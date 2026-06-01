Guardian Exploration Issues Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta June 1, 2026 - TheNewswire Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX,OTC:GXUSF) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (Frankfurt: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 3,850,000 incentive stock options to consultants and advisors to the Company ("Consultants").
Each option entitles the Consultants to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price per common share of $0.29 for a period of three years, which options shall vest quarterly in equal instalments over 24 months. The stock options are not transferrable. The common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant.
About Guardian Exploration Inc.
Guardian Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of highly prospective exploration assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's portfolio includes projects prospective for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and critical minerals located in Yukon, Nunavut, and Alaska.
Bottom of Form
On Behalf of the Board of Guardian Exploration Inc.
"Graydon Kowal"
Graydon Kowal
President & Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Graydon Kowal
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 730-6333
Email: gkowal@guardianex.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's 2026 exploration plans, project evaluation activities, and strategic objectives.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
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