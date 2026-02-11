Harvest Gold Reports 105.0 g/t Au Over 1.15 Metres, Including Visible Gold in the Central Part of the Mosseau Property

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 11, 2026 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the first five (5) drill holes completed in the central part of the Mosseau Property, the Company's flagship asset located in the Urban Barry Belt of Quebec's Abitibi region. Each hole is within the Kiask River Deformation Zone (Figure 1).
Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, stated: "Intersecting 105.0 g/t gold over 1.15 metres in the central part of the Mosseau Property is important to our developing value proposition at Mosseau. This discovery within the Kiask River Deformation Zone indicates it can host very high-grade gold mineralization to accompany the various intersections we have identified elsewhere on the property. And again, we see the presence of a broader Au-Ag-Cu halo proximal to this high-grade interval."
In 2025, Harvest Gold completed five (5) drill holes along the Kiask River Deformation Zone over a strike length of approximately 3 kilometres (Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3). The most significant intersection to date on the Mosseau Property was obtained in hole MO-25-25:
-
105.0 g/t Au over 1.15 metres, including visible gold, 4.3 g/t Ag and 464 ppm Cu.
This high-grade gold interval is associated with a broader lower-grade halo of mineralization that returned 0.32 g/t Au over 6.9 metres (Table 1).
High-resolution airborne magnetics and prospecting work by Harvest Gold have traced the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor for over 10 km along strike across the underexplored central and southern part of the Mosseau property.
Drilling along the Kiask River Deformation Zone by Harvest Gold intersected mineralized shear zones that are comparable in style and size to the broad gold envelopes with silver and copper pathfinders previously identified and reported by Harvest Gold in the area of the Morono deposit (see press releases dated January 8, 2026 and January 29, 2026).
Significant intervals from the 2025 drill program in the central part of the property along the Kiask River Deformation Zone include:
-
0.32 g/t Au over 6.9 m, adjacent to 105.0 g/t Au, 4.3 g/t Ag, 464 ppm Cu over 1.15 m (MO-25-25)
-
0.50 g/t Au over 16.35 m, including 1.85 g/t Au and 700 ppm Cu over 1.50 m (MO-25-26)
-
0.76 g/t Au over 5.85 m, including 2.11 g/t Au and 466 ppm Cu over 1.00 m (MO-25-27)
-
0.22 g/t Au over 16.0 m and 2.48 g/t Au and 571 ppm Cu over 0.50 m (MO-25-28)
-
0.23 g/t Au over 6.0 m (MO-25-30)
Consistent with the large Au-Ag-Cu halo zones identified in the northern part of the Mosseau Property, particularly in the Trench #1 area and the Morono Deposit—higher-grade gold mineralization within these intervals is commonly associated with anomalous silver and/or copper assays.
All drill holes completed along strike by Harvest Gold intersected a regionally extensive gold-bearing corridor that is up to 16 metres wide, traceable for approximately 3 kilometres along strike, and remains shallowly tested to a maximum depth of approximately 100 metres. Additional drilling will further test the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor both along strike, between the widely spaced drill holes, and at depth.
The central portion of the Mosseau Property has seen significantly less historical exploration than the northern part of the property. There was limited previous drilling by Vior Inc. in 2017 within the central part of the Mosseau Property identified gold mineralization associated with a shear zone along the Kiask River Deformation Zone, returning 1.13 g/t Au over 16.0 metres, including 2.93 g/t Au over 5.0 metres (Source: GM71014).
A subsequent high-resolution magnetic survey completed by Harvest Gold outlined a potential second dilation zone, similar in character and larger in scale than the mineralized structures identified in the northern part of the property. Prospecting and mapping by Harvest Gold along these linear magnetic features traced this horizon for approximately 3 km along strike and returned grab samples ranging from 0.24 g/t Au to 3.27 g/t Au (see press release dated May 15, 2025). In addition, a soil survey completed in 2025 identified multiple gold-in-soil anomalies, including down-ice from known gold showings associated with the Kiask River Deformation Zone.
The Company will release results from the remaining drill holes completed in the central part of the Mosseau Property as assays become available.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 4).
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
Figure 1: Central part of Mosseau; Geology and Mineral Showings
Figure 2: Central part of Mosseau; Magnetics (1VD) and Mineral Showings
Figure 3: Central part of Mosseau; Compilation, Prospecting, Soils and Drill Results
Table 1: Drill hole intersections with anomalous Au halos
|
Hole-ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (gpt)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (ppm)
|
MO-25-25
|
82.60
|
85.25
|
0.95
|
1.04
|
1.6
|
710
|
MO-25-25
|
120.90
|
122.05
|
1.15
|
105.00
|
4.3
|
464
|
MO-25-25
|
125.90
|
132.80
|
6.90
|
0.32
|
-
|
-
|
MO-25-25
|
162.00
|
163.50
|
1.50
|
1.72
|
-
|
186
|
MO-25-26
|
119.60
|
124.80
|
5.20
|
1.05
|
-
|
-
|
MO-25-26
|
139.65
|
156.00
|
16.35
|
0.50
|
-
|
-
|
Incl.
|
154.50
|
156.00
|
1.50
|
1.85
|
700
|
MO-25-27
|
75.30
|
81.65
|
5.85
|
0.76
|
-
|
-
|
Incl.
|
75.30
|
76.30
|
1.00
|
2.11
|
-
|
466
|
MO-25-27
|
126.00
|
127.50
|
1.50
|
0.97
|
-
|
203
|
MO-25-28
|
57.00
|
73.00
|
16.00
|
0.22
|
-
|
-
|
MO-25-28
|
87.00
|
94.00
|
7.00
|
0.34
|
-
|
-
|
Incl.
|
93.50
|
94.00
|
0.50
|
2.48
|
571
|
MO-25-30
|
120.00
|
139.50
|
21.00
|
0.12
|
-
|
-
|
Incl.
|
133.50
|
139.50
|
6.00
|
0.23
|
-
|
-
Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)
Figure 4: Project Location: Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt
Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary
All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of Harvest Gold.
NI 43-101 Disclosure – Historical Data
The historical drill results referenced in this news release were completed by previous operators and have not been independently verified by Harvest Gold Corporation. Although the Company considers the historical work to be relevant and reliable, it has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical results and does not rely on them for the purposes of this disclosure. The historical information is presented solely to provide context for current exploration results and ongoing exploration planning.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.