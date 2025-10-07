Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (" Heliostar " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 9, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations & Development Stephen Soock will present live to share how the Company's combination of immediate cash flow, meaningful exploration upside, and high-grade resource development set the stage for it to become the next mid-tier gold producer.

DATE : October 9,2025
TIME: 10:00am EDT
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 14, 16 and 17. Sign up here .

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Initial drill results from ongoing 15,000m drill program at Ana Paula including 88m at 8.82 g/t gold and 30.2m at 6.29g/t gold
  • Results from quarter ended June 30 with $14.3m in operating cash flow from sales of 8,556 GEOs at an AISC of $1,541/GEO
  • Graduation to Tier 1 status on the TSX Venture Exchange
  • On track to deliver multiple studies across portfolio and restart stacking ore at San Agustin this quarter"

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining and development company with a goal of growing to mid-tier producer status by the end of the decade. The company currently has two producing mines in Mexico - the La Colorada Mine and San Agustin Mine open pit heap leach operations. Heliostar plans to leverage the cash generated by these operations to fund development of its flagship Ana Paula underground project. Ana Paula is a rare combination of bulk tonnage and high grade, with a construction start targeted for 2H 2026 to add 100,000oz/yr to Heliostar's production profile. The company also has a pipeline of other advanced development assets and exploration opportunities across its portfolio to continue to drive growth.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Heliostar Metals Limited
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
(844) 753-0045
rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Heliostar MetalsHSTR:CCTSXV:HSTRPrecious Metals Investing
HSTR:CC
Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Metals

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Gold miner with a portfolio of producing and developing gold projects in Mexico.

Heliostar Drills 88 m Grading 8.82 g/t Gold in Resource Conversion Drilling and Adds Third Drill Rig at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 88 m Grading 8.82 g/t Gold in Resource Conversion Drilling and Adds Third Drill Rig at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS: 88.05 m grading 8.82 g/t gold from 88.2 m including 35.5 m grading 13.03 g/t gold from 88.2 m 6.4 m grading 5.16 g/t gold from 39.8 m 14.3 m grading 4.19 g/t gold from 397.7 m 20.5 m grading 4.61 g/t gold from 198.8 m A third drill rig has been added to the Ana Paula program to... Keep Reading...
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). The Company's flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero is a high-grade underground development asset hosting approximately 1.2 million ounces grading 5.4... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective September 12, 2025. The TSXV classifies... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q2 2025 Quarter Highlights Q2 2025 production of 7,396 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) Q2 2025 sales of 8,556 GEOs Consolidated cash costs of $1,413 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,541 for Q2 2025 The Company is on track to achieve its annual sales guidance of... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS: 30.20m grading 6.29g/t gold from 195.8m 14.75m grading 13.6g/t gold from 153.5m 20.95m grading 6.67g/t gold from 113.5m 12.20m grading 8.72g/t gold from 344.5m Consistent gold mineralization at the western end of the High Grade Panel First results from a 15,000 metre program... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF) based in Vancouver, and focused on advancing the past producing Prince Silver Project in Nevada, today announced that Ralph Shearing, President & Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results with highlight values of 26.7 grams per tonne (gt) and 25.8 gt gold from grab samples taken from the Poeketi target at the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the second batch of results from Main Sector and more precisely, the VG9 Zone, from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce new assay results from the surface drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project, centrally located within the... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the team will be presenting at several conferences during the fourth quarter of 2025.They include the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, the Munich Mining... Keep Reading...
Freegold Provides 2025 Golden Summit Program Update

Freegold Provides 2025 Golden Summit Program Update

Freegold Ventures Limited ( TSX : FVL,OTC:FGOVF ) (OTCQX: FGOVF ) is pleased to provide a project update. Drilling at Golden Summit is advancing steadily, with five drill rigs currently active on site. The focus for this year has been directed at infill drilling to upgrade inferred resources to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

gold investing

Barrick Sells Côte d’Ivoire Gold Mine to Atlantic Group

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,900; Silver Above US$48, Platinum Over US$1,600