Harley-Davidson and Realtree® Release "Get Lost" Collaboration

Inspired by Realtree's iconic camouflage and Harley-Davidson's call to adventure, this capsule collection is made to disappear into the wild or stand out on the road

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Realtree® launch Get Lost a limited-edition apparel collaboration that fuses the raw spirit of the open road with the ruggedness of the outdoors—designed for those who live untamed.

Uniting two icons of American grit, H-D® x Realtree® transforms classic styles into gear built for the freedom to blend in when wanted and stand out when one doesn't.

From hoodies and jackets to graphic tees and workwear-inspired pants, every style is designed with purpose—made to transition seamlessly from the outdoors to everyday life. Crafted in an iconic Realtree APG camouflage pattern that's lighter and more neutral-toned than other camo, and merges hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments. Each piece is finished with Harley-Davidson details, the capsule brings together craftsmanship, utility, and style.

Highlights from the line include:
H-D® x Realtree® APG Long Sleeve Shirt —Available in Men's
Made durable yet breathable from heavyweight cotton twill that's washed for softness. Features a contrast inside collar band and placket for an elevated look, a shirttail hem that can be tucked in or out, and a hidden snap-down collar that stays put under riding gear. The backdrop of this men's snap front shirt is an authentic Realtree APG pattern that's lighter and more neutral-toned than other camo, which also makes it ideal for the embroidered pop of the legendary H-D Bar & Shield on front.

H-D® x Realtree® APG Switchback Adjustable Cap —Unisex
This low-profile unisex hat is crafted for longwearing comfort from breathable cotton twill with a branded metal slider for fit adjustment. The authentic Realtree APG pattern merges hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments. It's an ideal backdrop for the embroidered graphics that honor Harley-Davidson's rich heritage. Part of the H-D Realtree APG assortment—special-edition apparel that merges iconic camo patterns with iconic motorcycle culture.

H-D® x Realtree® APG Twill Jacket —Available in Men's and Women's
Built sturdy from heavyweight cotton canvas, this outerwear has polyfill quilted insulation for added warmth, and it is washed for softness and a worn-in feel. It features roomy hand pockets plus an inside zip pocket for securing essentials, a quilted hood, and rib-knit trim for enhanced stretch. The authentic Realtree APG pattern merges hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments.

H-D® x Realtree® APG Utility Cargo Pant —Available in Women's
Made rugged yet breathable from heavyweight cotton twill that's washed for softness and a well-worn feel. True to a cargo silhouette, these women's pants deliver a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh. They feature a sturdy side utility loop plus ample pocket space, including a side cell-phone pocket. The authentic Realtree APG pattern merges hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments.

Beginning October 2 , the Harley-Davidson® x Realtree® collection will be available at h-d.com/realtree and in Harley-Davidson® dealerships across the U.S.

About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-and-realtree-release-get-lost-collaboration-302573882.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Harley-DavidsonHOGNYSE:HOG
HOG
The Conversation (0)
Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target this season. Drilling at the Trapper Target has been completed for the season. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes. Assays are pending for the remaining 18 holes with visible gold having been identified in several of these remaining holes. The zone remains open for expansion.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB)

Brixton Metals Releases Additional High-Grade Gold Assays From its Exciting Trapper Gold Target on its Wholly Owned Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce additional 2024 drill results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project. The project is located in Northwest British Columbia, 90km east of Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB)

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project


Keep reading...Show less
Kinaxis Selected by Harley-Davidson as Supply Chain Management Platform Solution

Kinaxis Selected by Harley-Davidson as Supply Chain Management Platform Solution

Partnership to drive supply chain efficiencies for iconic motorcycle brand

Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG), the world's most iconic motorcycle brand, has selected Kinaxis to accelerate the transformation of the company's global supply chain.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

~Greenlane to supply complete landfill gas-to-biomethane upgrading solution to repeat customer~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract valued at $35.3 million ( US$26.2 million ) by a leading environmental services company in Brazil that is investing in a portfolio of landfill assets across the country to produce biomethane. Under the terms of the agreement, Greenlane will supply its proven Cascade PSA LF product, a complete landfill gas-to-biomethane solution including two-stage Pressure Swing Adsorption (" PSA ") technology. This solution is designed for high nitrogen and oxygen applications and will be deployed in one of the largest landfills in Brazil . The name of Greenlane's customer and the project location have not been disclosed at this time. Contract fulfillment is expected to start immediately.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

NextSource Materials Announces Positive Results of Technical & Economic Study for Proposed Battery Anode Facility in the UAE and Secures Industrial Site with Building in Abu Dhabi

Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Identifies Mineralized High-Sulfidation Porphyry System at Surface at Tahami

Gold Investing

Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Graphite Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Positive Results of Technical & Economic Study for Proposed Battery Anode Facility in the UAE and Secures Industrial Site with Building in Abu Dhabi

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt