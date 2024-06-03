Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 3, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of a new land position within the Western Wabigoon totaling ~6,397 Ha through two asset acquisition agreements with PTX Metals Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("PTX Metals") and Shear Gold Exploration Corp. ("Shear Gold"), forming the Scattergood project ("SG"). The Company is also pleased to announce exploration plans for the SG project as well as a corporate update.

Highlights:

  1. 1) Scattergood Project:

  • Highly prospective, significant land position along strike of Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud – Pelham Deposit totaling (260,000 oz Au NI 43-101 Resource) totaling ~ 6,397Ha (Figure 1, 2)

  • Numerous intrusives with mineralized contacts in mineralized volcanic host rock effected by complex structural features

  • Discovery potential for Au, Cu, Ni, Zn, PGE

  • Excellent Access by paved highway and logging roads

  1. 2) Planned 2024 Scattergood Exploration Program:

    • Compilation and digitization of historical work, 3D geological model, geophysical interpretation, structural interpretation, prospecting, soil sampling, drill targets, drilling

"We are excited to be apart of the rapidly growing Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt  with notable neighbour's such as Dynasty Gold, Dryden Gold and Kenorland Minerals. Our new shareholders by way of acquisition agreement (PTX Metals (CSE:PTX) and Shear Gold Exploration Corp.) chose Heritage Mining to lead the charge on their land packages based on our aggressive and systematic in field programs and experienced technical team.

Furthermore, the structure of the transaction is favorable to current market conditions as there is no minimum spend requirements, enabling Heritage to continue uninterrupted on current priority initiatives while solidifying a new position in a highly sought after area near our current project portfolio.

The Scattergood project has further solidified our position within Northwestern Ontario, Canada totaling over 27,000 Ha within one of the last under explored greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario, Canada leading into what we believe to be one of the best precious and base metal markets in decades.

We look forward to advancing the project to drill ready status in a systematic manner and providing further updates on our exploration programs in the very near future. Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 – Heritage Project Portfolio in Northwestern Ontario, Canada


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 – Heritage Mining, Scattergood Area Map, Ontario, Canada

Scattergood Project

The Scattergood Project straddles the lower segment of Wapageisi group volcanic rock and felsic intrusive bodies including the Taylor Lake Stock, Meggisi Pluton, and Scattergood Lake stock as well as numerous late stage minor intrusives. Structurally, the project is complex with the north-northeast trending Taylor Lake Fault and Trout River deformation zone running through parts of the property. There is evidence of hydrothermal fluids acting on volcanic rocks indicating an ideal environment for the formation of gold rich ore bodies. This combination of structural features and felsic intrusives within or nearby volcanic rocks are key features to many of the local gold occurrences.

Asset Purchase Agreements Summary – Scattergood Project

Shear Gold Asset Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Shear Gold dated May 31, 2024, Heritage agreed to issue C$100,000 in common shares to Shear Gold over an 18 month period ($15,000 on signing, $35,000 in six months from signing and $50,000 in 18 months from signing) together with the grant of a 1.5% NSR (0.5% buyback for C$500,000) for 4,508.28 Ha.

PTX Metals Asset Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with a subsidiary of PTX Metals dated May 31, 2024, C$100,000 in common shares over an 18 month period ($15,000 on signing, $35,000 in six months from signing and $50,000 in 18 months from signing) together with the grant of a 1.0% NSR (0.5% buyback for C$500,000) for 1,888.72 Ha.

Planned 2024 Scattergood Exploration Program

The 2024 exploration program for this project will include: Compilation and digitization of historical work, 3D geological model, geophysical interpretation, structural interpretation, prospecting, soil sampling, drill targets, drilling.

Corporate Update

The Company has also agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share, in full satisfaction of certain contractual obligations.

The Company also signed an agreement with VHLA Media, pursuant to which VHLA Media agreed to provide digital content, marketing, and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a one month period, commencing on May 31, 2024, for a fee of $25,000.

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

Heritage Mining Commences 2024 Exploration Season at Expanded Drayton-Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 exploration program at its flagship property Drayton Black Lake (" DBL "). The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdeveloped greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board has approved the grant of incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the " Plan ") to certain directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,385,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the " Options ").  The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire three years from the date of grant.   The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7:30am ET at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 , 7:30am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2024-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302161512.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn an additional installment of US$10.2 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$9 million which was due twelve months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$1.2 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The PMPA has been amended to modify the US$15 million that was due in May 2024 to US$9 million payable immediately and the remaining US$6 million payable on December 2, 2024 . This amendment was made because Lumina has not yet finalized terms for the exploitation contract with the Government of Ecuador , which was a condition for the US$15 million being received. The December 2, 2024 payment is conditional on the finalization of the exploitation contract term sheet between Lumina and the Government of Ecuador .

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's ability to finalize the exploitation contract terms with the Government of Ecuador before December 2, 2024 . Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about: the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the PMPA; general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold and copper; and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-us10-2-million-wheaton-precious-metals-draw-and-amendment-to-the-pmpa-302160826.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/31/c5772.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.

NZAS, which owns and operates Tiwai Point, has signed contracts with electricity generators Meridian Energy, Contact Energy and Mercury NZ to set pricing for an aggregate of 572 megawatts (MW) of electricity to meet the smelter's full electricity needs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that further to its May 1, 2024 news release, the Company and Citizen Mining Corp. have mutually terminated the arm's length share exchange agreement dated May 1, 2024 .

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Company's shares will resume trading effective at market open on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c3525.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Robert Wares will be presenting at 2:15 pm ET on June 5th. Management from Osisko Metals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that Board member Lyle Davis has consented to become non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals, effective immediately. Mark Jarvis will step down as Chairman but will continue as CEO and director of the Company.

"We believe that it is good governance to separate the roles of Chair and CEO," said Mr. Jarvis. "Mr. Davis is a long-standing director of Giga who currently chairs our Audit and Compensation Committees and has previously acted as Giga Chairman."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×