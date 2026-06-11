Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Board Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Further to its announcement of board changes on 21 May 2026 and the conclusion of necessary due diligence, Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE-A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a mineral exploration company focused on tungsten within Nevada, USA, announces the formal appointment of Dr Mark Bramley Thorpe to its Board with immediate effect.

Mark will be an Independent Non-executive Director of Guardian Metal and will be a member of the Audit Committee. He replaces Mr. Mark Burnett who retired from the Board, as announced previously.

Regulatory Disclosures:

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to Mr. Thorpe, aged 66 :

Current directorships and/or partnerships:

Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):

-

Envirogold Global Limited (Canada)

Canada Mining Innovation Council (Canada)

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM rules.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868

Tavistock

Financial PR in the UK

Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

Edelman Smithfield

Financial PR in the US

guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



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