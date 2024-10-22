Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Meteoric Resources NL

High-grade Figueira Resource Improves Financial Metrics of the Caldeira Scoping Study

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) encloses a replacement ASX release relating to the updated Caldeira Scoping Study released today. The updated announcement corrects Figures 2 – 7 that data had formatting issues.

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to announce an update to the Scoping Study (Study) results on its Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project (Caldeira Project or the Project) (see ASX release on 8 July 2024) following the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Figueira deposit (see ASX release on 5 August 2024).

The financial metrics of the Project have improved with the inclusion of the high-grade Figueira resources into the Study’s 20-year mine plan increasing NdPr production and reducing operating costs. In addition, rare earth element (REE) spot prices have been adjusted, to include the current pricing (NdPr US$60/kg). All other variables contained in the Study remain in line with previous Scoping Study.

HIGHLIGHTS

Significantly improved financial outcomes throughout the Life of Mine (LOM)

  • Improved project economics based on a 20-year LOM, maintaining Adamas pricing forecasts (discounted by 40%) highlight the robust nature of the Caldeira Project and deliver:
    • Increase in Pre-tax NPV8% of 14% to US$1,403M
    • Pre-tax IRR increases 6% to 40.4%
    • Pre-tax payback of 2.2 years
  • NdPr C1 Cash Cost (Opex)1 reduces by 4% to average US$16.84/kg over the first five years and US$20.41/kg LOM
  • At current spot prices the Calderia Project generates an IRR of 22% with a payback of 3 years.

Improved production profile with the inclusion of high-grade tonnes from Figueira

  • NdPr production increases by 4% to 18,109 tonnes in first five years with LOM increasing by 7% to 63,899 tonnes
  • Total REO production increases by 3% to 57,258 tonnes in the first five years and 7% to 193,584 tonnes LOM
  • Project Opex reduces by 3% to an industry leading US$6.74/kg of recovered TREO in a Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate (MREC) over a 20-year LOM
  • Annualised production of 11.5kt TREO over first five years with LOM average production of 9.7kt TREO comprised of 33% NdPr and 1% DyTb
  • Higher confidence in the mine schedule which is now based 100% on Measured and Indicated Resources for the LOM

Table 1: Recovered Oxide tonnes in MREC by year

Outstanding project growth potential

  • Extension of the currently modelled 20-year mine life is highly likely based on the current global resource estimate of 740Mt @ 2,572ppm TREO of which only 13.5% is included in the Study mine schedule
  • Strong scope for the expansion of future processing capacity as additional Mineral Resources are identified through further exploration success
  • Significant upside potential for additional high-grade mineralisation (>4,000ppm TREO) early in the LOM with 90% of project licences yet to be explored and assessed

Pre-Feasibility Study on track for completion in the second half of FY2025

Meteoric Chief Executive Officer, Nick Holthouse said,

“As expected, the addition of Figueira tonnes has further improved the financial metrics of an already outstanding low cost REE development project.

The simple combination of outstanding metallurgical recoveries and additional high-grade feed from the recently announced Figueira resource cements the Caldeira Project as a low cost, environmentally friendly producer of significance for REEs to a growing supply chain of downstream industries and OEMs.

All key work programs for the Pre-Feasibility Study, including Permitting, Engineering, and Metallurgical and Resource development continue to advance on schedule. This also Includes the recently approved scoping study level separation test work with ANSTO, important to our longer term ambitions of moving further downstream beyond Mixed Rare Earth Carbonates and into separated Rare Earth products.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Meteoric Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Australian money.

Australian Strategic's Dubbo Rare Earths Project Gets AU$5 Million Federal Government Grant

Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTC Pink:ASMMF) said it has been awarded AU$5 million under the Australian government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals (IPCM) Program.

IPCM is an AU$20 million program launched this year to “support early to mid-stage critical minerals projects that contribute to building end-to-end supply chains with Australia’s international partners in the critical minerals sector.”

Australian Strategic will use the money received to support work to identify potential lower-capital and shorter-implementation pathways to rare earths production at its Dubbo project in New South Wales.

ChemX Materials

Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) is pleased to advise it has appointed TritonLake to act as the Company’s Corporate Advisors.

CuFe Ltd

Results of General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) provides the results of its General Meeting of Shareholders held at 2:00pm (WST) on 10 October 2024, as set out in the attached schedule. The Company advises that the resolution was passed and decided by way of a poll.

CuFe Ltd

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of CuFe Ltd (‘CUF’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CUF, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 14 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Niobium periodic symbol.

WA1 Resources Reports "Excellent" Refining Testwork Results

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) revealed results from the initial refining testwork conducted at its 100 percent owned West Arunta niobium project on Monday (October 7).

Located approximately 490 kilometers south of Halls Creek in Western Australia, West Arunta hosts the significant Luni niobium deposit, which was discovered during the company’s first on-site drilling in 2022.

According to a July 2024 mineral resource estimate, Luni contains inferred resources of 200 million tonnes at 1.0 percent niobium pentoxide, including a higher grade resource of 53 million tonnes at 2.1 percent.

“In June we reported that beneficiation testwork successfully produced a high-grade niobium concentrate, primarily via flotation – the first stage in a conventional ferroniobium process flowsheet,” said WA1 Resources Managing Director Paul Savich in a press release.

Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to the expanding electric vehicle industry — neodymium and praseodymium are used in permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

China's dominance in rare earth production and reserves has prompted countries like the US, Canada and Australia to boost their own mining and processing efforts to secure their supply chains. The pressure on these nations to establish strong supply chains is likely to grow when a US tariff on imports of Chinese rare earth magnets begins in 2026.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Impact Awarded $2.87 Million in Federal Funding for Pilot Plant Work on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Exceptional Drilling Results Returned from Hyperion Gold Deposit

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) – Trading Halt

$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project

×