 MGA94_51 241072.465 7584191.341 388.798 20 -55 RC 48 M46/527
22PA0039 MGA94_51 241062.418 7584170.921 388.667 20 -55 RC 66 M46/527
22PA0040 MGA94_51 241033.666 7584210.316 388.396 20 -55 RC 48 M46/426
22PA0041 MGA94_51 241027.723 7584191.712 391.088 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426
22PA0042 MGA94_51 241017.974 7584168.987 387.723 20 -55 RC 90 M46/426
22PA0043 MGA94_51 240691.984 7584267.308 384.508 90 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22PA0044 MGA94_51 240698.735 7584289.244 387.809 90 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22PA0045 MGA94_51 240680.444 7584288.903 386.54 90 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22PA0046 MGA94_51 240688.174 7584303.454 386.511 90 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22PA0047 MGA94_51 240675.762 7584303.131 386.114 90 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22PA0048 MGA94_51 241676.707 7583894.879 399.135 20 -55 RC 102 M46/426
22PA0049 MGA94_51 241657.218 7583898.743 397.241 20 -55 RC 102 M46/426
22PA0050 MGA94_51 241635.011 7583906.028 396.234 20 -55 RC 102 M46/426
22PA0051 MGA94_51 241484.88 7583772.94 391.428 30 -55 RC 36 M46/426
22PA0052 MGA94_51 241479.591 7583756.983 389.822 30 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22PA0053 MGA94_51 241469.817 7583738.478 391.677 30 -55 RC 84 M46/426
22PS0001 MGA94_51 241569.336 7583742.735 395.284 30 -55 RC 36 M46/426
22PS0002 MGA94_51 241553.228 7583715.936 396.285 30 -55 RC 84 M46/426
22PS0003 MGA94_51 241560.676 7583729.197 395.554 30 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22PS0004 MGA94_51 241605.986 7583728.305 396.502 30 -55 RC 36 M46/426
22PS0005 MGA94_51 241598.201 7583714.996 397.019 30 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22PS0006 MGA94_51 241590.914 7583701.021 397.29 30 -55 RC 84 M46/426
22PS0007 MGA94_51 241642.509 7583712.367 397.848 30 -55 RC 36 M46/426
22PS0008 MGA94_51 241635.492 7583699.011 398.779 30 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0001 MGA94_51 240082.13 7584851.21 396.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0002 MGA94_51 240092.14 7584868.63 397.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0003 MGA94_51 240102.13 7584886.02 398 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0004 MGA94_51 240112.09 7584903.35 396.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0005 MGA94_51 240125.61 7584768.86 395 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0006 MGA94_51 240139.61 7584789.65 395 210 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22VW0007 MGA94_51 240148.03 7584808.34 397 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0008 MGA94_51 240161.63 7584827.98 398.5 210 -60 RC 84 M46/426
22VW0009 MGA94_51 240156.17 7584778.43 395 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0010 MGA94_51 240166.11 7584795.73 396.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0011 MGA94_51 240177.74 7584811.88 398 210 -60 RC 84 M46/426
22VW0012 MGA94_51 240128.49 7584810.59 397 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0013 MGA94_51 240138.48 7584827.97 397.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0014 MGA94_51 240114.08 7584866.57 398.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0015 MGA94_51 240124.06 7584883.94 398.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0016 MGA94_51 240183.89 7584747.88 394 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0017 MGA94_51 240193.95 7584765.39 394.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0018 MGA94_51 240195.78 7584728.38 393 210 -60 RC 60 M46/426
22VW0019 MGA94_51 240205.69 7584745.63 394.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0020 MGA94_51 240215.7 7584763.05 396.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0021 MGA94_51 240225.61 7584780.3 398.5 210 -60 RC 84 M46/426
22VW0022 MGA94_51 240252.06 7584666.27 392.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0023 MGA94_51 240262.07 7584683.69 393 210 -60 RC 84 M46/426
22VW0024 MGA94_51 240276.28 7584627.05 391.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0025 MGA94_51 240286.19 7584644.3 393 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0026 MGA94_51 240296.14 7584661.62 393.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0027 MGA94_51 240306.19 7584679.12 393.5 210 -60 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0028 MGA94_51 240295.95 7584696.88 395 68 -55 RC 84 M46/426
22VW0029 MGA94_51 240344.11 7584629.89 391 68 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0030 MGA94_51 240325.43 7584622.49 391.5 68 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0031 MGA94_51 240306.76 7584615.09 392 68 -55 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0032 MGA94_51 240468.12 7584598.66 391 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0033 MGA94_51 240478.17 7584616.15 392 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0034 MGA94_51 240487.93 7584633.14 393 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0035 MGA94_51 240497.9 7584650.5 393 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0036 MGA94_51 240443.59 7584636.84 395 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426
22VW0037 MGA94_51 240453.46 7584654.03 398 210 -50 RC 84 M46/426

Table 4: Elsie District - Surface rock chip sampling locations and results.

Sample id Type Prospect Easting GDA94 Z51 Northing GDA94 Z51 Au ppm Au method
NX1376376 rock chip Little Elsie 249297 7609559 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376377 rock chip Little Elsie 249288 7609562 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376378 rock chip Little Elsie 249277 7609563 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376379 rock chip Little Elsie 249284 7609571 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376381 rock chip Little Elsie 249291 7609581 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376382 rock chip Little Elsie 249279 7609587 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376383 rock chip Little Elsie 249266 7609591 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376384 rock chip Little Elsie 249275 7609598 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376385 rock chip Little Elsie 249271 7609598 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376386 rock chip Little Elsie 249276 7609613 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376387 rock chip Little Elsie 249274 7609616 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376388 rock chip Little Elsie 249263 7609617 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376389 rock chip Little Elsie 249265 7609629 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376390 rock chip Little Elsie 249252 7609650 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376391 rock chip Little Elsie 249237 7609663 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376392 rock chip Little Elsie 249223 7609666 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376393 rock chip Little Elsie 249200 7609695 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376394 rock chip Little Elsie 249150 7609699 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376395 rock chip Little Elsie 249140 7609701 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376396 rock chip Little Elsie 249134 7609690 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376397 rock chip Little Elsie 249126 7609677 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1376398 rock chip Little Elsie 249123 7609664 0.90 /PAAU02
NX1376399 rock chip Little Elsie 249127 7609656 0.64 /PAAU02
NX1376401 rock chip Little Elsie 249134 7609645 1.60 /PAAU02
NX1376402 rock chip Little Elsie 249141 7609629 0.08 /PAAU02
NX1376403 rock chip Little Elsie 249136 7609625 0.17 /PAAU02
NX1376404 rock chip Little Elsie 249134 7609624 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376405 rock chip Little Elsie 249135 7609625 0.25 /PAAU02
NX1376406 rock chip Little Elsie 249245 7609483 94.67 /PAAU02
NX1376407 rock chip Little Elsie 249246 7609485 37.95 /PAAU02
NX1376408 rock chip Little Elsie 249246 7609485 0.78 /PAAU02
NX1376409 rock chip Little Elsie 249246 7609486 87.02 /PAAU02
NX1376410 rock chip Little Elsie 249243 7609488 17.81 /PAAU02
NX1376411 rock chip Little Elsie 249242 7609490 6.61 /PAAU02
NX1376412 rock chip Little Elsie 249241 7609492 0.05 /PAAU02
NX1376413 rock chip Little Elsie 249229 7609505 0.10 /PAAU02
NX1376414 rock chip Little Elsie 249231 7609508 20.33 /PAAU02
NX1376415 rock chip Little Elsie 249225 7609513 16.50 /PAAU02
NX1376416 rock chip Little Elsie 249221 7609523 21.24 /PAAU02
NX1376417 rock chip Little Elsie 249211 7609547 12.49 /PAAU02
NX1376418 rock chip Little Elsie 249197 7609563 13.23 /PAAU02
NX1376419 rock chip Little Elsie 249195 7609567 5.08 /PAAU02
NX1376421 rock chip Little Elsie 250664 7608618 8.37 /PAAU02
NX1376422 rock chip Little Elsie 249201 7609567 54.05 /PAAU02
NX1376423 rock chip Little Elsie 249193 7609570 3.52 /PAAU02
NX1376424 rock chip Little Elsie 249181 7609582 1.19 /PAAU02
NX1376426 rock chip Little Elsie 249183 7609581 0.25 /PAAU02
NX1376427 rock chip Little Elsie 249180 7609586 0.13 /PAAU02
NX1376428 rock chip Little Elsie 249179 7609582 0.30 /PAAU02
NX1376429 rock chip Little Elsie 249172 7609557 0.05 /PAAU02
NX1376430 rock chip Little Elsie 249167 7609595 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1376431 rock chip Little Elsie 249165 7609596 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1376432 rock chip Little Elsie 249167 7609603 0.04 /PAAU02
NX1376433 rock chip Little Elsie 249158 7609607 0.08 /PAAU02
NX1376434 rock chip Little Elsie 249140 7609616 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376435 rock chip Little Elsie 249132 7609624 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376436 rock chip Little Elsie 249126 7609636 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376437 rock chip Little Elsie 249063 7609759 0.06 /PAAU02
NX1376438 rock chip Little Elsie 249041 7609783 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376439 rock chip Little Elsie 249044 7609800 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376440 rock chip Little Elsie 249057 7609804 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376441 rock chip Little Elsie 249059 7609797 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376442 rock chip Little Elsie 249091 7609740 2.89 /PAAU02
NX1376444 rock chip Little Elsie 249086 7609747 0.17 /PAAU02
NX1376445 rock chip Little Elsie 249101 7609667 0.07 /PAAU02
NX1376446 rock chip Little Elsie 249068 7609746 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1376447 rock chip Little Elsie 249044 7609822 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376448 rock chip Little Elsie 249038 7609845 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1376449 rock chip Little Elsie 249036 7609850 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376450 rock chip Little Elsie 248997 7609958 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376451 rock chip Little Elsie 248996 7609938 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376452 rock chip Little Elsie 248969 7609925 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376463 rock chip Little Elsie 249177 7609790 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376464 rock chip Little Elsie 249289 7609861 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1376465 rock chip Little Elsie 249102 7609832 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376466 rock chip Little Elsie 249095 7609841 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376467 rock chip Little Elsie 249092 7609858 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376468 rock chip Little Elsie 249047 7610168 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376469 rock chip Little Elsie 249051 7610156 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376470 rock chip Little Elsie 249093 7610044 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376471 rock chip Little Elsie 249105 7610020 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376472 rock chip Little Elsie 249120 7609990 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376473 rock chip Little Elsie 249118 7609959 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376474 rock chip Little Elsie 249115 7609949 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376483 rock chip Little Elsie 250554 7607469 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376484 rock chip Little Elsie 250298 7607794 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376485 rock chip Little Elsie 250299 7607798 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376486 rock chip Little Elsie 250314 7607828 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376487 rock chip Little Elsie 250268 7607849 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376488 rock chip Little Elsie 250277 7607856 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376489 rock chip Little Elsie 250289 7607862 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376490 rock chip Little Elsie 250293 7607870 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376491 rock chip Little Elsie 250215 7607952 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376492 rock chip Little Elsie 250011 7608238 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376493 rock chip Little Elsie 249842 7608411 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376494 rock chip Little Elsie 249834 7608415 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376495 rock chip Little Elsie 249776 7608554 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376496 rock chip Little Elsie 249716 7608640 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376497 rock chip Little Elsie 249734 7608658 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376498 rock chip Little Elsie 249736 7608650 Pending /PAAU02
NX1376499 rock chip Little Elsie 249217 7609484 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405290 rock chip Little Elsie 249224 7609467 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405291 rock chip Little Elsie 249237 7609449 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405292 rock chip Little Elsie 249241 7609436 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405293 rock chip Little Elsie 249245 7609432 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405294 rock chip Little Elsie 249254 7609417 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405295 rock chip Little Elsie 249259 7609402 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405296 rock chip Little Elsie 249254 7609402 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405297 rock chip Little Elsie 249254 7609386 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405298 rock chip Little Elsie 249274 7609415 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405299 rock chip Little Elsie 249275 7609372 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405300 rock chip Little Elsie 249265 7609373 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405301 rock chip Little Elsie 249278 7609345 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405302 rock chip Little Elsie 249275 7609343 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405303 rock chip Little Elsie 249332 7609305 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405304 rock chip Little Elsie 249326 7609315 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405305 rock chip Little Elsie 249319 7609309 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405306 rock chip Little Elsie 249325 7609299 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405307 rock chip Little Elsie 249320 7609274 Pending /PAAU02
NX1405308 rock chip Little Elsie 249315 7609273 Pending /PAAU02
NX1410570 rock chip Elsie 250656 7608730 4.17 /PAAU02
NX1410571 rock chip Elsie 250694 7608573 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1410572 rock chip Elsie 250677 7608579 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1410573 rock chip Elsie 250676 7608581 0.21 /PAAU02
NX1410574 rock chip Elsie 250675 7608585 0.08 /PAAU02
NX1410576 rock chip Elsie 250666 7608582 0.10 /PAAU02
NX1410577 rock chip Elsie 250649 7608565 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1410578 rock chip Elsie 250639 7608606 0.05 /PAAU02
NX1410579 rock chip Elsie 250655 7608605 0.59 /PAAU02
NX1410580 rock chip Elsie 250708 7608603 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410581 rock chip Elsie 250673 7608636 0.41 /PAAU02
NX1410582 rock chip Elsie 250674 7608631 1.02 /PAAU02
NX1410583 rock chip Elsie 250663 7608622 4.90 /PAAU02
NX1410584 rock chip Elsie 250664 7608619 0.07 /PAAU02
NX1410586 rock chip Elsie 250663 7608635 0.82 /PAAU02
NX1410587 rock chip Elsie 250640 7608641 0.06 /PAAU02
NX1410588 rock chip Elsie 250604 7608705 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410589 rock chip Elsie 250637 7608721 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410590 rock chip Elsie 250683 7608752 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1410591 rock chip Elsie 250626 7608762 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410592 rock chip Elsie 250588 7608765 0.27 /PAAU02
NX1410593 rock chip Elsie 250578 7608755 5.00 /PAAU02
NX1410594 rock chip Elsie 250510 7608702 0.04 /PAAU02
NX1410595 rock chip Elsie 250500 7608736 0.05 /PAAU02
NX1410596 rock chip Elsie 250508 7608762 0.14 /PAAU02
NX1410597 rock chip Elsie 250511 7608763 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410598 rock chip Elsie 250543 7608783 27.43 /PAAU02
NX1410599 rock chip Elsie 250488 7608809 0.13 /PAAU02
NX1410601 rock chip Elsie 250433 7608957 0.46 /PAAU02
NX1410602 rock chip Elsie 250537 7608847 0.05 /PAAU02
NX1410603 rock chip Elsie 250522 7608852 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410604 rock chip Elsie 250495 7608861 0.05 /PAAU02
NX1410605 rock chip Elsie 250494 7608863 0.10 /PAAU02
NX1410606 rock chip Elsie 250495 7608881 0.09 /PAAU02
NX1410607 rock chip Elsie 250464 7608844 0.06 /PAAU02
NX1410608 rock chip Elsie 250493 7608983 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1410609 rock chip Elsie 250522 7609064 0.29 /PAAU02
NX1410610 rock chip Elsie 250505 7609011 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1410611 rock chip Elsie 250501 7609001 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1410612 rock chip Elsie 250527 7608642 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410613 rock chip Elsie 250529 7608641 0.04 /PAAU02
NX1410614 rock chip Elsie 250536 7608639 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1410615 rock chip Elsie 250531 7608663 0.02 /PAAU02
NX1410616 rock chip Elsie 250533 7608693 0.01 /PAAU02
NX1410617 rock chip Elsie 250558 7608699 0.04 /PAAU02
NX1410618 rock chip Elsie 250738 7608789 0.03 /PAAU02
NX1410619 rock chip Elsie 250783 7608859 0.16 /PAAU02

Table 5: Malmsbury Project, Victoria. Significant intercept table for new results from diamond drill holes MD15, MD17 (new results only), MD18, MD18A and MD19. All intersections barring MD17 *1 (17 m – 21.25 m) are generated using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade and no more than 2 m internal waste. Higher grade "Includes," intercepts calculated with 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and no internal dilution. All intervals > 1 gram * metre Au reported here. MD17 *1 intersection (across a granitic dyke) was calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au cut-off grade and no more than 5 m internal dilution.

HOLE ID COORDSYS EASTING NORTHING RL AZI GRID DIP Includes DEPTH FROM DEPTH TO Au (g/t) Width (m) Gram* metres
MD15 MGA94_55 263853 5880118 453 315 -50 79 80 1.11 1 1.11
MD15 MGA94_55 263853 5880118 453 315 -50 87 94.75 2.83 7.75 21.93
MD15 MGA94_55 263853 5880118 453 315 -50 Inc. 89.9 91 7.38 1.1 8.12
MD15 MGA94_55 263853 5880118 453 315 -50 Inc. 92 94.15 5.33 2.15 11.46
MD15 MGA94_55 263853 5880118 453 315 -50 101 109 0.43 8 3.44
MD15 MGA94_55 263853 5880118 453 315 -50 120 122 1.01 2 2.02
MD17 *1 MGA94_55 263849 5880561 524 265 -50 17 21.25 0.3 4.25 1.29
MD17 MGA94_55 263849 5880561 524 265 -50 40 44 0.26 4 1.04
MD17 MGA94_55 263849 5880561 524 265 -50 102.65 103.6 10.01 0.95 9.51
MD17 MGA94_55 263849 5880561 524 265 -50 Inc. 102.65 103.4 12.5 0.75 9.38
MD17 MGA94_55 263849 5880561 524 265 -50 168.2 168.4 12.9 0.2 2.58
MD18 *2 MGA94_55 263569 5880639 470 260 -50 24 28.9 0.78 4.9 3.82
MD18 MGA94_55 263569 5880639 470 260 -50 Inc. 25 26 1.74 1 1.74
MD18 MGA94_55 263569 5880639 470 260 -50 82.3 82.6 3.69 0.3 1.11
MD18A MGA94_55 263569 5880639 470 260 -50 25.45 30.1 0.73 4.65 3.4
MD18A MGA94_55 263569 5880639 470 260 -50 Inc. 25.45 25.75 4.18 0.3 1.25
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 176.8 178.1 1.66 1.3 2.16
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 Inc. 176.8 177.2 4.37 0.4 1.75
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 224 226 0.57 2 1.14
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 257 266 1.1 9 9.9
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 Inc. 258.5 260 2.88 1.5 4.32
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 Inc. 261 261.6 3.5 0.6 2.1
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 423.3 425.1 1.29 1.8 2.32
MD19 MGA94_55 263832 5879275 472 260 -50 Inc. 423.3 424.4 1.75 1.1 1.93

*2: Core loss between 27 – 28.4 m. Interval included but treated as internal waste below detection

___________________________________
1 Refer to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2022 .
2 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2022 .
3 Refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2022 .
4 Refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2022 .
5 Refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2020 and September 15, 2020 .
6 Refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021 .
7 Refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2022
8 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020 and September 8, 2020 .
9 Refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2021 .
10 Refer to the Company's news release dated November 5, 2020
11 Refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2021
12 Refer to the Company's news release dated May 13, 2021 .
13 Refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2022 .


