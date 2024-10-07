Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

African Gold Ltd.

High-Grade Assay Results from the Didievi Project

33.0 m at 2.4 g/t of gold from 31m

African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G) is very pleased to announce results from the first of 6 recently completed diamond drillholes which were planned to test possible extension of the gold lodes and to infill previous drilling on gold controlling structures at the Blaffo Guetto prospect, on the Company’s Didievi Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results from the first of 6 completed diamond drillholes returns a wide, high- grade intercept of:
    • 33.0 m at 2.4 g/t of gold from 31m (DDD047)
  • The mineralisation intersected by the first drill hole is hosted by a newly discovered quartz porphyry located in the southern zone of the deposit
  • Similar untested porphyries have been identified in the southern Blaffo Guetto zone, with potential for a major new mineral discovery
  • The new drill results are outside of, and in addition to, the existing Didievi Project Maiden Inferred Resource of 4.93Mt for 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t Au (1.0 g/t Au cut off)1
  • The result is consistent with previous drilling on Blaffo Guetto, indicating that the prospect is high-grade, shallow and potentially suitable for open pit mining
  • Drilling has recently been completed and samples for the remaining 5 holes are being submitted to the laboratory

The assay results from hole first drill hole of the program have returned shallow and wide high grade gold values, the highlight intersection being 33.0 m at 2.4 g/t of gold from 31 m (DDD047).

The drilling program was designed to expand and upgrade the recently announced shallow, high grade, maiden gold inferred resource of 4.93Mt for 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t Au (1.0 g/t Au cut off)1.

The first hole, DDD047, was drilled in the Domain – SW of the Blaffo Guetto prospect (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Map of the Blaffo Guetto prospect showing location of the new drillholes (the collars are shown as the dots). Trace of the DDD047 is shown for the reference; (a) gold lodes projected on the surface and shown on the geological map; (b) gold lodes.

The mineralised intercept obtained by the first drillhole, DDD047, is located outside of the Blaffo Guetto Inferred Resource envelopes (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Longsection of the lode 3 showing location of the DDD047 intercept relative to the Mineral Resource blocks estimated in this lode.

Mineralisation from hole DDD047 is hosted in a quartz porphyry (Figure 3a). Field traverses have identified sub- crops of the porphyries on the surface above this intersection suggesting that the mineralised porphyry extends to the surface, and it also remains open at depth (Figure 3b).

The discovery of the porphyry acting as a main host of the gold mineralisation is new for the Didievi Project and indicates the presence of a new mineralisation type, which significantly enhances the prospectivity of the project area and the potential for new gold discoveries. The gold lodes delineated by the previous drilling data were preferentially controlled by shear zones cutting the host volcano-sedimentary succession and also distributed along the contacts of the intrusive porphyry bodies. The mineralised porphyries represent new exploration targets and mapped by resistivity high anomalies, which could be due to unexposed and yet to be drill-tested porphyry bodies.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from African Gold Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Manuka Resources

TTR's Taranaki VTM Project included in New Zealand Government's Fast Track Projects List

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) welcomes the inclusion its 100 percent owned subsidiary Trans-Tasman Resources Limited's ("TTR") Taranaki VTM iron sands project off the coast of Taranaki in the government's Schedule 2 of the Fast Track list as released on Sunday 6 October 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX: VTX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Vertex Minerals Limited (‘VTX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of VTX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Twiga Partnership Leads Extractive Industry's Contribution to Tanzanian Economy

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

The Twiga partnership between Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the Tanzanian government is contributing 51% of the government's revenue from the extractive industry, according to the latest report of the Tanzania Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative. Twiga comprises the North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adyton Shines with 61 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 0.96 percent on the week to 595.59 by 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 0.69 percent to 24,133.27 points.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary on Friday (October 4). It reported that September saw nonfarm payroll employment increase by 245,000, beating analysts' estimates of an increase of 140,000 jobs.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

Vertex Minerals: Australia’s Next High-grade, Green Gold Producer


Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less

×