Harvest Gold Launches 2026 Drill Campaign At Mosseau

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia / July 15, 2026 - TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to commence its fully funded 2026 exploration program this weekend with an approximately 4,000-metre diamond drill program at its flagship Mosseau Project
Rick Mark, President and CEO states: "We are now ready to launch our 2026 exploration season starting with a focused drill program designed to build on last year's high-grade discovery at Mosseau. Our technical team has developed compelling drill targets that have the potential to significantly expand the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor while advancing our understanding of this emerging gold system. This 2026 program positions Harvest Gold for an exciting year of discovery,"
Mark added: "We are equally pleased to be working with Forage Val d'Or and to support their partnership with Mawi of Lac Simon, which reflects our commitment to responsible exploration and meaningful collaboration with Indigenous communities"
The drill program is expected to comprise approximately 20 diamond drill holes targeting the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor ("KRMC") in the central portion of the Mosseau Project. The KRMC hosts Harvest Gold's high-grade discovery where drilling intersected 105.0 g/t gold over 1.15 metres (see news release dated February 11, 2026). The upcoming program is designed to expand known mineralization while testing additional high-priority structural and geophysical targets generated through the Company's recent exploration work.
The Company has awarded the drilling contract to Forage Val d'Or (FVD), one of Quebec's most experienced and respected drilling contractors. Founded in 1987, FVD operates a diversified fleet that includes hydraulic skid-mounted and helicopter-portable drill rigs and maintains high environmental and operational standards. The company is a member of the Association de l'exploration minière du Québec (AEMQ) and the Canadian Diamond Drilling Association (CDDA) and is currently advancing through the ECOLOGO certification process.
Harvest Gold's selection of FVD is further strengthened by the contractor's recently announced partnership with Mawi of Lac Simon, formalized on June 19, 2026. Through this collaboration, Mawi serves as FVD's exclusive Indigenous partner supporting mineral exploration drilling activities. The partnership reflects Harvest Gold's commitment to fostering meaningful Indigenous participation and building strong relationships with local communities as exploration advances.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary
All core logging and sampling completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which includes the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of Harvest Gold.
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 443 claims covering 23,740 ha, located approximately 45–70 km west of Gold Fields' Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favourable strike along mineralized shear zones.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Rick Mark"
Rick Mark, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
Tel: 604.737.2303
Email: info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although Harvest Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the results of the drill and field exploration programs, weather and logistical conditions affecting the timing of field work, the availability of drilling and other contractor services, assay turnaround times, fluctuations in the price of gold and other commodities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Harvest Gold does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
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