Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 4, 2025

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CT

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before market hours Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CT. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available prior to the audio webcast.Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https:investor.Harley-Davidson.comevents-and-presentationsdefault.aspx . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

