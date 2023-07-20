Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

Mira Geoscience has an outstanding reputation for target development and enhancement. Their team of experts will be available to perform integrated interpretation, geological and geophysical modelling as well as target development/ enhancement with immediate focus on the Company's three high priority target areas (Alcona, New Millennium and Moretti) for its planned Phase 1 drill program at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project.

The purpose is to enhance our priority targets, providing additional insight to extend mineralization along strike and at depth ahead of planned drilling scheduled to commence on July 31, 2023.

Mira Geoscience will then focus on our other initiatives to develop both of Heritage's projects in a systematic manner.

The Drayton-Black Lake projects has approximately 36 mineralized occurrences registered in the Ontario Mineral Inventory Data Base with over approximately 100 years of data available. Contact Bay has approximately 6 mineralized occurrences registered in the Ontario Mineral Inventory Data base dating back as far as 1916. Heritage looks forward to advancing these areas in a systematic manner.

" Mira Geosciences' philosophy is to seamlessly integrate the world's most advanced earth modelling technologies into workflow-based solutions that provide better, faster decisions for their clients. We are very excited to work with Mira Geoscience to both enhance and complement our work to date and take our projects to the next level from a geoscience perspective. There is a significant amount of historical geophysical data available on both projects, we look forward to taking full advantage of that as part of our systematic exploration strategy." commented Peter Schloo, CEO, President and Director of Heritage.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

