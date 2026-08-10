Hallador Reports Q2 2026 Results; Gas Project Budget Reduced Below $800 Million

Hallador Reports Q2 2026 Results; Gas Project Budget Reduced Below $800 Million

- Turtle Creek COD Expedited to the Second Half of 2028 -

- Contracted Forward Sales Reach $2.4 Billion at the Segment Level -

- Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. ET -

 Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company is also providing an update on the continued advancement of its Merom natural gas generation project, now formally named Turtle Creek Gas ("Turtle Creek"), including progress on equipment procurement, financing and interconnection.

"Since our strategic update in June, we have made significant progress across key elements of the Turtle Creek project," said Brent Bilsland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We recently completed a site visit to get a firsthand update of the disassembly of the turbine equipment, which is underway with a substantial Siemens workforce on site, and we continue to be pleased with both the progress of the disassembly efforts and the condition of the turbine equipment. Shipment of the equipment remains on schedule for September, and the generator interconnection process is also advancing. As the equipment, restoration and construction scopes become more defined, the project economics have become even more compelling, and we now expect total project cost to be below $800 million, or approximately $1,700/kW — which we believe is a significant cost advantage relative to competing new-build capacity — while moving forward our targeted commercial operation timeframe to the second half of 2028, a timeline we believe is materially ahead of comparable projects. This progress moves us closer to a final investment decision on a 460 MW peaking project that would meaningfully expand and diversify our dispatchable generation platform. At the same time, the market backdrop continues to validate the strategic rationale for that investment. We are seeing robust demand for accredited capacity and energy from a growing and increasingly diverse set of counterparties, and are working towards additional forward sales before the end of the year. With $2.4 billion of revenue already contracted through 2040, and potentially more sales on the way, we believe Hallador offers investors a degree of revenue visibility that we believe is among the strongest in the sector."

"Operationally, the second quarter is traditionally our lightest period of the year, as we take one of Merom's two units offline each spring for an approximately 60-day scheduled maintenance outage. During this year's outage at Unit 1, we completed major reliability upgrades designed to address the unplanned downtime the unit experienced in recent quarters. Unit 2 performed well over the course of the quarter; however, the limited unplanned downtime it did experience coincided with periods of elevated market prices, which magnified the financial impact by requiring us to purchase power at high prices to meet our delivery obligations. Together, these factors weighed on our second quarter results but do not, in our view, reflect the earning power of the plant. With the scheduled outage behind us and the reliability investments in place, we believe Merom is positioned to run more reliably going forward, and we expect generation volumes to improve sequentially in the third quarter."

Turtle Creek Update

The project's interconnection application entered MISO's Expedited Resource Addition Study ("ERAS") process on June 2, 2026. Hallador expects to receive the results of that process, including the required system upgrade costs, in mid-August and, following its review, is targeting a final investment decision of the project and execution of a generator interconnection agreement in September. Indications to date from the study process have been encouraging.

In parallel, the Company is finalizing the construction scope and advancing financing discussions as it evaluates the appropriate capital structure for the project, with the objective of financing the project while minimizing equity dilution. Together, the interconnection, construction, and financing workstreams are among the principal remaining steps toward a final investment decision. The Company is now targeting commercial operation in the second half of 2028.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights 

    • Second quarter results reflected higher maintenance costs associated with the annual planned outage at Merom Unit 1, during which the Company completed significant reliability upgrades, and higher purchased power costs resulting from limited unplanned downtime at Unit 2 that coincided with periods of elevated power prices, requiring the Company to purchase power to meet its delivery obligations. These impacts were partially offset by higher accredited capacity revenue and third-party coal sales.

    • Total revenue decreased to $101.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $102.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower delivered energy sales, partially offset by higher accredited capacity revenue and third-party coal sales.

    • Net loss was $15.2 million in Q2 2026 compared to net income of $8.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.9) million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $3.4 million in the prior-year period.

  • Hallador continued to invest in Merom while positioning its balance sheet to support its strategic priorities.  

    • On May 15, 2026, Hallador drew $45.0 million available under its delayed draw term loan and used a portion of the proceeds to repay $8.0 million on the Company's revolving credit facility. Total bank debt was $45.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to no outstanding bank debt at March 31, 2026 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2025.

    • Total liquidity was $84.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $97.5 million at March 31, 2026 and $42.0 million at June 30, 2025. 

    • Capital expenditures were $26.3 million in Q2 2026 compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by reliability upgrades completed during the planned outage and expenditures for the Turtle Creek project. 

  • Hallador continues to execute its contracting strategy, increasing long-term revenue visibility and monetizing its dispatchable generation platform.

    • As of June 30, 2026, Hallador had $1.8 billion of contracted revenue from delivered energy, accredited capacity and third-party coal sales, including accredited capacity commitments extending through 2040. Including intercompany coal sales, total contracted revenue at the segment level was $2.4 billion.

Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)

       Q2 2026      Q2 2025
Electric Sales   $ 59.5     $ 60.0
Coal Sales - 3rd Party   $ 40.6     $ 38.1
Other Revenue   $ 1.4     $ 4.7
Total Sales and Operating Revenue   $ 101.5     $ 102.8
Net Income (Loss)   $ (15.2 )   $ 8.2
Operating Cash Flow   $ (23.9 )   $ 11.4
Adjusted EBITDA*   $ (2.9 )   $ 3.4


* Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus loss on extinguishment of debt and other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our operations.


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
 
       Three Months Ended      Six Months Ended
       June 30,       June 30, 
       2026        2025        2026        2025  
ADJUSTED EBITDA   $ (2,864 )   $ 3,398     $ 2,643     $ 22,708  
Stock-based compensation     (1,408 )     (475 )     (2,543 )     (1,559 )
Asset retirement obligations accretion     (416 )     (437 )     (824 )     (864 )
Other amortization (1)     2,251       13,032       3,202       24,366  
Gain (loss) on disposal or abandonment of assets, net     (15 )     55       186       76  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 (230 )      
Equity method investment (loss)     (244 )     197       (365 )     (39 )
Other reclassifications     (22 )     1,839       (36 )     1,600  
EBITDA     (2,718 )     17,609       2,033       46,288  
Interest expense     (3,776 )     (3,819 )     (7,746 )     (7,542 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     1,164             1,668        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     (9,905 )     (5,542 )     (20,511 )     (20,519 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ (15,235 )   $ 8,248     $ (24,556 )   $ 18,227  


 
(1)   Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into and parts and supplies inventory acquired in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.

Forward Sales Position - (unaudited)*

    2026   2027   2028   2029   2030   2031 - 2040   Total
Power                                          
Accredited Capacity                                          
Average daily contracted accredited capacity MW     765     789     768     608     500     500      
Average contracted accredited capacity price per MWd   $ 249   $ 262   $ 324   $ 461   $ 480   $ 480      
Contracted accredited capacity revenue (in millions)   $ 34.99   $ 75.31   $ 90.95   $ 102.37   $ 87.54   $ 824.78   $ 1,215.94
                                           
Energy                                          
Contracted MWh (in millions)     2.59     3.59     1.92     0.71             8.81
Average contracted price per MWh   $ 44.15   $ 44.64   $ 45.08   $ 40.75   $   $      
Contracted revenue (in millions)   $ 114.35   $ 160.26   $ 86.55   $ 28.93   $   $   $ 390.09
Total Accredited Capacity & Energy Revenue (in millions)   $ 149.34   $ 235.57   $ 177.50   $ 131.30   $ 87.54   $ 824.78   $ 1,606.03
                                           
Coal                                          
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)     1.37     2.30     0.50                 4.17
Avg price per ton - 3rd party   $ 55.72   $ 56.80   $ 59.00                  
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions)   $ 76.34   $ 130.64   $ 29.50   $   $   $   $ 236.48
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED   $ 225.68   $ 366.21   $ 207.00   $ 131.30   $ 87.54   $ 824.78   $ 1,842.51
                                           
Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)     1.87     1.50     2.02     2.02     2.02         9.43
Avg price per ton - Intercompany   $ 51.00   $ 55.00   $ 56.00     57.00     58.00          
Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions)   $ 95.37   $ 82.50   $ 113.12   $ 115.14   $ 117.16   $   $ 523.29
                                           
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT   $ 321.05   $ 448.71   $ 320.12   $ 246.44   $ 204.70   $ 824.78   $ 2,365.80

* Actual revenue related to forward sales positions may differ materially for various reasons, including unit contingencies, price adjustment features for coal quality and cost escalations, volume optionality provisions, including rollover of unfulfilled coal commitments into future periods, and potential force majeure events. Certain contracted forward sales positions included above are subject to approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which the Company expects on or before November 15, 2026. Forward sales figures in the 2026 column are for the period from July 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. The table above reflects contracted balances as of June 30, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to participate in the ERAS program (which ultimately requires the approval of MISO of our application and is a capital intensive project subject to construction, operational, financial, regulatory and legal risks that could impact the project's viability and/or timeline) and achieve the expected benefits thereof, the anticipated timing of turbine equipment shipment, project cost expectations and expected cost and timing advantages relative to other projects, our expectations regarding additional forward sales, our ability to finance the Turtle Creek project on anticipated terms, including with little to no equity dilution, our ability and the ability of our counterparties to obtain regulatory approvals, including approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission of contracted capacity agreements, our ability to secure agreements in support of the development and construction of planned projects, including the expansion of our Merom Generating Station, and our expectations with respect to potential accelerating demand for accredited capacity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call today, August 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Todd E. Telesz
Chief Financial Officer
TTelesz@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com 

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       June 30,       December 31, 
    2026     2025  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 28,979     $ 10,070  
Restricted cash     5,950       5,302  
Accounts receivable     14,396       13,989  
Inventory     47,841       42,534  
Parts and supplies     51,326       45,854  
Prepaid expenses     1,507       5,638  
Total current assets     149,999       123,387  
Property, plant and equipment:              
Land and mineral rights     69,952       69,952  
Buildings and equipment     447,072       421,037  
Mine development     102,302       102,302  
Construction work in progress     57,955       39,671  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     12,591       12,591  
Total property, plant and equipment     689,872       645,553  
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization     (384,551 )     (367,775 )
Total property, plant and equipment, net     305,321       277,778  
Equity method investments     2,284       2,647  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,734        
Other noncurrent assets     7,706       4,241  
Total assets   $ 468,044     $ 408,053  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Current portion of bank debt, net   $ 3,747     $  
Accounts payable     31,632       12,594  
Accrued liabilities and other     33,008       29,254  
Current portion of lease financing     3,849       7,411  
Contract liabilities - current     136,457       103,343  
Total current liabilities     208,693       152,602  
Long-term liabilities:              
Bank debt, net     39,183       29,678  
Long-term lease financing     310       1,338  
Deferred income taxes     165       1,833  
Asset retirement obligations     16,065       15,241  
Contract liabilities - long-term     10,000       45,714  
Other     3,296       1,814  
Total long-term liabilities     69,019       95,618  
Total liabilities     277,712       248,220  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)              
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued            
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 47,144 and 43,817 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     471       438  
Additional paid-in capital     257,985       202,963  
Retained deficit     (68,124 )     (43,568 )
Total stockholders' equity     190,332       159,833  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 468,044     $ 408,053  

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2026     2025     2026     2025  
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:                        
Electric sales   $ 59,509     $ 59,976     $ 127,286     $ 145,919  
Coal sales     40,601       38,147       75,681       68,332  
Other revenues     1,395       4,702       3,026       6,298  
Total sales and operating revenues     101,505       102,825       205,993       220,549  
EXPENSES:                        
Fuel     15,451       15,063       30,414       30,273  
Other operating and maintenance costs     39,132       28,955       68,288       57,344  
Cost of purchased power     8,633       2,172       23,496       9,012  
Utilities     3,960       4,507       9,974       8,659  
Labor     28,812       26,799       56,200       53,828  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     9,905       5,542       20,511       20,519  
Asset retirement obligations accretion     416       437       824       864  
Exploration costs     287       98       371       119  
General and administrative     7,552       7,501       14,410       14,326  
(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net     15       (55 )     (186 )     (76 )
Total operating expenses     114,163       91,019       224,302       194,868  
                         
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     (12,658 )     11,806       (18,309 )     25,681  
                         
Interest income     279       64       426       127  
Interest expense (1)     (3,776 )     (3,819 )     (7,746 )     (7,542 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 (230 )      
Equity method investment (loss)     (244 )     197       (365 )     (39 )
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (16,399 )     8,248       (26,224 )     18,227  
                         
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):                        
Current                        
Deferred     (1,164 )           (1,668 )      
Total income tax expense (benefit)     (1,164 )           (1,668 )      
                         
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ (15,235 )   $ 8,248     $ (24,556 )   $ 18,227  
                         
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:                        
Basic   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.19     $ (0.52 )   $ 0.43  
Diluted   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.19     $ (0.52 )   $ 0.42  
                         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                        
Basic     47,133       42,619       46,831       42,798  
Diluted     47,133       43,048       46,831       43,434  
                         
(1) Interest Expense:                        
Interest on bank debt   $ 978     $ 1,404     $ 1,840     $ 2,898  
Other interest     2,270       1,891       5,104       3,623  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     528       524       802       1,021  
Total interest expense   $ 3,776     $ 3,819     $ 7,746     $ 7,542  

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.


Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
       Six Months Ended June 30, 
       2026        2025  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income (loss)   $ (24,556 )   $ 18,227  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Deferred income tax (benefit)     (1,668 )      
Equity method investment loss     365       39  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     20,511       20,519  
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net     (186 )     (76 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     230        
Amortization of debt issuance costs     802       1,021  
Asset retirement obligations accretion     824       864  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation     (332 )     (311 )
Stock-based compensation     2,543       1,559  
Amortization of contract liabilities     (69,505 )     (65,597 )
Accretion on contract liabilities     5,104       3,215  
Amortization of right-of-use assets     319        
Other     1,465       284  
Change in current assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (407 )     (3,304 )
Inventory     (5,307 )     (6,885 )
Parts and supplies     (5,472 )     (3,651 )
Prepaid expenses     (452 )     1,003  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     10,527       5,062  
Contract liabilities     61,801       77,814  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (3,394 )     49,783  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Capital expenditures     (33,941 )     (24,737 )
Proceeds from sale of equipment     200       162  
Investment in equity method investments           (322 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (33,741 )     (24,897 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:             
Payments on bank debt     (79,200 )     (44,000 )
Borrowings of bank debt     94,200       45,000  
Payments on lease financing     (4,631 )     (3,421 )
Debt issuance costs     (6,189 )     (330 )
Proceeds from ATM offering, net of issuance costs     189        
Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs     53,764        
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs     (1,441 )     (1,918 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     56,692       (4,669 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     19,557       20,217  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     15,372       12,153  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 34,929     $ 32,370  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:             
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 28,979     $ 9,228  
Restricted cash     5,950       23,142  
    $ 34,929     $ 32,370  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:             
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,435     $ 2,768  
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:            
Non-cash change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense   $ 14,773     $ 843  
Right-of-use asset additions   $ 2,407     $  

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.


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Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

gold investing

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

uranium investing

DRC Investigates Uranium-Contaminated Cobalt Claims

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GEMG

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland