Resource News Investing News

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c9309.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesTSXV:GRNEmerging Tech Investing
GRN:CA
Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables


Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Management Transitions

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the current CFO, Luke Caplette is stepping down as CFO, but will remain with the Company as a part-time consultant to assist the transition to a new CFO. The Company is pleased that its Corporate Controller, Randall McRae has been appointed interim-CFO.

"We wish to thank Luke for his tremendous contribution to Nanalysis as CFO over the last three years. Luke remains an integral part of our team and remains committed to the success of the organization," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "Randall has worked for Nanalysis for the past six months as a consultant and will provide solid continuity during this transition. We are impressed with Randall's varied experience, his entrepreneurial spirit, and tremendous energy."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Three New Clients In the Digital Media Technology Sector

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Three New Clients In the Digital Media Technology Sector

Three Leading Digital Media Brands Sign Inaugural Service Contracts with Flagship Data Analytics Platform, TotalSocial(R)

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), a digital media technologies company, is pleased to report that three high-profile brands in the media and technology sector have signed inaugural service contracts with its flagship PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), TotalSocial®. These three new accounts provide sales revenue, added client diversification, and opportunities for long term growth by offering annual licensing contracts and access to a full-service suite of social media marketing solutions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 2,770,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has sold 7,920,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,584,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

In connection with closing the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid C$32,640 and issued 163,200 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023 to an arms-length party who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 19, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Strengthens Its Management Team with the Appointment of Frederick Kotzee as CFO

GMG Strengthens Its Management Team with the Appointment of Frederick Kotzee as CFO

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederick Kotzee as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 25th, 2022. Mr. Kotzee joins GMG as an experienced CFO having worked with a number of resource and industrial related companies in Australia and South Africa. Mr. Kotzee will be a member of GMG's leadership team reporting to and working closely with CEO, Craig Nicol.

Mr. Kotzee is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public markets company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Mr. Kotzee has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Mr. Kotzee was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".

"Admission to the OTCQB® market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×