Helium Evolution Enters Into Investor Relations Agreement and Amends Option Agreement

Helium Evolution Enters Into Investor Relations Agreement and Amends Option Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI and OTCQB:HEEVF) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that it entered into an investor relations agreement on November 4, 2026 (the "IR Agreement") with Alliance Advisors Canada Corp. dba Alliance Advisors IR ("Alliance") to support and enhance the Company's communications and engagement with shareholders and the broader investment community.  

Under the terms of the IR Agreement, Alliance will assist the Company with its investor relations, strategic communications, media relations, and marketing initiatives, including the development and distribution of news releases, participation in investor conferences, social media management and other investor outreach activities.  

The IR Agreement is a six-month agreement effective as of November 4, 2026, following which it will continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party upon providing 30 days' written notice to the other party. In consideration for Alliance's services, the Company will pay Alliance a monthly fee of $15,000, billed quarterly in advance during the initial term and monthly thereafter, plus reimbursement for pre-approved expenses.

Alliance and its insiders are arm's length to the Company and have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and have no intention or right to acquire such an interest. In addition, no securities of the Company will be issued as compensation for the Services. For further inquiries, the contact details for Alliance Advisors IR are as follows: 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, Alyssa Barry (President), abarry@allianceadvisors.com, 1-833-947-5227.

Option Amendment
The Company also announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the amendment of 200,000 incentive stock options, all of which have vested (the "Amended Options"), previously granted to a consultant of the Company under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Amendments"). The Amended Options were originally granted on October 29, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. Pursuant to the Option Amendments, the expiry date of the Amended Options has been amended to October 29, 2027, and there are no other changes to the Amended Options. None of the Amended Options are held by insiders of the Company.

Both the Option Amendments and the IR Agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

About Alliance Advisors IR
With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors IR implements strategic investor relations programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit allianceadvisorsir.com.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Adams, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO		 Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
   

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding: regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of Alliance, the Company's plans and objectives with respect to investor relations, communications and marketing initiatives, the anticipated enhancement of communication and engagement with shareholders and the investment community, the expected approval of the TSXV for the Option Amendments and IR Agreement as contemplated and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company's ability to effectively implement its investor relations and communications initiatives; the effectiveness of the services provided by Alliance; changes in market conditions and investor sentiment; and other risks and uncertainties.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks, other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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