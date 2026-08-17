Grocery Outlet Raises More Than $4 Million for Local Food Banks Through Sixteenth Annual Independence from Hunger® Campaign

Grocery Outlet Raises More Than $4 Million for Local Food Banks Through Sixteenth Annual Independence from Hunger® Campaign

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its 16th annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive, which successfully raised over $4 million to support local food banks.

From June 24 to July 31, all locally owned and operated Grocery Outlet stores received donations through in-store contributions nationwide. Stores also collected pre-assembled grocery bags that were allocated to local food banks.

This year, Grocery Outlet expanded the reach of IFH through a new partnership with Feeding America®, allowing customers to donate online to support hunger relief efforts on a national scale. Online donations supported the Alameda County, L.A. Regional, Oregon and Central Pennsylvania food banks, while in-store donations were distributed to donation partners of each local store's choice.

"The true power of Independence from Hunger has always been communities helping communities," said Jason Potter, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. "Raising more than $4 million is an extraordinary achievement, but what inspires me most is the shared mission behind it. Together with our independent operators, customers, supplier partners and employees, we are helping ensure more families have access to the meals and support they need."

To further amplify awareness and engagement, Grocery Outlet debuted a first of its kind, four-day national livestream event during the IFH campaign. The livestream featured real-time donation challenges, giveaways, local store spotlights, and personal stories from Independent Operators across the country, highlighting the grassroots impact of the campaign in communities nationwide.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, nearly 48 million people, including 14.1 million children, faced hunger in 2024 (1 in 7 individuals, 1 in 5 children).

Since the launch of Independence from Hunger in 2011, Grocery Outlet and its Independent Operators have helped raise more than $34 million to support local food agencies across the country.

Customers were able to support the campaign in numerous ways by:

  • Give $5, Get $5: Donating $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and receiving a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.
  • Purchasing a pre-made food bag: Each bag contained an assortment of groceries selected by a local food agency and was placed in a collection bin at the front of the store.
  • Donating at the register: Donations benefited that store's local food agency partner.
  • Donating online: Visiting GroceryOutlet.com/Donate to contribute through Grocery Outlet's partnership with Feeding America, supporting hunger-relief efforts nationwide.

Each Grocery Outlet store partnered with a local food bank to support fundraising and community outreach efforts. Additionally, several participating suppliers, including Conagra Brands and Kellanova, made product donations that were distributed to regional agencies.  

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a growth-oriented extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Nevada, Idaho, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, New Jersey, Alabama, Delaware and Kentucky.

About Feeding America®

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites the country to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. We support tens of millions of people as part of a nationwide network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs. Powered by leaders and volunteers embedded in local communities, we are one of the nation's most effective food distribution systems to drive immediate impact today—and a catalyst for long-term change through advocating for legislation that improves food security and work to address its factors. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, acting united with unwavering commitment to provide nourishing food and work to end hunger at its roots so everyone can live fuller, healthier lives.  

Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more. 

Media Contact:
Jim Porterfield, jporterfield@cfgo.com

*Rabbitt, M.P., Reed-Jones, M., Hales, L.J., Suttles, S., & Burke, M.P. (2025). Household food security in the United States in 2024 (Report No. ERR-358). U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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