GU Launching Special Collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Japanese fashion retailer GU (pronounced by the letters 'G' and 'U') will launch a special collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, the Japan -based game development studio led by world-renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima . The collaboration products will be available from March 17 at the GU Soho New York Store.

This is the second installment in the special collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. This latest collection, featuring the KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS icon and mascot Ludens, includes products with discriminating details created under the direction of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Art Director, Yoji Shinkawa . The lineup comprises a total of Four products, including matching shirts and pants, and graphic tees with distinctive transition designs.

Collection Overview

Sales period: March 17 (Fri.), 2023
Store availability: GU Soho New York Store
No. of products: MENS 4 items
Price range: $29.90 - $49.90

Novelty Items

Beginning in 17 March, customers who spend $100 or more for a purchase that includes KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS products will receive a GU original art signed by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Art Director, Yoji Shinkawa . Gifts will be presented on a first-come basis.

* Supplies are limited. Promotion ends when stock is depleted.

Live Painting Event

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Art Director Yoji Shinkawa , who oversaw the creation of this collection, will present a live painting event on Friday, March 17th at the GU Soho New York Store.

Date and time: March 17 (Fri.), starting at 2:00 p.m.
Location: GU Soho New York Store sales floor

* The event is open to the public, but Mr. Shinkawa will not give a talk or greet visitors. Also, Mr. Shinkawa will not be signing autographs at the event. Thank you for your understanding.

Store Information

Store name: GU Soho New York Store
Address: 579 Broadway, New York, NY , 10012
Product lines: WOMENS, MENS, Accessories
Business hours: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Special Content

A feature interview with Hideo Kojima is available on a specially created website. Wearing the collection, Mr. Kojima talks about the points he considered important in developing the collection and delivers a message to fans.

https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/special-feature/gu/kojima

About KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. is a video game development studio led by game designer Hideo Kojima . It was established in Tokyo in December 2015 , adopting the slogan "FROM SAPIENS TO LUDENS." The studio's first game, DEATH STRANDING featuring world-famous actors, was released for PlayStation ® 4 on November 8, 2019 , with DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT for PlayStation ® 5 launched on September 24, 2021 . Since its release, DEATH STRANDING has been highly acclaimed around the world and has received many game-related awards, including Game of the Year.

Director Hideo Kojima has also been praised for his contributions to video games and visual media, winning a BAFTA Fellowship award in 2020. At the end of 2022, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS announced the production of its latest title DEATH STRANDING 2 (working title) for PlayStation®5, raising excitement among gaming fans worldwide.

©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd.

Hideo Kojima

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gu-launching-special-collaboration-with-kojima-productions-301769432.html

SOURCE GU

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
