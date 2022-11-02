Precious MetalsInvesting News

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces an updated Mineral Resource estimate (the " 2022 MRE ") for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") located in the Nullagine region of Western Australia. The 2022 MRE incorporates extensive reverse circulation ( "RC" ) drilling completed between January 2020 and May 2022. The effective date of the 2022 MRE is June 30, 2022. A Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) in respect of the 2022 MRE will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile upon its completion.

KEY POINTS

  • The 2022 MRE for Beatons Creek reports an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.05 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t Au for 234,000 oz Au, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.83 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t Au for 42,000 oz Au, reported above a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off within an optimized open pit shell, which complies with the principles of Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (" RPEEE" ).
  • The Grant's Hill mining area (Figure 1) accounts for approximately 78% of Indicated Mineral Resources in the 2022 MRE.
  • The 2022 MRE (illustrated by mineralization area in Figure 2) reports decreases in both open pit tonnes and ounces, driven by revised mineralization wireframes which are based on a recent close-spaced (10 m by 10 m and 20 m by 20 m) RC drilling program, along with mining depletion, compared to the 2019 Mineral Resource estimate 1 (the " 2019 MRE ").
  • Mineralization remains open to the north-west, with additional resource development drilling underway.
  • Additional resource development drilling completed since May 30, 2022 will form the basis of a further Mineral Resource update, which Novo expects to release during H1 2023.
  • In June 2022, the Company announced a pause in production at Beatons Creek, along with the commencement of works to prepare an updated Mineral Resource estimate 2 . Mining ceased in August 2022 and processing finished in September 2022.
  • The Beatons Creek Feasibility Study has been deferred due to current uncertain economic and regulatory conditions affecting the project, and Beatons Creek is being transitioned into care and maintenance as a result.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38bb572e-9612-43b0-8ebb-e69062406212
Figure 1 . Beatons Creek Grant's Hill area.

In this news release, the terms ‘Mineral Resource', ‘Indicated Mineral Resource', ‘Inferred Mineral Resource' and ‘Feasibility Study' have the meanings given in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by CIM Council (the " 2014 CIM Definition Standards ").

2022 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
The 2022 MRE for Beatons Creek (with an effective date of June 30, 2022 and which supersedes the PEA) has delivered an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.05 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t Au for 234,000 oz Au, and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.83 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t Au for 42,000 oz Au as follows (Tables 1-3; Figures 2 and 3):

Table 1. Total Mineral Resources: optimized open pit oxide and fresh.
Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces Au
Classification (g/t Au) (t) (g/t Au)
Indicated 0.5 3,050,000 2.4 234,000
Inferred 0.5 830,000 1.6 42,000


Table 2. Optimized open pit oxide Mineral Resources.
Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces Au
Classification (g/t Au) (t) (g/t Au)
Indicated 0.5 815,000 1.3 33,000
Inferred 0.5 445,000 1.3 18,000


Table 3. Optimized open pit fresh Mineral Resources.
Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces Au
Classification (g/t Au) (t) (g/t Au)
Indicated 0.5 2,240,000 2.8 201,000
Inferred 0.5 385,000 1.9 24,000

Notes:

  1. Open pit Mineral Resources contain oxide and fresh mineralization within a Whittle optimized shell and constrained within a mineralized wireframe. A cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au was applied.
  2. The pit shell was generated with the following parameters:
    (a) A$2,600 / troy ounce (US$1,690 / troy ounce) of gold;
    (b) Nominal process rate of 1.6 Mtpa for fresh mineralization with a recovery of 91%; and process rate of 1.8 Mtpa for oxide mineralization with a recovery of 93%;
    (c) Bulk densities applied: oxide mineralization 2.50 t/m 3 (oxide waste 2.50 t/m 3 ) and fresh mineralization 2.80 t/m 3 (fresh waste 2.75 t/m 3 );
    (d) A$5.15 / tonne (US$3.35 / tonne) mining cost for oxide and A$5.45 / tonne (US$3.54 / tonne) for fresh;
    (e) A$37.47 / tonne (US$24.36 / tonne) oxide and A$38.37 / tonne (US$24.94 / tonne) fresh processing cost (incl. G&A);
    (f) 25% dilution and 5% mineralization loss;
    (g) Royalties 5.25%;
    (h) Discount factor of 6%; and
    (i) A$ to US$ foreign exchange rate of 0.65:1.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4532dd8b-5d99-4516-afd3-7de921aeeb2e
Figure 2 . Beatons Creek 2022 MRE plan showing extents of mineralization and mined areas to June 2022.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f21469-6de2-4ec8-b692-42f319ed921a
Figure 3 . Cross-section through the Grant's Hill pit (pink = 2022 RPEEE shell; blue = 2019 RPEEE shell). Inset shows the Grant's Hill 2022 RPEEE shell and location of the cross-section.

2022 RESOURCE MODELLING

The spatial extent of the 2022 MRE covers a surface area of over 2.5 km by 2.5 km (Figure 2). Mineralization exists as multiple sub-horizontal, narrow stacked conglomeritic horizons (referred to as "mineralized conglomerate" ), which are interbedded with un-mineralized conglomerate, sandstones, and grits with minor intercalations of shale, mudstone, siltstone, and tuffs (Figure 3). The mineralized conglomerates vary from less than 1 m to several metres thick, and are continuous for up to 2 km. Wireframed mineralized domains differentiate between regionally continuous marine lags and localized stacked-channel conglomerates. A weathering profile has further split the estimate into oxide and fresh components.

Grade interpolation was performed using a three-pass Ordinary Kriging (" OK ") estimation method utilizing Dynamic Anisotropy providing variable dip and dip-direction ellipsoids within modelled conglomerate domains. All samples were composited to 1 m for estimation. Composites were analysed and top-cut (capped) per domain using statistical and graphical methods. OK was informed by variograms per domain, although some domains had too few samples to define an acceptable variogram. In such cases, the most appropriate domain variogram was applied based on geological similarity. Variograms contained nugget effects ranging from 35% to 68%. Three estimation block sizes were applied: 10 m by 10 m by 1 m; 20 m by 20 m by 1 m; and 40 m by 40 m by 1 m for relatively densely spaced data versus sparsely spaced data, respectively. All parent blocks were sub-blocked to 2.5 m by 2.5 m by 0.25 m. The block sizes and number of samples applied in search passes were chosen based on quantitative kriging neighbourhood analysis. Estimation was undertaken in three passes, with passes one and two being no more than the range defined by the variogram. Search pass three used up to three times the geostatistical range. The estimate was validated by visual comparison of samples and estimation block grade by domain, by moving window plots, and via global grade comparisons. Indicated Mineral Resources were classified based on passes one and two, and Inferred Mineral Resources classified based on pass three. As well as search passes, Mineral Resources were classified on the basis of geological continuity, drill spacing, sample data quality, the mix of different sample types, estimation quality (Kriging Efficiency and slope) and the quantity of bulk density data.

The 2022 MRE was reported within a Whittle optimized pit shell to satisfy the requirement for RPEEE criteria described in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. The RPEEE test is important to demonstrate the robustness of a Mineral Resource estimate. As disclosed above, the input parameters for the Whittle optimization are:

  • A$2,600 / troy ounce (US$1,690 / troy ounce) of gold;
  • Nominal process rate of 1.6 Mtpa for fresh mineralization with a recovery of 91%; and process rate of 1.8 Mtpa for oxide mineralization with a recovery of 93%;
  • Bulk density applied: oxide mineralization 2.50 t/m 3 (oxide waste 2.50 t/m 3 ) and fresh mineralization 2.80 t/m 3 (fresh waste 2.75 t/m 3 );
  • A$5.15 / tonne (US$3.35 / tonne) mining cost for oxide and A$5.45 / tonne (US$3.54 / tonne) for fresh;
  • A$37.47 / tonne (US$24.36 / tonne) oxide and A$38.37 / tonne (US$24.94 / tonne) fresh processing cost (incl. G&A);
  • 25% dilution and 5% mineralization loss;
  • Royalties of 5.25%;
  • Discount factor of 6%; and
  • A$ to US$ foreign exchange rate of 0.65:1.

Mining costs are based on a conventional open pit truck/excavator mining fleet and actual contract rates scaled to planned future production, taking cognizance of the backfill requirement to cover any exposed fresh material to meet expected environmental obligations imposed as part of the approvals process. Mining dilution and loss factors are derived based on the style of mineralization and mining methods. Processing and G&A costs are based on real processing costs at the Company's Golden Eagle plant (" Golden Eagle Plant ") averaged over a 12-month historical period. The oxide and fresh mineralization metallurgical recoveries are based on actual Golden Eagle Plant performance, and plant trials and test work, respectively. Royalties payable include, but are not limited to, the Western Australia State gross gold royalty of 2.5% and gross Native Title royalties totalling 2.75%.

A diamond core drilling programme was undertaken during May 2022, which resulted in nine metallurgical holes (743 m). The metallurgical holes provided 21 fresh mineralized conglomerate intersections (M0, M1, M2 and M3 across Grant's Hill and Edwards areas), which were also PhotonAssayed for gold. Recovery and comminution testwork on variability and composite samples provided similar results to the 2019 programme, indicating that the fresh mineralization is amenable to gravity and cyanide leach recovery.

SUMMARY COMPARISON BETWEEN THE 2019 MRE AND 2022 MRE

In addition to mining depletion, the 2022 MRE incorporates updates to input assumptions which collectively result in an estimate that the Company believes is more robust overall and which aligns more closely with mining of the oxide Mineral Resource to date. The understanding of Beatons Creek mineralization controls has been an iterative process over the past two years and has been informed by an expanded geological mapping and drillhole dataset. Table 4 provides a global comparison between the 2019 and 2022 MREs.

Table 4. Global comparison between the 2019 and 2022 MRE s.

Mineral
Resource
Classification

2019 MRE 2022 MRE
Tonnes
(t) 		Grade
(g/t Au) 		Troy ounces
(oz Au) 		Tonnes
(t) 		Grade
(g/t Au) 		Troy ounces
(oz Au)
Indicated (OP) 6,645,000 2.1 457,000 3,050,000 2.4 234,000
Inferred (OP) 3,410,000 2.7 294,000 830,000 1.6 42,000
Inferred (UG) 885,000 5.3 152,000 - - -

Notes:

  1. Open pit (" OP ") MRE reported at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade.
  2. The 2019 and 2022 OP MREs reported in different RPEEE pit shells.
  3. Underground (" UG ") MRE reported at a 3.5 g/t Au cut-off grade.

Figure 4 provides a waterfall graph showing changes in contained gold ounces at Beatons Creek between the 2019 and 2022 MREs. The "Mining Depletion" portion is the quantity of ounces depleted from the 2019 MRE using the June 2022 mined surface. The actual mined and processed mineralization from Beatons Creek was 2.51 Mt at 1.17 g/t Au for 94,248 oz Au contained 3 . The "Mining Depleted" ounces comprise the actual mined and processed (as above); changes to the model due to the removal of the channel samples; mining loss; and metallurgical recovery loss. The "Model" ounces in Figure 4 relate in aggregate to the ounces no longer reporting to the model due to the matters listed elsewhere in this news release.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/817b1eb7-2c5f-4936-89d4-108c81263e86
Figure 4 . Waterfall graph showing the changes in contained gold ounces at Beatons Creek from 2019 MRE to the 2022 MRE.

The 2022 MRE includes decreases in open pit tonnes and contained ounces. The update also sees the removal of the underground Mineral Resource. These changes in the open pit Mineral Resource are driven by the following:

  • Significant addition of 3,238 new close-spaced RC drillholes, providing an additional 22,116 samples used for estimation;
  • Optimized "coarse gold" sampling protocol using PhotonAssay;
  • Removal of 1,128 trench channel (costean) samples from the estimate;
  • Inclusion of previously excluded RC data, adding 595 samples (only informing the Inferred Mineral Resource area);
  • Revised geological interpretation, featuring more constrained mineralized conglomerate wireframes with local changes in width and position, based on drilling and experience from mining;
  • Some changes in the location and orientation of faults that cut/bound the mineralized conglomerates, together with additional faults identified by pit mapping;
  • Different block model sizes, with smaller blocks (e.g. 10 m by 10 m by 1 m) informed by grade control drilling (e.g. 10 m by 10 m);
  • Updated variography based on the data set applied within new wireframes;
  • Revised bulk density values based on additional data from the 2022 fresh diamond drilling programme;
  • Updated oxide-fresh weathering surface based on drilling and pit mapping;
  • Different pit shell based on new optimization parameters; and
  • Depleted model based on mining activity to date.

The underground Inferred Mineral Resource included in the 2019 MRE (at Grant's Hill, Grant's Hill South, and South Hill) has been removed in the 2022 MRE. The reasons for this include:

  • Addition of close-spaced RC drillholes, resulting in a lower grade estimate;
  • Removal of trench channel (costean) samples, resulting in a lower grade estimate;
  • Inclusion of previously excluded RC samples, which provides more data at lower grades;
  • Different geological interpretation, resulting in more constrained mineralized conglomerate wireframes with local changes in width and position based upon drilling;
  • Some changes in the locations and orientations of faults that cut/bound the mineralized conglomerates, together with additional faults identified by pit mapping, resulting in some higher-grade holes being excluded by changes in fault block interpretations;
  • A change in estimation strategy, where the search is now restricted to an individual domain and where previously it searched across fault boundaries into the same domain due to limited data; and
  • Some mineralization previously reported in the underground Mineral Resource now sits within the optimized pit shell.

Figure 5 shows the superposition of the 2019 MRE and 2022 MRE RPEEE pit outlines, together with the 2022 MRE data spacing. The 2021-2022 mined portion is also shown.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0419e699-8508-40d0-8e65-97cf8f672ab7
Figure 5 . The 2019 MRE and 2022 MRE RPEEE pit outlines, together with the 2022 MRE data spacing. The 2021-2022 mined portion is also shown.

The 2022 MRE was estimated from 26,041 samples (17,650 composites), comprising 54 bulk samples (57 composites); 580 diamond core samples from 60 holes (354 composites); 25,350 RC samples from 3,877 holes (17,186 composites) and 57 trench ‘channel' samples (53 composites). The pre-2020 assays used for the estimate were determined using the LeachWELL (cyanide leaching) technique (13%). Some samples were fire assay or screen fire assay (1% each respectively). Assays from 2020 onwards, and solely informing the Indicated Mineral Resource, are based on the PhotonAssay technique (85% of total assays used) using either a 2.5 kg (65% of PhotonAssays) or 5 kg (35% of PhotonAssays) assay charge, split into multiple individual 500 g samples and averaged.

In comparison, the 2019 MRE was estimated from 3,909 samples (3,767 composites), comprising 302 diamond core samples from 42 holes (229 composites); 2,422 RC samples from 481 holes (2,422 composites) and 1,185 costean ‘channel' samples (1,116 composites). The assays used for the estimate were determined using the LeachWELL technique (88%), with other samples by fire assay or screen fire assay (7% and 5% each respectively).

The Qualified Persons (as defined in NI 43-101) have applied the principles of RPEEE.

Geostatistical analysis was undertaken using Snowden Supervisor [v8.14.3.3] software and estimation was undertaken in Datamine Studio RM PRO [v1.11.300] software. Pit optimization shells were generated using Geovia Whittle [v4.5.1].

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability; it is uncertain if applying economic modifying factors will convert Indicated Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues; however, no issues are known at this time. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources in this News Release were estimated using current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards, definitions, and guidelines.

FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE

As a result of numerous regulatory and economic factors including, but not limited to, the status of the Company's Beatons Creek Fresh project mining approvals submission 4 , the current inflated cost environment in the mining industry, a tight Western Australian labour market, and COVID-19 related supply challenges, Novo has decided to defer completion of its Feasibility Study 2 while it continues to review additional data from Beatons Creek and optimize the project. Importantly, the Company intends to incorporate assay results from RC drilling which occurred after May 2022 into an additional Mineral Resource update, expected in H1 2023.

The Company is awaiting an update from the Western Australian Office of the Appeals Convenor regarding a reply to the appeal received in response to the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's (" EPA ") decision to not assess the Company's proposed Phase Two Beatons Creek Fresh operations submission 5 (the " Submission "). The Company advises that the Appeals Convenor process may be protracted which may ultimately cause final approval of the Submission to be delayed.

As a result of the above factors, the Company is transitioning Beatons Creek into care and maintenance until it has more certainty around the timing of approval of the Submission and completion of the Feasibility Study.

QUALIFIED PERSONS DISCLOSURE

Ms. Janice Graham, MAIG, has undertaken the 2022 MRE for Beatons Creek; she is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Ms. Graham is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Dr. Simon Dominy, FAusIMM(CP) FAIG(RPGeo) FGS(CGeol), has overseen the 2022 MRE for Beatons Creek; he is not independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Dr. Dominy is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Jeremy Ison, FAusIMM, has contributed to the 2022 MRE for Beatons Creek; he is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Ison is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Royce McAuslane, FAusIMM, has contributed to the 2022 MRE for Beatons Creek; he is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. McAuslane is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Ms. Graham, Dr. Dominy, Mr. Ison, and Mr. McAuslane are preparing a NI 43-101 Technical Report in respect of the 2022 MRE, which the Company is obligated under NI 43-101 to file on SEDAR within 45 days of the date this news release was disseminated.

The 2022 MRE was peer reviewed by Mr. Ian Glacken, FAusIMM(CP) FAIG, an Executive Consultant at Snowden Optiro. Mr. Glacken has endorsed the estimation approach and classification. In addition, the 2022 MRE was audited by Mr. Danny Kentwell, FAusIMM, a Principal Consultant of SRK Consulting. Mr. Kentwell has endorsed the estimation approach and classification. Both Mr. Glacken and Mr. Kentwell are independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Dr. Simon Dominy and Ms. Janice Graham are the Qualified Persons pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Dominy is not independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101. Ms. Graham is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The decision by the Company to produce at Beatons Creek in 2021 was not based on a Feasibility Study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there was an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Production did not achieve forecast. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There was no guarantee that anticipated production costs would be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs has had, and continues to have, a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and profitability.

The Company cautions that its declaration of commercial production effective October 1, 2021 6 only indicated that Beatons Creek was operating at anticipated and sustainable levels, and it did not indicate that economic results would be realized.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including Beatons Creek, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Michael Spreadborough "

Michael Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman & Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, the estimation of Mineral Resources, that a Technical Report (as defined in NI 43-101) in respect of the 2022 MRE will be completed, that additional resource development drilling will form the basis of a further Mineral Resource update which is expected to be released during the first half of 2023, and that the Company is transitioning Beatons Creek into care and maintenance until it has more certainty around the timing of approval of the Submission and completion of the Feasibility Study. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, variations in the estimation of Mineral Resources, customary risks of the resource industry and the other risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers Regarding Estimates of Inferred, Indicated and Measured Resources

This news release uses the terms "Indicated" Mineral Resources and "Inferred" Mineral Resources. The Company advises U.S. investors that while these terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities administrators, they are not recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The estimation of "Indicated" Mineral Resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. The estimation of "Inferred" Resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of Mineral Resources. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Inferred" or "Indicated" Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

Under Canadian rules, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" may not form the basis of Feasibility Studies, Pre-feasibility Studies or other economic studies, except in prescribed cases, such as in a Preliminary Economic Assessment under certain circumstances. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "Mineral Reserves" as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "Mineral Reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of an "Indicated" or "Inferred" Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Information concerning descriptions of mineralization and resources contained herein may not be comparable to information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

______________________________

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2021 and the report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Beatons Creek Gold Project, Western Australia" with an effective date of February 5, 2021 and an issue date of April 30, 2021 (the " PEA "). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability .
2 Refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2022 .
3 This figure differs from previously announced results because it excludes material processed from historical stockpiles which were available for processing subsequent to the Company's acquisition of Millennium. Refer to the Company's news releases dated August 4, 2020 and September 8, 2020 .
4 Refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2022 .
5 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2022 .
6 Refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2021 .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Novo Resources Corp.NVO.WT:CATSX:NVO.WTPrecious Metals Investing
NVO.WT:CA
Standout Results From Becher Aircore Drilling Along Trend From Hemi Gold Deposit

Standout Results From Becher Aircore Drilling Along Trend From Hemi Gold Deposit

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Standout gold results have been intersected on the southern Irvine Shear corridor including 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au , as part of the current aircore drilling program at the high priority Becher Area in the Egina District.
  • Over 650 shallow aircore holes for 16,500 m of the > 30,000 m program have been completed.
  • The aircore program will test multiple structural and intrusive targets along a series of significant mineralized corridors, some interpreted to extend to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold deposit within the Mallina gold project (" Hemi ").
  • Several additional quartz veined, large-scale sericite-silica-sulphide alteration zones have been identified from drilling across the Irvine and Whillans Shear corridors, with assays pending.
  • Deeper reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling will commence in November 2022, designed to follow-up significant aircore results and test discrete drill targets within the Becher Area.
  • Numerous targets have been enhanced or newly identified from a recent high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey, coupled with detailed ground gravity surveys which have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding.
  • Two heritage surveys were recently completed, enabling infill and extensional aircore drilling traverses and RC drilling to be completed for the remainder of 2022 and first half of 2023.
  • Initial results from the Becher Area, combined with previously reported results from Nunyerry North 1 , reconfirm potential for the Egina District to be a standalone gold production hub.

" Our first aircore drill results have yielded strong gold results at the Becher Area, " commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Non-Executive Co-Chairman of Novo, " indicating that the Whillans and Irvine shear zones are indeed prospective for deposits similar to those at De Grey's adjacent Mallina project. Aircore drilling, a means of rapid, shallow drilling widely used across Australia as a first pass means of testing new areas for mineralization, is proving highly effective at Becher. Several large-scale anomalies are emerging, the largest of which is 650m across and situated along the southern Irvine shear zone. Alteration assemblages, lithologies, geochemical associations and size of these mineralized areas are similar to those observed in other nearby large gold discoveries. Although we have lots more drilling to complete and results to come in, the anomalies suggest that deeper drill testing is required. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nullagine Gold Production Update

Nullagine Gold Production Update

  • No lost-time injuries recorded during Q3 2022 or year-to-date 2022
  • Q3 2022 production of 13,137 oz Au, exceeding operational wind-down guidance 1 , bringing total production for year-to-date 2022 to 39,125 oz Au as Phase One operations complete at Beatons Creek 2 0F
  • Q3 2022 gross revenue of C$28.0 million (A$31.4 million)1F 3 generated from sale of 12,426 oz Au
  • Additional 1,000 oz Au estimated to be sold in Q4 2022 as gold is stripped from carbon and Beatons Creek transitions to operational pause 2
  • Strong cash balance as at September 30, 2022 of C$65.3 million 3 , which will support ongoing and extensive exploration programs and completion of the Beatons Creek mineral resource estimate update and feasibility study 4
  • Novo continues to engage with relevant regulatory agencies to address environmental appeal queries raised regarding proposed Phase Two operations at Beatons Creek 5

Table 1: Key Operational and Financial Figures 3

Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022
Mining (tonnes) 434,133 395,824 421,981 193,173
Processing (tonnes) 395,310 394,382 398,830 405,071
Grade (g/t Au) 1.16 1.15 1.02 1.03
Recovery (%) 91.5% 91.4% 93.5% 90.7%
Gold Production (oz Au) 12,833 13,378 12,610 13,137
Revenue (C$M) $29.9 $31.9 $29.7 $28.0
Cash and Cash Equivalents (C$M) $32.5 $22.0 $74.8 $65.3

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) provides a 2022 third quarter (" Q3 2022 ") operational update for the Beatons Creek gold project (" Beatons Creek ") and Golden Eagle processing facility (" Golden Eagle Plant "), located in Nullagine, Western Australia.

BEATONS CREEK PROJECT

Safety and COVID-19 Update

During Q3 2022 and year-to-date 2022, Novo did not record any lost time injuries.

COVID-19 continues to impact the Company's cost profile. While mandatory COVID-19 isolation requirements are being eased by the Australian government effective October 14, 2022, supply chain issues are resulting in elevated costs, particularly with respect to fuel and other consumables. Best efforts have been made to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic through the adoption of sound risk management processes. The Company intends to manage such impacts but remains cautious that they may affect all aspects of the Company's business, including exploration activities.

Operations

During the final quarter of current operations at Beatons Creek before the pause in operations, approximately 193 kt of mineralized material were mined from the Golden Crown and Edwards areas. Backfilling of the Grant's Hill pit has been completed in compliance with environmental requirements for the pause in operations 1 . Preliminary reshaping of waste landforms has commenced and rehabilitation works of recent drilling areas will continue.

The Golden Eagle Plant processed approximately 405 kt in Q3 2022, with an average head grade of 1.03 g/t Au.

Gold production totalled 13,137 ounces and recovery rates of approximately 90.7% were achieved in Q3 2022.

Q3 2022 gold sales totalled 12,426 ounces of gold and 1,336 ounces of silver for gross revenue of C$28.0 million (A$31.4 million) 3 . Throughout Phase One operations at Beatons Creek, Novo has sold its gold in Australian dollars to ABC Refinery of Sydney, Australia and enjoyed strong gold price performance in Australian dollar terms.

The Company expects to sell an additional 1 koz Au in Q4 2022 as gold is stripped from carbon and Beatons Creek transitions to an operational pause 2 .

Novo is preparing a reply to the appeal received in response to the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's decision to not assess the Company's submission regarding proposed Phase Two operations of the Fresh mineral resource at Beatons Creek 5 . The Company continues to engage with relevant regulatory authorities to seek approval to mine the Beatons Creek Fresh mineral resource and expects to make a final investment decision post receipt of results of the mineral resource update and feasibility study which are expected in Q4 2022 4 .

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Drilling continues across priority gold and battery metal targets at Purdy's North and the Becher area in the Pilbara region of Western Australia 6 . The Company will provide an exploration update in early November 2022.

NOVO FINANCIAL POSITION

Novo's cash balance as at September 30, 2022 was C$65.3 million 3 and, as previously reported, Novo is free of long-term debt 7 .

In addition to its existing cash reserves, the Company has an investment portfolio with a fair value of approximately C$20.5 million as at September 30, 2022 8 .

QP STATEMENT

Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P.Geo.) is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the non-executive co-chairman and a director of Novo.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The decision by the Company to produce at Beatons Creek was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there was an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Production did not achieved forecast. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There was no guarantee that anticipated production costs would be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs had a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

The Company cautions that its declaration of commercial production effective October 1, 2021 9 only indicated that Beatons Creek was operating at anticipated and sustainable levels and it did not indicate that economic results would be realized.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Michael Spreadborough "

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman & Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that an additional 1,000 oz Au are estimated to be sold in Q4 2022, the Company's cash balance of C$65.3 million will support ongoing and extensive exploration programs and completion of the Beatons Creek mineral resource estimate update and feasibility study, the Company intends to manage the impacts of COVID-19, the Company is preparing a response to the appeal received regarding the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's decision to not assess the Company's submission regarding proposed Phase Two operations of the Fresh mineral resource at Beatons Creek, the Company continues to engage with relevant regulatory authorities to seek approval to mine the Beatons Creek Fresh mineral resource and expects to make a final investment decision post receipt of results of the mineral resource update and feasibility study which are expected in Q4 2022, and that the Company will provide an exploration update in early November 2022. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

  • Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo's highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements ( Figure 1 ).
  • Purdy's North reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's (" Azure ") Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (" Andover ") and Artemis Resources Limited's (" Artemis ") Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (" Carlow Castle ").
  • Purdy's North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.
  • Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.
  • > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold discovery (" Hemi ").
  • High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.
  • Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (" NGP ") in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.
  • Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie .
  • Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy's North and Egina ( Becher area ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (" MCB ") have commenced.
  • Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (" Malmsbury Project ") joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (" GBM ") (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.
  • At the Malmsbury Project , close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (" IP ") survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/959b23ba-b5d4-422b-a9ec-84a337639b7f
Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (" H1 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended June 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q2 2022 " in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Completes Full Repayment and Retirement of US$40 Million Sprott Lending Credit Facility

Novo Completes Full Repayment and Retirement of US$40 Million Sprott Lending Credit Facility

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that it has completed repayment of its senior secured US$40 million credit facility (" Credit Facility ") with Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (" Sprott ") subsequent to the completion of the sale of the Company's New Found Gold Corp. investment 1 . The Company is now free of long-term borrowings, with an unaudited consolidated cash balance of C$76.6 million.

The Company paid an aggregate amount of US$40,144,029 to Sprott in satisfaction of all amounts outstanding, including all accrued interest, on the Credit Facility. No early repayment penalties were paid. The Company is in the process of discharging all security previously granted to Sprott in connection with the Credit Facility.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 11,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Michael Spreadborough "

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Announces Amendment to Moho Option Agreement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 3, 2022, it entered into a second amendment to the lease option to purchase agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") with Minquest Ltd. ("Minquest") and Lahontan Gold (US) Corp. ("Subco") amending the terms of the mining lease option to purchase agreement dated August 30, 2017 as amended August 25, 2020 between Minquest and Pyramid Gold (US) Corp. ("Pyramid Gold"), as assigned from Pyramid Gold to the Company on July 30, 2020 pursuant to the assignment and assumption agreement between Pyramid Gold and the Company (collectively, the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option (the "Option") to purchase fifty (50) unpatented lode mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada (the "Moho Property"). The Second Amending Agreement amends the term of the Agreement to March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk To Complete Share Consolidation

Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC PINK:BTKRF) announces that it plans to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 205,746,409 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have 20,574,640 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Identifies Five New Mercury Vapor Targets at the Slumber Gold Project at Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified five new mercury vapor anomalies, all outside the known mineralized gold zone, at its 100% owned Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 3). ("Slumber

About the Slumber Gold Project:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Completes Acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEM ) confirm that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement "). Under the Arrangement, APM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (" Constantine Shares ").

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes 100% Acquisition of the Carp River Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Claims in Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated October 24, 2022 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s (" Edge ") Carp River property (the " Property ") consisting of five (5) mineral claims compromising a total of 5,606.48 hectares.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Terms of the Acquisition Agreements

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, SKRR acquired a 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of C$7,000 to Edge (which represents the costs expended by Edge in staking and researching the Property) upon Exchange final approval of the Acquisition Agreement.

The Acquisition Agreement with Edge is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the Exchange's Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a "related party transaction" as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . Ross McElroy is a director of SKRR and is also a director of Edge.

The Carp River Nickel-Copper Property Details

The Carp River property comprised of five (5) contiguous mineral claims totaling 5,606.48 ha., is located immediately north of the hamlet of Stony Rapids in the province of Saskatchewan . Stony Rapids is a full service community with a commercial airport. Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft. From a regional perspective, the property lies within the Tantato Domain, which makes up part of the significant Snowbird Tectonic Zone. Regionally, bedrock consists primarily of mafic granulite and garnet-pyroxene diatexite formations, which extend on strike to the west towards the Axis Lake and Rea Lake Ni-Cu-Co deposits and the Currie Lake occurrences located within 5km to 10km to the west of Carp River.

Historic exploration by Red Dragon and Pure Nickel Inc. in 2005 included a regional airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) geophysics survey which covered the known Axis Lake, Rea Lake , Currie Lake and other showings. Interpretation of the 2005 VTEM survey, picked numerous highly rated VTEM anomalies over the Carp River property. Follow-up soil grid surveys were conducted over areas where they determined that the conductors looked prospective. Red Dragon and Pure Nickel determined that the Ni-Cu-Co anomalies became more intense close to nickeliferous norite bodies. One of those grids surveyed was the Carp River grid, located in the middle of the Carp River property, where soil results were significant and comparable to those around Axis Lake and Currie Lake occurrences.

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Carp River Property. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Carp River Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geo , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious mineral exploration company with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address future work on the Carp River Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, equipment failures, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, nickel and other metals, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c0554.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

SKRR Exploration (TSXV: SKRR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×