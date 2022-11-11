Precious MetalsInvesting News

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (" YTD 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended September 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q3 2022 " in this news release.

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • Revenue of $28.0 million from the sale of 12,426 ounces of gold from the Company's Beatons Creek gold project (the " Beatons Creek Project ") in Q3 2022 at an average realized price 1 of $2,255 / A$2,528 / US$1,728 per ounce of gold, and revenue of $89.5 million from the sale of 38,168 ounces of gold in YTD 2022 at an average realized price 1 of $2,347 / A$2,588 / US$1,830 per ounce of gold
  • Debt free, with cash and cash equivalents of $65.3 million as at September 30, 2022
  • Aggregate investment portfolio balance of $20.6 million 2 , which includes Novo's holdings in ASX-listed joint venture partners GBM Resources Limited and Kalamazoo Resources Limited, as well as holdings in unlisted companies include Elementum 3D, Inc. (" E3D ")
  • Sale of remaining 6.75 million shares of New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG) completed on August 5, 2022 at $8.45 per share for gross proceeds of $57.0 million (" Tranche 2 "). Gross proceeds from the sale of Novo's 15 million New Found shares were $125.9 million (" New Found Transaction ") 3
  • Repayment of the Company's senior secured US$40 million credit facility (" Credit Facility ") with Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (" Sprott ") on August 12, 2022 without prepayment penalties 4 , resulting in the Company being debt free
  • Continuing focus on high-priority exploration targets, with exploration spend of $8.2 million in Q3 2022 and $23.6 million in YTD 2022
  • Recognition of a non-cash impairment charge of $48.3 million in Q3 2022 against the Beatons Creek Project due to uncertainty regarding the timing of the receipt of the Fresh mining approvals and results of the updated Mineral Resource estimate which affect its current economic status 5
  • Completion of the operational wind-down at the Beatons Creek Project and the Golden Eagle processing facility (" Golden Eagle Plant ") and transition to care and maintenance 5 , with mining of the Oxide mineral resource completed in August 2022 and processing completed in September 2022

Financial Highlights

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the nine months ended
except where noted September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Gold sold Oz Au 12,426 18,753 38,168 36,209
Average realized price 1 $/oz 2,255 2,295 2,347 2,278
Average realized price 1 AUD$/oz 2,528 2,480 2,588 2,398
Average realized price 1 USD$/oz 1,728 1,822 1,830 1,820
Total revenue $ 27,987 42,964 89,547 82,386
Cost of goods sold $ (32,261 ) (33,577 ) (112,161 ) (72,999 )
General and exploration expenditure $ (11,378 ) (9,964 ) (34,319 ) (15,213 )
Impairment of non-current assets $ (48,255 ) - (48,255 ) -
Other income, net $ 4,067 87,688 23,021 88,694
Finance items $ (873 ) (2,777 ) (8,093 ) (13,940 )
Income tax expense $ 1,602 (7,884 ) (596 ) (7,884 )
Net loss for the period after tax $ (59,111 ) 76,450 (90,856 ) 61,044
Basic and diluted loss per common share $/share (0.24 ) 0.31 (0.37 ) 0.26
EBITDA 1 $ (52,049 ) 91,402 (58,653 ) 93,789
Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ (7,861 ) 3,714 (33,419 ) 5,095
Adjusted earnings 1 $ (16,525 ) (3,194 ) (65,026 ) (34,355 )
Adjusted earnings per common share 1 $/share (0.07 ) (0.01 ) (0.26 ) (0.14 )
Total cash costs 1 $/oz 2,224 1,558 2,288 1,710
Total cash costs 1 AUD$/oz 2,494 1,683 2,522 1,800
Total cash costs 1 USD$/oz 1,704 1,236 1,784 1,367
AISC 1 $/oz 2,991 2,034 2,955 2,457
AISC 1 AUD$/oz 3,353 2,198 3,257 2,587
AISC 1 USD$/oz 2,292 1,615 2,303 1,963

Novo generated revenue of $28.0 million in Q3 2022 from the sale of 12,426 ounces of gold at an average realized price 1 of $2,255 / A$2,528 / US$1,728 per ounce of gold, and $89.5 million in YTD 2022 from the sale of 38,168 ounces of gold at an average realized price 1 of $2,347 / A$2,588 / US$1,830 per ounce of gold.

405,071 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through the Golden Eagle Plant in Q3 2022 equating to an annual processing rate of approximately 1.6 million tonnes per annum, and 1,198,283 tonnes of mineralized material were processed in YTD 2022 prior to completion of processing in September 2022.

Processed material had an average head grade of 1.03 g/t Au with average recovery of 90.74% resulting in 13,137 ounces of gold produced in Q3 2022, and an average head grade of 1.07 g/t Au with average recovery of 91.98% resulting in 39,125 ounces of gold produced 6 in YTD 2022.

The Company generated a net loss of $(59.1) million or $(0.24) per share in Q3 2022 and a net loss of $(90.9) million or $(0.37) per share in YTD 2022.

Adjusted losses 1 were $(16.5) million or $(0.07) per share in Q3 2022 and $(65.0) million or $(0.26) per share in YTD 2022. Adjustments to net losses for the period include non-operational income, non-cash foreign exchange gains, non-cash gains resulting from the movement in the fair value of certain marketable securities, and the impairment loss incurred in Q3 2022.

The Company recognized a non-cash impairment expense of $48.3 million related to the Company's Beatons Creek Project in Q3 2022 due to uncertainty regarding the timing of the receipt of the Fresh mining approvals and results of the updated Mineral Resource estimate on the Beatons Creek Project which affect its current economic status 5 . The carrying value of the assets which comprise the Beatons Creek Project cash generating unit have now been written down to their recoverable value.

The Company is committed to aggressively advancing its highly prospective exploration portfolio and devoted
$23.6 million to such efforts in YTD 2022.

Financial Position

In thousands of CAD, September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 January 31, 2020
except where noted $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000
Cash 65,153 32,345 40,494 28,703
Short-term investments 147 108 195 88
Working capital 1 46,448 3,925 14,071 26,051
Marketable securities 20,569 156,209 18,770 14,457
Available liquidity 1 71,741 102,868 59,623 42,501
Total assets 267,041 462,682 456,408 158,049
Current liabilities excluding current portion of financial liabilities 19,492 19,805 12,083 1,082
Non-current liabilities excluding non-current portion of financial liabilities 37,032 36,342 28,615 -
Financial liabilities (current and non-current) 16,458 75,608 86,271 8,565
Total liabilities 72,982 148,420 126,969 9,647
Shareholders' equity 194,059 314,262 329,439 148,402

The Company held cash and cash equivalents of $65.3 million as at September 30, 2022, with a working capital 1 balance of $46.4 million. Subsequent to completion of the New Found Transaction, the Company completed repayment of the Credit Facility totaling US$40.1 million on August 12, 2022 4 to become debt free. No prepayment penalties applied to the Credit Facility repayment, and all residual security interests have been discharged.

Tax payable of $6.1 million represents the estimated capital gains tax payable in Canada on the New Found Transaction after application of Novo's available Canadian tax losses through June 30, 2022. The Company will determine its aggregate capital gains tax liability through December 31, 2022 in early 2023 and intends to apply available tax losses in order to decrease any amount payable. Deferred tax liabilities represent the Company's estimate of capital gains tax payable on the fair value of the Company's remaining marketable securities.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain non-IFRS measures have been included in this news release. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS "), provide readers with an improved ability to evaluate its underlying performance and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. References to notes in the below tables are references to notes in the Financial Statements.

Average Realized Price

The Company uses the average realized price per ounce of gold sold to better understand the gold price and, once applicable, cash margin realized throughout a period.

Average realized price is calculated as revenue from contracts with customers plus treatment and refinery charges included in dore revenue less silver revenue divided by gold ounces sold.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the nine months ended
except where noted September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Revenue from contracts with customers $ 27,987 42,964 89,547 82,386
Treatment and refining charges $ 69 155 173 253
Less: Silver revenue ( Note 16 ) $ (34 ) (74 ) (131 ) (163 )
Gold revenue $ 28,022 43,045 89,589 82,476
Gold sold oz 12,426 18,753 38,168 36,209
Average realized price $/oz 2,255 2,295 2,347 2,278
Foreign exchange rate CAD:AUD 1.1210 1.0805 1.1024 1.0529
Average realized price AUD$/oz 2,528 2,480 2,588 2,398
Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7662 0.7937 0.7795 0.7992
Average realized price USD$/oz 1,728 1,822 1,830 1,820

Total Cash Costs

The Company reports total cash costs on a per gold ounce sold basis. In addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, such as revenue, the Company believes this information can be used to evaluate its performance and ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. The Company uses this metric to monitor operating cost performance.

Total cash costs include cost of sales such as mining, processing, mine general and administrative costs, royalties, selling costs, and changes in inventories less non-cash depreciation and depletion, write-down of inventories and site share-based payments where applicable, and silver revenue divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at total cash costs per ounce of gold sold.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the nine months ended
except where noted September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Gold sold Oz Au 12,426 18,753 38,168 36,209
Total cash cost reconciliation
Cost of sales $ 32,261 33,577 112,161 72,999
Less: Depreciation and depletion* $ (4,587 ) (4,291 ) (24,706 ) (10,921 )
Less: Silver Revenue (Note 16) $ (34 ) (74 ) (131 ) (163 )
Less: Site share-based compensation $ - - - -
Total cash costs $ 27,640 29,212 87,324 61,915
Cash costs per oz of gold sold $/oz 2,224 1,558 2,288 1,710
Foreign exchange rate CAD:AUD 1.1210 1.0805 1.1024 1.0529
Cash costs per oz of gold sold AUD$/oz 2,494 1,683 2,522 1,800
Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7662 0.7937 0.7795 0.7992
Cash costs per oz of gold sold USD$/oz 1,704 1,236 1,784 1,367

*Depreciation and depletion are reconciled to aggregate depreciation and depletion in the operating adjustments in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows in the Financial Statements.

All-in Sustaining Costs (" AISC ")

The Company believes that AISC more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. AISC is calculated based on the definitions published by the World Gold Council (" WGC "). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. The Company calculates AISC as the sum of total cash costs (as described above), sustaining capital expenditures (excluding significant projects considered expansionary in nature), accretion on decommissioning and restoration provisions, treatment and refinery charges, payments on lease obligations, site share-based payments where applicable, and corporate administrative costs less any share-based payments directly attributable to exploration and non-operating payments on lease obligations, all divided by gold ounces sold during the period to arrive at a per ounce amount.

Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus expansion capital.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
except where noted September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Gold sold Oz Au 12,426 18,753 38,168 36,209
All-in sustaining cost reconciliation
Total cash costs $ 27,640 29,212 87,324 61,915
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 949 - 3,620 -
Accretion on rehabilitation provision (Note 13) $ 317 153 680 335
Treatment and refinery charges $ 69 155 173 253
Payments on lease obligations (Note 11) $ 5,101 4,358 10,782 11,313
Less: non-operating payments on lease obligations* $ (116 ) (193 ) (347 ) (1,042 )
Site share-based compensation $ - - - -
Corporate administrative costs (Note 18) $ 3,205 4,926 10,757 19,979
Less: exploration share-based payments** - (458 ) (213 ) (3,793 )
Total all-in sustaining costs $ 37,165 38,153 112,776 88,960
AISC per oz of gold sold $/oz 2,991 2,034 2,955 2,457
Foreign exchange rate CAD:AUD 1.1210 1.0805 1.1024 1.0529
AISC per oz of gold sold AUD$/oz 3,353 2,198 3,257 2,587
Foreign exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7662 0.7937 0.7795 0.7992
AISC per oz of gold sold USD$/oz 2,292 1,615 2,303 1,963

*The non-operating payments on lease obligations adjustment includes lease amounts which are not directly related to the Company's operations at the Beatons Creek Project. This figure is not separately disclosed in the Financial Statements.
**Share-based payment expenses directly attributable to the Company's exploration staff are excluded from the calculation of AISC. This figure is not separately disclosed in the Financial Statements and is a subset of the share-based payments expense outlined in Note 18 of the Financial Statements.

EBITDA

The Company uses earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (" EBITDA ") to better understand its ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest and finance expense/income, current and deferred income tax expenses and depreciation and depletion. EBITDA is also adjusted for non-recurring transactions such as the change in fair value of derivative instruments, foreign exchanges gains and losses, gains and losses on the disposal of assets, impairment, and other income.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the nine months ended
except where noted September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000
Net (loss) / profit for the period (59,111 ) 76,450 (90,856 ) 61,044
Interest and finance expense 1,155 2,821 8,568 14,005
Interest and finance income (282 ) (44 ) (475 ) (65 )
Current income tax expense / (income) 1,602 7,884 (596 ) 7,884
Deferred income tax expense - - - -
Depreciation and depletion 4,587 4,291 24,706 10,921
EBITDA (52,049 ) 91,402 (58,653 ) 93,789
Other (income) / expenses (Note 21) (4,067 ) (87,688 ) (23,021 ) (88,694 )
Impairment of non-current assets ( Note 20 ) 48,255 - 48,255 -
Adjusted EBITDA (7,861 ) 3,714 (33,419 ) 5,095

*Depreciation and depletion is reconciled to aggregate depreciation and depletion in the operating adjustments in the consolidated statements of cash flows in the Financial Statements.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

The Company uses adjusted earnings and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share to measure its underlying operating and financial performance.

Adjusted earnings are defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the Company's underlying operations, including: foreign exchange (gain) loss, (gain) loss on financial instruments at fair value, impairment, and non-recurring gains and losses on treatment of marketable securities, sale of exploration and evaluation assets, and associated tax impacts. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic and diluted method of earnings per share as determined under IFRS.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

In thousands of CAD, For the three months ended For the nine months ended
except where noted September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 249,322,054 245,455,157 248,293,389 237,760,824
Adjusted earning and adjusted basic earnings per shares reconciliation
Net earnings / (loss) for the period $ (59,111 ) 76,450 (90,856 ) 61,044
Adjusted for:
Other (income) / expenses (Note 21) $ (4,067 ) (87,688 ) (23,021 ) (88,694 )
Impairment of non-current assets ( Note 20 ) $ 48,255 - 48,255 -
Profit on disposal of exploration asset $ - 160 - (14,589 )
Income tax expense / (benefit) $ (1,602 ) 7,884 596 7,884
Adjusted earnings $ (16,525 ) (3,194 ) (65,026 ) (34,355 )
Adjusted basic earnings per share $ (0.07 ) (0.01 ) (0.26 ) (0.14 )

Available Liquidity

The Company believes that available liquidity provides an accurate measure of the Company's ability to liquidate assets in order to satisfy its liabilities. The Company uses this metric to help monitor its risk profile.

Available liquidity includes cash, short-term investments, and assets which are readily saleable within the next 12 months, including gold in circuit and stockpiles, receivables, marketable securities (to the extent that an established market exists for such marketable securities, they are free of any long-term trading restrictions, and sufficient historical volume exists to liquidate holdings within 12 months), and gold specimens. The market value of certain marketable securities has been used in the calculation of available liquidity which may not reconcile to the accounting treatment of such marketable securities. Refer to the MD&A and Notes 3, 4 and 5 of the Financial Statements.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 January 31, 2020
$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000
Cash 65,153 32,345 40,494 28,703
Short-term investments 147 108 195 88
Gold in circuit 165 788 3 -
Stockpiles - 4,732 565 -
Receivables 4,019 6,127 1,806 6,657
Marketable securities 2,160 58,691 16,477 6,979
Gold specimens 97 77 83 74
Available liquidity 71,741 102,868 59,623 42,501


September 30, 2022
# of shares Share price Foreign exchange Adjusted value
$'000
Kalamazoo Resources Limited Ordinary Shares 10,000,000 $ 0.20 0.888 1,777
GBM Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares 11,363,637 $ 0.04 0.888 383
2,160


December 31, 2021
# of shares Share price Foreign exchange Adjusted value
$'000
Kalamazoo Resources Limited Ordinary Shares 10,000,000 $ 0.38 0.942 3,579
GBM Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares 11,363,637 $ 0.12 0.942 1,232
New Found Gold Corp Common Shares * 6,000,000 $ 8.98 1 53,880
58,691

*The December 31, 2021 figure represents the number of free-trading New Found common shares held by the Company at the time.

Working Capital

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities and is used to monitor the Company's liquidity.

The following table reconciles this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure disclosed in the Financial Statements and MD&A.

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
$'000 $'000
Current assets 76,158 49,385
Current liabilities 29,710 45,460
Working capital 46,448 3,925

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The decision by the Company to produce at the Beatons Creek Project in 2021 was not based on a Feasibility Study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there was an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Production did not achieve forecast. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There was no guarantee that anticipated production costs would be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs has had, and continues to have, a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and profitability.

The Company cautions that its declaration of commercial production effective October 1, 2021 7 only indicated that Beatons Creek was operating at anticipated and sustainable levels, and it did not indicate that economic results would be realized.

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including Beatons Creek, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Michael Spreadborough "

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman & Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the Company will determine its aggregate capital gains tax liability through December 31, 2022 in early 2023 and intends to apply available tax losses in order to decrease any amount payable. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in the MD&A which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 Non-IFRS measure; the definitions and reconciliations of these measures are included under "Non-IFRS Measures" below.
2 Refer to the Financial Statements which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The value of Novo's holdings in E3D is based on E3D's most recent financing price of US$8.00 per unit comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Except for its investment in E3D, warrant holdings, and other immaterial investments, the fair value of Novo's investments is based on closing prices of its investments and relevant foreign exchanges rate as at September 30, 2022.
3 Refer to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2022 , April 27, 2022 , and August 5, 2022 .
4 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2022 .
5 Refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2022 .
6 Refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2022 .
7 Refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2021 .



Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Beatons Creek Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces an updated Mineral Resource estimate (the " 2022 MRE ") for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") located in the Nullagine region of Western Australia. The 2022 MRE incorporates extensive reverse circulation ( "RC" ) drilling completed between January 2020 and May 2022. The effective date of the 2022 MRE is June 30, 2022. A Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) in respect of the 2022 MRE will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile upon its completion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standout Results From Becher Aircore Drilling Along Trend From Hemi Gold Deposit

Standout Results From Becher Aircore Drilling Along Trend From Hemi Gold Deposit

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Standout gold results have been intersected on the southern Irvine Shear corridor including 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au , as part of the current aircore drilling program at the high priority Becher Area in the Egina District.
  • Over 650 shallow aircore holes for 16,500 m of the > 30,000 m program have been completed.
  • The aircore program will test multiple structural and intrusive targets along a series of significant mineralized corridors, some interpreted to extend to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold deposit within the Mallina gold project (" Hemi ").
  • Several additional quartz veined, large-scale sericite-silica-sulphide alteration zones have been identified from drilling across the Irvine and Whillans Shear corridors, with assays pending.
  • Deeper reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling will commence in November 2022, designed to follow-up significant aircore results and test discrete drill targets within the Becher Area.
  • Numerous targets have been enhanced or newly identified from a recent high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey, coupled with detailed ground gravity surveys which have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding.
  • Two heritage surveys were recently completed, enabling infill and extensional aircore drilling traverses and RC drilling to be completed for the remainder of 2022 and first half of 2023.
  • Initial results from the Becher Area, combined with previously reported results from Nunyerry North 1 , reconfirm potential for the Egina District to be a standalone gold production hub.

" Our first aircore drill results have yielded strong gold results at the Becher Area, " commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Non-Executive Co-Chairman of Novo, " indicating that the Whillans and Irvine shear zones are indeed prospective for deposits similar to those at De Grey's adjacent Mallina project. Aircore drilling, a means of rapid, shallow drilling widely used across Australia as a first pass means of testing new areas for mineralization, is proving highly effective at Becher. Several large-scale anomalies are emerging, the largest of which is 650m across and situated along the southern Irvine shear zone. Alteration assemblages, lithologies, geochemical associations and size of these mineralized areas are similar to those observed in other nearby large gold discoveries. Although we have lots more drilling to complete and results to come in, the anomalies suggest that deeper drill testing is required. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nullagine Gold Production Update

Nullagine Gold Production Update

  • No lost-time injuries recorded during Q3 2022 or year-to-date 2022
  • Q3 2022 production of 13,137 oz Au, exceeding operational wind-down guidance 1 , bringing total production for year-to-date 2022 to 39,125 oz Au as Phase One operations complete at Beatons Creek 2 0F
  • Q3 2022 gross revenue of C$28.0 million (A$31.4 million)1F 3 generated from sale of 12,426 oz Au
  • Additional 1,000 oz Au estimated to be sold in Q4 2022 as gold is stripped from carbon and Beatons Creek transitions to operational pause 2
  • Strong cash balance as at September 30, 2022 of C$65.3 million 3 , which will support ongoing and extensive exploration programs and completion of the Beatons Creek mineral resource estimate update and feasibility study 4
  • Novo continues to engage with relevant regulatory agencies to address environmental appeal queries raised regarding proposed Phase Two operations at Beatons Creek 5

Table 1: Key Operational and Financial Figures 3

Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022
Mining (tonnes) 434,133 395,824 421,981 193,173
Processing (tonnes) 395,310 394,382 398,830 405,071
Grade (g/t Au) 1.16 1.15 1.02 1.03
Recovery (%) 91.5% 91.4% 93.5% 90.7%
Gold Production (oz Au) 12,833 13,378 12,610 13,137
Revenue (C$M) $29.9 $31.9 $29.7 $28.0
Cash and Cash Equivalents (C$M) $32.5 $22.0 $74.8 $65.3

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) provides a 2022 third quarter (" Q3 2022 ") operational update for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") and Golden Eagle processing facility (" Golden Eagle Plant "), located in Nullagine, Western Australia.

BEATONS CREEK PROJECT

Safety and COVID-19 Update

During Q3 2022 and year-to-date 2022, Novo did not record any lost time injuries.

COVID-19 continues to impact the Company's cost profile. While mandatory COVID-19 isolation requirements are being eased by the Australian government effective October 14, 2022, supply chain issues are resulting in elevated costs, particularly with respect to fuel and other consumables. Best efforts have been made to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic through the adoption of sound risk management processes. The Company intends to manage such impacts but remains cautious that they may affect all aspects of the Company's business, including exploration activities.

Operations

During the final quarter of current operations at Beatons Creek before the pause in operations, approximately 193 kt of mineralized material were mined from the Golden Crown and Edwards areas. Backfilling of the Grant's Hill pit has been completed in compliance with environmental requirements for the pause in operations 1 . Preliminary reshaping of waste landforms has commenced and rehabilitation works of recent drilling areas will continue.

The Golden Eagle Plant processed approximately 405 kt in Q3 2022, with an average head grade of 1.03 g/t Au.

Gold production totalled 13,137 ounces and recovery rates of approximately 90.7% were achieved in Q3 2022.

Q3 2022 gold sales totalled 12,426 ounces of gold and 1,336 ounces of silver for gross revenue of C$28.0 million (A$31.4 million) 3 . Throughout Phase One operations at Beatons Creek, Novo has sold its gold in Australian dollars to ABC Refinery of Sydney, Australia and enjoyed strong gold price performance in Australian dollar terms.

The Company expects to sell an additional 1 koz Au in Q4 2022 as gold is stripped from carbon and Beatons Creek transitions to an operational pause 2 .

Novo is preparing a reply to the appeal received in response to the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's decision to not assess the Company's submission regarding proposed Phase Two operations of the Fresh mineral resource at Beatons Creek 5 . The Company continues to engage with relevant regulatory authorities to seek approval to mine the Beatons Creek Fresh mineral resource and expects to make a final investment decision post receipt of results of the mineral resource update and feasibility study which are expected in Q4 2022 4 .

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Drilling continues across priority gold and battery metal targets at Purdy's North and the Becher area in the Pilbara region of Western Australia 6 . The Company will provide an exploration update in early November 2022.

NOVO FINANCIAL POSITION

Novo's cash balance as at September 30, 2022 was C$65.3 million 3 and, as previously reported, Novo is free of long-term debt 7 .

In addition to its existing cash reserves, the Company has an investment portfolio with a fair value of approximately C$20.5 million as at September 30, 2022 8 .

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The decision by the Company to produce at Beatons Creek was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there was an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Production did not achieved forecast. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There was no guarantee that anticipated production costs would be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs had a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

The Company cautions that its declaration of commercial production effective October 1, 2021 9 only indicated that Beatons Creek was operating at anticipated and sustainable levels and it did not indicate that economic results would be realized.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Michael Spreadborough "

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman & Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that an additional 1,000 oz Au are estimated to be sold in Q4 2022, the Company's cash balance of C$65.3 million will support ongoing and extensive exploration programs and completion of the Beatons Creek mineral resource estimate update and feasibility study, the Company intends to manage the impacts of COVID-19, the Company is preparing a response to the appeal received regarding the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's decision to not assess the Company's submission regarding proposed Phase Two operations of the Fresh mineral resource at Beatons Creek, the Company continues to engage with relevant regulatory authorities to seek approval to mine the Beatons Creek Fresh mineral resource and expects to make a final investment decision post receipt of results of the mineral resource update and feasibility study which are expected in Q4 2022, and that the Company will provide an exploration update in early November 2022. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

  • Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo's highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements ( Figure 1 ).
  • Purdy's North reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's (" Azure ") Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (" Andover ") and Artemis Resources Limited's (" Artemis ") Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (" Carlow Castle ").
  • Purdy's North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.
  • Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.
  • > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold discovery (" Hemi ").
  • High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.
  • Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (" NGP ") in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.
  • Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie .
  • Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy's North and Egina ( Becher area ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (" MCB ") have commenced.
  • Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (" Malmsbury Project ") joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (" GBM ") (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.
  • At the Malmsbury Project , close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (" IP ") survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/959b23ba-b5d4-422b-a9ec-84a337639b7f
Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (" H1 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended June 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q2 2022 " in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Resources Successfully Completes Its Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Successfully Completes Its Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") completed a 4,586-metre drilling program on its Scott Lake property in early November. Since the last press release on October 5, 2022, the Company has drilled one hole (SC-93) and placed two wedges (SC 95 W1, SC-95 W2) from hole SC-95 to intersect the new zinc and copper zone located less than 300 metres west of the Scott Lake deposit and the Gwillim Lake regional Fault. The hole and the two wedges all intersected the zinc and copper mineralized zone over widths ranging from 3 to 8 metres . The mineralization has now been intersected in five holes over 100 metres laterally and remains open over the entire surface of the modelled 175 metres by 175 metres conductive plate. A figure illustrating the position of holes relative to the conductive plate will be available on the Company's website in a few days .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the development of its target pipeline conducted across its highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects ("Projects") located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST Today

Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST Today

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, "This quarter is a continuation of our strong operational performance. With production guidance reaffirmed, and a strong fourth quarter expected, we are feeling confident about our 2022 production results. Like the rest of the industry, profit margins are under pressure. The strength of the USD is weighing on commodity prices, and inflation is increasing direct costs. We are fortunate that the elevated grade profile at Guanacevi and strong operational performance has allowed us to stay within or near our guided cost ranges on a per ounce basis."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil (the " Canasil Shares ") in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper. Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico and in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and October Production Update

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and October Production Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FRA: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2022 - Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

