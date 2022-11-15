Base MetalsInvesting News

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 1 5 2022 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the addition of John Seaman as advisor to the Company.

Mr. Seaman is an accomplished executive with more than 22 years of experience in the mining industry from exploration through development and production.

Mr. Seaman has significant

corporate and transactional experience in relation to gold projects in Ontario as a former Director of Premier Gold Mines which was acquired by Equinox Gold Corp. in a C$612M all stock deal in early 2021.

Mr. Seaman is currently a Director of I-80 Gold Corp., a leading Canadian gold company in Nevada with a market capitalization of ~C$705m, where he chairs the audit committee and also sits on the compensation committee. In addition, he serves currently or in the past, as an independent director of various small-cap companies. Mr. Seaman has served as the CFO of Premier Gold Mines from 2006-2012, Director from 2006 to 2012 and lead Director from 2012 to 2021, CFO of Pediment Goldcorp (2007-2011) and Director and CFO of Wolfden Resources Inc. until all three were acquired.  Mr. Seaman is an ICD.D member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA, CEO of Heritage Mining commented, "We are very excited to have John on as an advisor to Heritage. John brings a wealth of experience via growth and value creation, what Heritage Mining Ltd. is building.  Previously, We were delighted to have John as an early investor in Heritage Mining back in August 2020. Since then, there has been consistent support for the Company from John along our various milestones, a testament to the quality of our shareholder base. Welcome aboard John!"

For further information please see the Heritage's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT THE DRAYTON-BLACK LAKE PROJECT

The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located near the town of Sioux Lookout in Northern Ontario and comprises more than 15,000 Ha within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou ("EWM") Greenstone Belt along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex. There are numerous historic high-grade gold (silver, copper) prospects throughout the property within the Central Volcanic domain. All set within a broad multi-kilometer regional-scale deformation corridor with associated secondary and tertiary structural elements. Mineralization is typically shear-hosted quartz-carbonate veins with minor sulphides (1-5%). Locally, mineralized massive sulphide (Py +/- Cpy) occurrences have been documented. Some of the more sulphide rich Au + Au-Ag occurrences in the Southern Sedimentary domain have been notionally reclassified (e.g., Treasury Metal Goliath Deposit) as a hybrid or pre-orogenic atypical greenstone gold (POAGG).

Heritage employs a rigorous quality management system for field sampling and analysis. All samples and sample sites are described, photographed and geo-referenced and digitally archived at the time of sample collection. Material is securely bagged at the sample site and returned to the field office for secure storage. Sampled are delivered by Company personnel to the ALS laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario for prep. Samples are crushed (min. 1 kg) and pulverized (250 g; PREP-31A). Au values are determined by 50 g fire assay (Au-AA24), overlimit (Au) are treated with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) and overlimit Ag are treated with acid digestion and ICP/FA finish (Ag-OG62). Multi-element analysis is provided by ICP-MS (ME-MS61). Blind duplicates, blanks and CRM (Certified Reference Materials) are inserted on a regular basis and pulps and rejects are retained for check and duplicate analysis.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Stephen Hughes, P. Geo. Technical Advisor to HML, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic results quoted in this news release (e.g., sampling, drilling, trenching and other data) have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Corporation is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage" or the "Corporation"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others,

the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Corporation will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Corporation's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Corporation's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Corporation in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Corporation and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Corporation and prospective investors.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes 2022 Field Program

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Final Sampling Results from 2022 Summer Check Sampling Program and Channel Sampling Program Underway

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the preliminary results from its ongoing exploration program at the Company's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (the "Drayton-Black Lake Project") and provide an update on upcoming exploration activities. The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, totaling approximately 15,257 Ha and lying near the northern margin of the Wabigoon Sub‐province within the Abrams‐Minnitaki Lake ("AML") Greenstone Belt (Fig. 1) along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Announces Mineral Property Acquisition

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") at the open of trading on August 26, 2022 under the symbol "HML".

The Corporation is further pleased to announce that it has entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty") dated August 25, 2022 (the "Agreement") whereby it will acquire fifty (50) mining claims in the Split Lake zone (the "Split Lake Property") adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Heritage will acquire a 100% interest in the Split Lake Property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 Common Shares, paying Bounty $5,000 in cash and granting Bounty a 1% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Split Lake Property at closing, one-half (0.5%) of such NSR may be purchased for $500,000 by Heritage. Closing of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Exchange.

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Golden Brook-Kraken Pegmatite Field Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman JV NFLD

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(Frankfurt:3FA:GR)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") and Marvel Discovery., (TSX-V: MARV)(Frankfurt: O4T:GR)(MARVF: OTCQB); and together ("the Alliance") are pleased to announce that exploration has commenced on their combined Golden Brook Projects in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field. In addition, the property is situated approximately 7 kilometres from the past producing Hope Brook Gold Mine, the project is interpreted to cover approximately 25 kilometres of the Cape Ray Fault east of Matador's Cape Ray Gold Project. Recent geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Golden Brook project area, reported September 23, 2022, identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetics, within the Alliance's Golden Brook Property area. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. The survey work was delayed due to a state of emergency being issued from forest fires in Central Newfoundland. Crews have been mobilized to commence work on the project, with prospecting and till sampling to be completed to verify the target structures and determine their mineralization potential in advance of drilling planned for early 2023

Pan Global Commences Drilling on the Expanded Romana Deep Copper Target at the Escacena Project, Spain

  • Drilling underway at recently identified Romana Deep VMS copper target

  • Romana Deep target features a large heliborne electromagnetic (HEM) anomaly that coincides with the down-dip projection of the near-surface La Romana copper/tin mineralization

Noble Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), on a best efforts basis, involving the issuance of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit, subject to increase of up to 25% at the discretion of Noble should investor interest warrant doing so. The gross proceeds raised are up to $450,000 (before fees and expenses), subject to increase as noted. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant (" Warrant ") exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its Jean Marie project. Both holes drilled intersected significant intervals of copper mineralization and were successful in expanding the area of known copper mineralization along strike and at depth.

Highlights:

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Multiple Gold Intervals Including 8.8 g/t Au over 8.1 m Within a Broader 3.0 g/t Au over 59.3 m Interval at the North Fork Zone, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill hole FCG22-22 that successfully intersected multiple significant intervals of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

