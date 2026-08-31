Hannan Hits High-Grade Gold in Final Two Stavaträsk Holes, Drilling Returns 4.6 m at 7.2 g/t Au, Including 0.7 m at 21.4 g/t Au, Within a 60 m Mineralized Zone, Gold Intersected in All Seven Holes Across 650 m of Strike; IP Survey and 1,000 m Follow-Up Drill Program to Come