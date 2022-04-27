VRAYLAR ® is a new atypical antipsychotic medication with partial agonist activity at central dopamine D 3 receptors in addition to targeted activity at D 2 and serotonin 5-HT 1A and 5-HT 2A receptors. 1 ABBVie a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company announced today that Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR ® as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes ...

ABBV