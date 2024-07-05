Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hygrovest Limited

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV")is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV encloses the Appendix 4D and financial statements in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 lodged in accordance with ASX LR4.2B.

Hygrovest Limited Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

  1. Company details

Name of entity:

Hygrovest Limited (formerly known as MMJ Group Holdings Limited)1

ABN: 91 601 236 417

Reporting period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021 (the Current Financial Period) and 31 December 2020

Revenues from ordinary activities

up

93%

31-Dec-21

000 (5,590)

31-Dec-20

000 (2,894)

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the

owners of Hygrovest Limited

up

142%

(5,288)

(2,188)

Loss for the half-year attributable to the owners of Hygrovest

Limited

up

142%

(5,288)

(2,188)

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Hygrovest Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:hgvcannabis stockshygrovesttech investingtechnology investingcannabis investing
HGV:AU
×