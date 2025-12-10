Groundbreaking Research Names C3 AI a Leader in AI Platforms

C3 AI Preeminent in AI Technical Depth
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), announced that Verdantix, a respected market research firm, has identified C3 AI as a Leader in Enterprise AI platforms, after a thorough evaluation of eleven vendors. After extensive evaluation, Verdantix awarded C3 AI with the highest score among all vendors in the following categories:
- AI technical depth
- Data source orchestration
- Office software data acquisition
- Enterprise software data acquisition
- Unstructured data utilization
- Model training and fine-tuning
- User interfaces
- Dashboard builder
- Cybersecurity and model guardrails
- Deployment options
"After 15 years of software engineering, now having leveraged the C3 Agentic AI Platform to develop over 130 turnkey Enterprise AI applications, realizing rapid and outsized economic benefit exceeding billions of dollars per year, we are proud to see C3 AI receive the significant recognition from an organization as prestigious as Verdantix," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "Customers trust C3 AI to operate at the core of their business to provide high-value solutions in generative AI, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, inventory optimization, fraud detection, optimization, across a range of industries including defense, intelligence, manufacturing, utilities, agribusiness, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, and others."
The Verdantix report is available here .
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.
