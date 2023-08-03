ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce AZI Drilling is now onsite at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project and preparing to commence Heritages's phase 1 drill program (the " Phase 1 Drill Program ") as early as Friday, August 4, 2023. The Company is also pleased to provide a program update inclusive of grab samples which returned grades up to 12.4 gt Au and 46.7 gt Ag and channels which returned grades up to 26.20 gt Au and 2.18 gt Ag pertaining to surface sampling across the priority target areas at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Drilling Mobilization

The Company has mobilized its diamond drill program at its flagship Drayton0Black Lake Project site located in northwestern Ontario approximately 25km East of the town of Sioux Lookout, Ontario by paved highway. AZI Drilling will begin drilling in the Alcona Area, New Millennium and proceed to the Moretti Area, respectively. The Phase 1 Drill Program consists of a 3,600m diamond drill program over the three priority target areas commencing as early as Friday August 4 th , 2023.

Further to the Company's partnership with Mira Geoscience announced on July 20, 2023, Mira Geoscience has produced a geology model for the Alcona and New Millennium targets ahead of schedule giving the Heritage's exploration team a focused geophysical and structural understanding as planned to test numerous targets within the Phase 1 Drill Program, additional targets have been provided and have been incorporated into the program.  The Company will use geoscience best practices including drilling orientated core in order to capture vital structural data that will aid in the refinement of the geologic model. Oriented core is used to assess structural geology that controls mineralization.

"We are excited to have AZI Drilling on site to commence our Phase 1 drill program. The exploration team has done a fantastic job setting up for the drill program ahead of schedule and under budget. They have been invaluable in the process, we appreciate their hard work, dedication, and preparedness. I have been onsite and will remain through the transition, making myself available to our teams as we progress to drilling, this is a material event for the Company, we are all hands on deck." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

Summary of Sampling Results

The results of the surface sampling have be encouraging supporting consistent high-grade gold and gold-silver mineralization at surface across our target areas.

"The 2023 exploration team has progressed the priority targets with a razor-sharp focus. It has been an absolute pleasure working with each of our exploration team members and we look forward to developing additional targets, communicating our progress to stakeholders in the near future. I have frequented the site in recent months to provide onsite support wherever needed, we are boots on the ground, top to bottom, at Heritage and look forward to building current and new relationships in the community as we progress our projects respectfully and systematically.

We have confirmed, extended and expanded our understanding of our three priority target areas from a historical perspective.

Overall, it is a rarity in my opinion to have a high-grade, at surface, gold and gold-sliver mineralized occurrences over kilometers of strike length with two priority targets confirmed at depth from historic drilling and with such closed proximity to existing infrastructure. We look forward to advancing the project in a systemic manner by testing our models.

We look forward to updating everyone on our progress of the phase 1 drill program and are very thankful for the support to date." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

Highlights summarized below for target areas:

Alcona Area: Broad (>200m) composite mineralized deformation corridor over 1,000m (up to 200m wide) consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins. This corridor is open along strike and at depth.

Highlights include 2.36 g/t Au and 8.00 g/t Ag in sample F809074 and 0.927 g/t Au and 2.08 g/t Ag in sample F809077 (Figure 1). These samples enrich the corridor providing additional mineralization complementing the existing high-grade gold-silver mineralization from surface.

We have also confirmed at surface a 1m wide vein in the field (assays pending) at the eastern extension of the project. Alcona Area is drill ready with over 1km strike extension at surface. Visible Galena, chalcopyrite and pyrite.

Figure 1 – Alcona Area

Figure 2 – Alcona East extension 1m wide extension assays pending

New Millennium: At least two mineralized deformation corridors consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins.

Grab samples from the New Millennium T99-3 and T99-5 trenches along the Central Vein (Figure 3):

  • F809099 12.4 g/t and 46.7 g/t Ag

  • F809123 1.54 g/t Au and 0.61 g/t Ag

  • F809122 0.636 g/t Au and 2.72 g/t Ag

  • F809121 2.82 g/t Au and 12.05 g/t Ag

  • F809095 0.784g/t and 3.14 g/t Ag

These results confirm the mineralization along the central vein system and has highlighted areas of higher grade which will help guide the proposed drill plan at New Millennium.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 – New Millennium – Central Vein

Moretti Area: Mineralized deformation corridor over 2,500m consisting of discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins ranging from cm to meter scale. New Logging activities in the north eastern portion of the Property allow for improved access, ideal for prospecting and drilling over more than five historic mineral occurrences on the property inclusive of the advanced target, Moretti.

At the north vein prospect, a large, well exposed (to the NE-trending Moretti shear) vein was channeled in 2022 (See NR November 29, 2022) along strike to assess the bulk gold tenor of that vein and confirm historical sample results. The 2023 Exploration Team continued indicated channel sampling incomplete from last year's program. Highlights include (total length):

  • CH23-002 (2m) including 15.70 g/t Au and 2.01 g/t Ag over 1m and 4.72 g/t Au and 0.08 g/t Ag over 1m

  • CH23-003 (4m) including 26.20 g/t Au and 2.18 g/t Ag over 1m and 10.05 g/t Au and 0.13 g/t Ag over 1m

  • Including internal dilution with no cutoff applied

  • The results compare well with historical sampling.

  • High-grade gold samples typically exhibit low Ag/Au ratios, in contrast to those from the Alcona area.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 – Moretti Area

Qualified Person

Robert Scott, Exploration Manager for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT Heritage Mining LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Logo

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Extension of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Extension of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 2, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to continued demand from investors, it has extended the closing date for the final  tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing until no later than August 17, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 20, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Mira Geoscience as part of its systematic exploration program for both its flagship Drayton-Black Lake and Contact Bay Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it completed a detailed mapping program prior to the commencement of the Phase 1 drilling program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately on July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

Heritage Mining Secures Drilling Partner

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 28, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has secured AZI Drilling Ltd. (" AZI Drilling ") for its Phase 1 3600m drill program. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage for Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (FSE: Y66) ("HML", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Update Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project"

Report excerpt: "Heritage Mining Ltd. is a gold exploration company looking to deliver capital share of price appreciation through successful work progress that leads to discovery and resource definition. This business plan is backed by a team of capital markets and resource exploration specialists. Their strategy follows a process of using first principles and fundamental methods to execute their exploration plans and keep the market informed."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the royalty agreement (the "Royalty") reported July 24, 2023, with Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora") for a total cash consideration of US$20,000,000 has now closed.

The Royalty was calculated over the sale of all minerals produced from the Company's Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Vizcachitas Project"). Ecora will receive royalty payments calculated as 0.25% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125% NSR on underground operations. The Royalty agreement is in addition to the existing NSRs in place on the Project, consisting of a 2% NSR for open pit operations and a 1% NSR on underground operations. For further details on the NSR terms and conditions, please see our press release dated July 24, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces, further to its news release issued July 27, 2023, the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 1,082,621 common shares (" Charity Flow-Through Shares ") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of $3,114,700.62 (the " Charity Flow-Through Offering ").

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% f the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BAY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BAY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it proposes to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a consultant, pursuant to which the Company will agree to settle an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a "Unit

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Major Copper Discovery at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Major Copper Discovery at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Diamond drilling of a large gravity target has intersected thick intervals of copper sulfides
  • The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems, including the deposits of the Kalahari Copper Belt and Central African Copper Belt
  • Total of 45.5m of visual sulfides intersected in drill hole ST23-01 comprising:
    • 30.5m of breccia-style visual copper sulfide (dominantly chalcocite) within three zones associated with the shallow copper mineralization of the 4100N Zone between 45m and 86m downhole, and deeper in the same hole,
    • 15m of visual breccia and vein-style copper sulfide (dominantly chalcopyrite) between 332m and 347m downhole - the first discovery intersection
  • Diamond drill hole ST23-02 has intersected a second and more impressive discovery zone:
    • 37m of visual breccia-style copper sulfide (dominantly chalcocite with minor native copper) between 333m and 370m downhole
  • The two diamond drill holes are located 680m apart - the continuity of the mineralized horizon and the size of the gravity anomaly (>5km long and up to 1km wide) suggests that drilling has potentially identified a large copper deposit
  • Mineralization was intersected in both holes at the top of a modeled gravity anomaly, highlighting the potential effectiveness of the technique for exploration targeting
  • Gravity targets similar to that intersected by these initial diamond drill holes cover an extensive area at Storm and remain untested by drilling, supporting the potential for a major, regional-scale copper system
  • Diamond drilling continues on high-priority copper targets with first assays expected in the next 4 weeks
  • Reverse circulation resource definition drilling is also underway on near-surface copper targets with results from the 2750N and 2200N Zones expected shortly

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports significant copper sulfide mineralization intercepts from the initial two diamond drill holes testing a blind gravity target at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The program, still underway, is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who are the project operator since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March 2021

"Discovery of sedimentary hosted copper has been the true goal for all explorers at Storm, including Aston Bay. I'm delighted to report that, finally, the quest has succeeded, and we have definitive proof of a new sediment hosted copper system," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay. "Our geological model has predicted the presence of chalcocite in permeable sedimentary horizons, hidden in the subsurface - this discovery proves it. The copper is there. Not only have we hit a significant mineralized interval, but presence of chalcocite in the latest hole provides a vector to more copper-rich mineralization within this very large gravity anomaly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q2 2023 Financial Results August 22nd

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Drilling High Priority Targets at Fields Find West

rare earth investing

Exploration Commences on Duke Rare Earth Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Focus Right Now, Everything Else is Wait and See

Lithium Investing

Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

×