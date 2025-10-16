HCW Biologics' Scientists to Present Three Posters During the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

HCW Biologics' Scientists to Present Three Posters During the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

HCW Biologics Inc. ("HCWB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies to extend healthspan by targeting the link between chronic inflammation and disease, will present three posters to showcase the results of the IND enabling studies of the Company's lead drug candidates based on its novel proprietary TRBC platform technology, at the upcoming 40 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, taking place from November 5 to 9, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Company's T-Cell Receptor β-Chain Constant Region platform ("TRBC platform") is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers.

The Company's poster presentations will take place on November 7 and November 8:

Poster 1: A Multi-Specific Targeting Fusion and Enhanced Immune Cell Engager (Class III TRBC Compound)
Title : A novel multi-functional bispecific T-cell engager molecule for cancer therapy
Abstract Number : 915
Session Date and Time : November 7, 2025, 12:15-1:45 pm, 5:35–7:00 pm ET
Location : Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

Poster 2: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Class II TRBC Compound)
Title : A novel tetra-specific pembrolizumab-based immunotherapeutic
Abstract Number : 1014
Session Date and Time : November 8, 2025, 12:15-1:45 pm, 5:10-6:35 pm ET
Location : Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

Poster 3: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators (Class I TRBC Compound)
Title : Enhancing immune cell expansion, checkpoint inhibitor synergy, and i n vivo CAR-T and lymphocyte support using HCW11-006 -- a novel cytokine fusion molecule
Abstract Number : 276
Session Date and Time : November 8, 2025, 12:15-1:45 pm, 5:10- 6:35 pm ET
Location : Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company's immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drugs that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients' quality of life and potentially extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as many indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company's lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company's legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics are being developed for treatment of a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these molecules the Company has selected based on promising preclinical data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words and include the actual success and potency of the Company's TRBC platform molecules. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, the latest Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 18, 2025 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Dr. Peter Rhode
Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations
HCW Biologics Inc.
PeterRhode@HCWBiologics.com


