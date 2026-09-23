Harell Data Selects CoreWeave to Power Its Secure Platform for AI Model Training

Multi-year agreement gives Harell Data the AI cloud to train and fine-tune proprietary biotech datasets as it scales its research platform
CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Harell Data will deploy its platform on CoreWeave Cloud to run training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads.
Teams building AI models face a structural problem: serious datasets take years and millions of dollars to produce, and the groups producing high-quality data need a way to safely protect, share, or monetize that data. To date, handing data over to someone to train their commercial model can destroy its value.
"High-quality, domain-specific data is absolutely a primary catalyst for the next generation of AI breakthroughs," said Harlan Robins, PhD, founder and president of Harell Data. "We created Harell Data to connect researchers to proprietary scientific datasets for model training and inference without requiring them to view or extract the underlying data."
"CoreWeave gives us the scale and the technical engagement to move at the pace our customers expect," added Saray Covey, head of operations, Harell Data.
"Biotech research teams need a cloud that lets them focus on the science and discovery rather than the systems underneath it," said Jon Jones, chief revenue, CoreWeave. "We're partnering with Harell Data to give researchers exactly that as their platform scales."
The Harell Data platform brings models to the data instead of moving datasets to models. With CoreWeave, training runs execute inside the platform on NVIDIA A100 and NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and the raw data never leaves it. What comes out is the model, the IP, and the right to sell it. Compute is metered per run, so data owners earn a revenue share on every training job executed against their dataset, and builders can list what they train on the Harell marketplace under a Models as a Service arrangement, collecting a fee each time someone runs it.
Validation follows the same logic of separation. Harell's data partners keep the test questions hidden so no builder has seen the answers and every result is published against one standard.
CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading infrastructure performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results , its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a fully integrated platform of technology and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by 9 of the 10 leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate human discovery. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025.
About Harell Data
Harell Data is a secure cloud platform and marketplace for training AI models on proprietary data in biology and beyond. Harell brings the model to the data: training runs against datasets in place, and the raw data never leaves the Harell environment. With the Harell platform, Data providers earn when models train on their data. Model builders keep their models and their IP and earn when their model is run. Harell Data was founded by Harlan Robins, PhD, co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. Harell Data is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with an office in Palo Alto, California. Learn more at www.harelldata.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923506628/en/
Media Contact
press@coreweave.com