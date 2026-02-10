Harmony Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and webcast on February 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-274-7083 (domestic) or 203-518-9786 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ425. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replay webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/ .

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com .

Investor Contact:
Matthew Beck
astr partners
917-415-1750
matthew.beck@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
Harmony Biosciences
202-641-6086
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

