Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Grid Battery Metals Engages Omni8 to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Metals Engages Omni8 to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that it has engaged the services of Omni8 Communications Inc. DBA Omni8 Global ("Omni8"), a content focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, BC, to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting new investors through various online platforms and a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company

The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Omni8, dated effective December 15, 2023, for an initial term of six months for a fee of Cdn$10,000 per month and an overall marketing budget of Cdn$440,000, whereby the services to be provided by Omni8 will include assisting Grid to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of related marketing content on public websites.  The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and may be renewed or extended by the Company and Omni8 at the end of the initial term.

Omni8 and Grid are not related parties and operate at arm's length.  Neither Omni8 nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Omni8

Omni8 is a content focused digital marketing agency that strives to think outside the box. Omni8 are experts in branding, messaging, digital marketing, and content creation. Omni8's model combines the art of public company communications with the science of digital marketing.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) and comprised of 303 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 4 28-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery MetalsCELL:CCTSXV:CELLBase Metals Investing
CELL:CC
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 8, 2023- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces the completed geophysics results from the first phase of its fall exploration program at its Texas Springs Property near Elko Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Extends Agreement with TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November 17, 2023 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated September 15, 2023, announcing the engagement TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 28, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team on Site at the Volt Canyon Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team on Site at the Volt Canyon Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited Volt Canyon Property in Lander County, Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres west of Eureka, Nevada

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces that Resource World Magazine Inc., a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue

The article and corporate profile can be found by accessing the following weblink, Resource World Article.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Amends Consulting Services Agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd.

Grid Battery Amends Consulting Services Agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Grid Battery ") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2023 announcing the engagement of Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) (the "Consultant") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service, the parties have agreed to amend certain terms of the Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement"), which Agreement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") on July 14, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$6 million further investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million , resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/12/c6963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following significant developments on its ongoing Syracuse Project:

Completed Durler 2-21 Well Now Being Optimized
VVC previously announced, on November 16, 2023, the successful completion of the Durler 2-21 well and the beginning of testing of the well. This well is a pivotal component of the Syracuse Project aimed at helium and natural gas extraction. The Company now has two wells producing and selling helium and natural gas on the Syracuse Project: the Levens 2-31 in the northwest portion of the project and the Durler 2-21 in the Southeast portion of the project. The location of these sites will provide significant guidance in further development of the Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with an Investor for US$15,000,000 aggregate principal amount convertible notes of the Company (the "Convertible Notes Offering") and plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD$3,400,000

Per the terms of the Agreement, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC on behalf of its clients (collectively, the "Investor"), will purchase convertible notes having an aggregate principal amount of US$15,000,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes will have a term of 10 years from the date of issuance and will bear interest at a rate of 2.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on December 31 and June 30 of each year, commencing on June 30, 2024. The principal amount of the Notes will be convertible at any time at the option of the Investor at a per share conversion price of US$0.3557, which is equal to a 10% premium to the 5-day volume weighted average price on the NYSE American ("NYSE American"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances (i.e., including a change of control). The terms of the Notes will require that the Company redeem the note at 150% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued but unpaid interest, at the election of the Investor, in the event that the Company proceeds with an equity financing in the future, subject to customary exclusions for non-financing issuances of its equity securities. In addition, the Notes will include change of control provisions under which (i) the Investor may elect to convert the Notes concurrent with a change of control transaction at the lower of the fixed conversion price and the price per common share implied by the change of control transaction, and (ii) the Company will be required to offer to repurchase the Notes at 101% of the principal amount, plus accrued but unpaid interest, if the Investor does not elect to convert. Timing of closing is subject to both parties satisfying certain closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE: FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 7,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,200,000. Each Unit will consist of one fully paid common share and a half purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Placement

Proceeds will fund the previously announced Phase 1 ~2,500m follow-up diamond drill program at the newly acquired Piuquenes Project. Scheduled to commence in January 2024, with preparatory works already underway, the program is expected to be completed in 3 months, with assay results expected progressively from March, and to be followed by a Phase 2 program beginning in November.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has filed a drill permit application to conduct diamond drilling at it's Great Burnt Copper Project in central Newfoundland. Drilling is currently scheduled for Q1 2024, and is planned to test up to 10 geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 meters of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt Camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to the Benton-Spruce Ridge Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. In an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton Resources Inc. over the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag and 0.05% Co over 12.30 meters (press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend that continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). (Please see Noble's news release of November 24, 2023.)  At this first tranche closing, Noble raised gross proceeds of $112,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 1,500,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.075 per unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share "), and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued pursuant to the FT Units will be exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 per share. Noble may close subsequent tranches of the Private Placement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Related News

Resource Investing

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Lithium Investing

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

technology investing

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Gold Investing

Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites

iron investing

Project Block 103 / Iron Bear Metallurgical Test Work Produces DR Grade Magnetite Concentrate with 70.6% Fe

Lithium Investing

Vertical Integration in the EV Battery Sector

×