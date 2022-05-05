GamingInvesting News

Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan Gunzilla Games announced today OTG an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023. Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by ...

Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon, Crysis)

Gunzilla Games announced today OTG (Off The Grid), an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023.

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan . In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot ( Far Cry, Assassin's Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of OTG to life.

A Battle Royale like no other, in OTG, 150 players fight each other in PvP (Player Vs Player) skirmishes, as well as PvE (Player Vs Environment) storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real-time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone's gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

Commenting on OTG, Neill Blomkamp, CVO said, "With OTG, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game. With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."

Further information on OTG will be announced in the coming months. To make sure you don't miss any updates, and for more information on Gunzilla and OTG, follow the studio ( www.twitter.com/gunzillagames ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/gunzillagames ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/gunzillagames ).

About Gunzilla:

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is a fresh, independent AAA developer working on its next-generation multiplayer shooter IP in three metropolitan locations: Frankfurt, Germany (HQ); Los Angeles , USA ; and Kyiv, Ukraine . The company is helmed by serial entrepreneur CEO, Vlad Korolev and CSO Alexander Zoll. Gunzilla is built on the desire to innovate and push the limits of the industry.

Gunzilla's formidable team of talent come from a variety of industry-leading studios and publishers, including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA), THQ, and more. Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer Neill Blomkamp joined Gunzilla as Chief Visionary Officer. In addition, the team features industry veterans like video game writer Olivier Henriot who helped shape the story of such notable games such as Assassin's Creed , The Division , Far Cry and many more, and Richard K. Morgan , the author of the Altered Carbon series, which has since been adapted into a popular Netflix show. Gunzilla's Chief Technology Officer Timur Davidenko led the development of CryEngine as Technical Director and worked on Far Cry , Warface, and Crysis . Art Director Jussi Keteli was involved in the iconic Gears of War series, Star Citizen and Hunt: Showdown .

GUNZILLA™ is a trademark of GUNZILLA LLC.
"PlayStation," "PS4" and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Heaven Media Limited
Alex Verrey
gunzilla@heavenmedia.com
+44(0)7957 204 660

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516928/Gunzilla_Logo.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6InNyCE2Rc

Gunzilla Logo (PRNewsfoto/GUNZILLA LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gunzilla-games-announce-off-the-grid-a-next-generation-battle-royale-with-strong-focus-on-narrative-progression-301540205.html

SOURCE Gunzilla GmbH

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c3574.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ftribe Fighters launches an exclusive collection on Binance NFT Marketplace and officially releases their mobile game on May 09th, 2022

Ftribe Fighters is excited to announce an exclusive offering Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace and MOBA official release on May 09th .

Ftribe Fighters launches an exclusive Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace on May 9th

Ftribe Fighters, a 3D MOBA game, belongs to a gaming ecosystem that emphasizes on building a convenient platform for users to play, earn, and exchange. Its ecosystem includes a traditional MOBA game, Marketplace, DeFi features, upcoming Idle game - Clash of Ftribe and Wallet. Binance NFT is a platform that enables users to participate in top-tier gaming projects by purchasing NFT assets, also known as an Initial Game Offering (IGO). Auctions, fixed price auctions, and mystery boxes are all options for launching assets. IGOs are only for gaming, and all drop contents will be in-game assets like early access passes, weapons, accessories, exclusive Binance cosmetics and skins, and more .

Integrating with Binance NFT is one of the major milestones on the company's path to success. Ftribe Fighters would like to introduce the Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box in this launch, which will be available in quantities of 3,500 for $60 each. Each box will contain one of the other 12 NFTs at random. Players will have a 33.33% percent chance of acquiring a gun from this Box, which is also a utility item.

All Binance Box guns (Deadbolt DK, Stroke SM, Light Ray L, Scepter EVO) will have maximum damage, giving all players a significant advantage. Any other box, for example, will only give them a random damage between 17 and 25 for the Light Ray L gun when opened, whereas the Binance Box will always give them 25. Another advantage of receiving any gun is that it will be their pass to participate in the highly anticipated Clash of Ftribe - Idle Game, which will be released in May 2022.

12 NFT items inside Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box and special guns with maximum damage

Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box will open for 12 hours from 11:00 UTC - 23:00 UTC on May 9th . Users who pass the intermediate level KYC can purchase the Ftribe Fighters Mystery Box.

Aside from the launch, players will have the opportunity to try our official release on the same day. This will allow them to take advantage right after purchasing the Box. Ftribe Fighters is ecstatic to finally deliver on what its communities have been waiting for, and it looks forward to expanding ecosystem very soon, with the release of Clash of Tribes - Idle Game in May.

About Ftribe Fighters

Developed by a team with many years of experience in blockchain, gaming, and IoT, Ftribe Fighters (F2 NFT) dreams of building an NFT gaming metaverse where players immerse themselves in an exciting MOBA game experience and earn juicy rewards. Our ecosystem comprises Ftribe Fighters, the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, NFT Marketplace, Defi platforms, Clash of Ftribe (Idle Game) and so on. Our strongest backers in the NFT Game industry are Dao Maker and Icetea Labs.

Our mission is to build a free, transparent, and decentralized world where players have the right to play the game their way freely. Our vision is to be one of the pioneers in building up Metaverse development in the near future.

Website: f2nft.games
Twitter: https://twitter.com/f2nft
Telegram: https://t.me/F2NFTOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ftribefighters
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GnDbCzfamf
Medium: https://ftribefighters.medium.com/

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

Consisting of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance NFT aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftribe-fighters-launches-an-exclusive-collection-on-binance-nft-marketplace-and-officially-releases-their-mobile-game-on-may-09th-2022-301538588.html

SOURCE FTRIBE GAMES PTE. LTD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

1280673 B.C. LTD. FILES PRELIMINARY NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS AND ANTICIPATES LISTING ON THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

 1280673 B.C. Ltd. (" SAK1 " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its preliminary non-offering prospectus dated May 4, 2022 (the " Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ") and the Alberta Securities Commission (the " ASC " and together with the BCSC, the " Commissions ").

The Prospectus is filed in accordance with the provisions of the National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to qualify the distribution of the Company's common shares (the " Common Shares ") issuable upon the exercise or deemed exercise of the issued and outstanding special warrants of the Company, in Canada . No securities are being sold pursuant to the Prospectus and no proceeds are being raised concurrent with the filing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cristo Fernández and Toni Breidinger Go Head-to-Head in Rocket League Match Hosted by 7-Eleven, Inc.

Professional Soccer and Racing Skills Put to the Test; Consumers Can Score a Cool New Way to Drive in the Game with Two Slurpee Drink-Themed In-Game Customization Items Remaining

Following 7-Eleven, Inc.'s exciting collaboration with Rocket League the popular sports-action video game that features an adrenaline filled combination of soccer with rocket-powered cars the brand is continuing to bring fresh new ways for gamers to take their play to the next level. From a star-studded Rocket League match to the chance to earn in-game customization items, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes fans should buckle up because they're in for an exciting ride.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XSET Levels Up Its Chair Game with Mavix

Supporting the future of gaming with clean and bold ergonomics, Mavix named the official gaming chair partner for the organization

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Mavix Gaming the highly technical and expertly designed gaming chair and accessories company, created for gamers of all levels.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XSET Welcomes Acclaimed Life-Coach Tim Storey as their In-House Mental Health Coach

XSET becomes the only gaming organization to have a full-time mental health and life coach for talent and staff

Today, XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, welcomed acclaimed life-coach Tim Storey to their team as XSET's In-house mental health coach. This move makes XSET the only gaming organization to have a full-time life coach available to their staff and talent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Evil Genius Productions Partners with Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, and Pressman Films

Pacific Rim , Highlander, and The Crow are Among the Movie Properties that will be released as a Tabletop RPG in 2023

- Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes ™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman Films. The entire season will sell for $130 - discounted from the $20 MSRP for each Cinematic Adventure™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×