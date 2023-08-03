Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ). Representing management will be Brad Douville Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Mason Director of Finance. Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer, will be unavailable due to medical reasons. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

The Company also reports that the previously announced appointments of Brad Douville as Executive Vice Chair and Ian Kane as CEO are expected to follow the release of the Company's second quarter financial results.

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "likely", "could", "plan", "intends to", "will be", "are expected to", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information including that the Company intends to announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after markets close, that the Chief Financial Officer will be unavailable due to medical reasons and that the appointments of the Executive Vice Chair ("EVC") and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") are expected to follow the release of the Company's second quarter financial results. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including that management's plans for issuing its financial results will proceed as anticipated, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, or that assumptions may not be correct. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, changes that may occur between the time of this news release and the date planned for the issuance of financial results; changes in the availability of Company officers; and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/03/c6557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesGRN:CATSXV:GRNCleantech Investing
GRN:CA
Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables (TSXV:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables


greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

KLIMAT X ACHIEVES FIRST MILESTONE AND DISBURSEMENT FOR REWILDING PROJECT IN WEST AFRICA

KLIMAT X ACHIEVES FIRST MILESTONE AND DISBURSEMENT FOR REWILDING PROJECT IN WEST AFRICA

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that develops validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the first disbursement of funds from the pre-purchase agreement announced on June 15 . The funds are dedicated to tree planting from nurseries during this year's planting season and will be received within five business days from the Fortune 100 company that committed to the pre-purchase contract.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat X Recognizes and Supports UNESCO's International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

Klimat X Recognizes and Supports UNESCO's International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the Company's support for and recognition of the UNESCO International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

hand with leaf

Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2023

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, such as solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions, including hydrogen.

With 2023 heading into the second half, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date. CSE-listed stocks were considered, but none made the cut. All companies listed had market caps of at least C$10 million as of July 19, 2023. Numbers and figures were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

the word "cleantech' over a stock chart

How to Invest in Cleantech (Updated 2023)

There’s no denying the importance of the cleantech sector — even more so as climate change continues to be a growing concern on a global level. For investors, this trend toward a greener world is indicative of opportunities.

Luckily there's no shortage of ways to get exposure to the cleantech industry. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market for green technology will be worth an impressive US$61.92 billion by 2030, led by technologies targeting areas such as green building, agriculture, air and water pollution monitoring and carbon footprint management.

With the broad spectrum of investment possibilities in mind, here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of how to invest in cleantech, from key companies in the market to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Klimat X Founder and CEO Dr. James Tansey

Commitment to Net Zero Drives Trend in ESG Investing, Klimat X CEO Says

Klimat X (TSXV:KLX) Founder and CEO Dr. James Tansey says global commitments to net-zero emissions targets are becoming a “very powerful force” reflected in the current trends in ESG investing.

“More and more companies are realizing there has to be real depth to the way that they approach their ESG strategies,” said Tansey, emphasizing the need for companies to think about the “whole life cycle of their impacts,” which includes their value chain, the supply chain, employment strategies and diversity.

“Sixty-five percent of millennials will select stocks on the basis of ESG performance … the value shift here is driving people to choose funds, choose investments that reflect the way they want to live in the world and the influence that they want to have in the world. That’s an irreversible trend.”

Klimat X (TSXVKLX)

Klimat X: Embracing the Carbon Credit Economy to Address Climate Change


Greenlane Renewables
×