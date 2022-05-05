Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan Gunzilla Games announced today OTG an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023. Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by ...

GAMING00