Technology NewsInvesting News

~Greenlane continues to invest in the growing RNG market and related opportunities~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) through its subsidiary, Greenlane Renewables Capital Inc., is pleased to announce its second deployment of development capital to a company focused on developing landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas (" RNG ") projects.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Greenlane is deploying pre-construction development capital in the form of a convertible note agreement with funds to be advanced on a milestone achievement basis of approximately $0.7 million ( US$0.5 million ). The funds will be used to progress the development company's landfill gas-to-RNG project to construction financing, expected in late 2022. Under the terms of the loan agreement, Greenlane has the option to convert the note into an equity interest in the development company in addition to realizing a return of capital.

The initial project planned by the development company is located in the midwestern USA and is estimated to generate over 250,000 MMBtu annually using a Greenlane supplied biogas upgrading system. Project revenue is expected to be generated from the sale of physical gas and D3 Renewable Identification Numbers (D3 RINs) under the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program or, alternatively, one or more long-term offtake agreements with natural gas utilities. The total project capital expenditure to be provided by third parties is expected to be approximately $23.0 million ( US$18.0 million ).

"We are rapidly moving forward with our development capital program," said Brad Douville , President and CEO of Greenlane. "This transaction marks our second deployment and supports an innovative developer targeting the landfill gas-to-RNG space in the United States . We continue to see abundant opportunities in different countries around the world to add incremental value to project developers by providing development capital to accelerate RNG projects to the ready for construction phase. Our aim is to help de-risk projects and build scale in RNG origination, while securing Greenlane system sales and services and new long-term recurring revenue for Greenlane as the industry continues to expand."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the convertible note loan agreement to a development company with funds to be advanced on a milestone basis up to $0.7 million ( US$0.5 million ); that the funds will primarily be used to progress the development company's landfill gas-to-RNG project to construction financing, expected in late 2022; that this project is estimated to generate over 250,000 MMBtu annually using a Greenlane-supplied biogas upgrading system; that project revenue is expected to be generated from the sale of D3 RINs and physical gas commodity; that total construction financing for the project is expected to be approximately $23.0 million ( US$18.0 million ); that there will be many opportunities in different countries around the world to provide development capital to accelerate RNG projects to the ready for construction phase; that Greenlane will be able to de-risk these RNG projects and build scale in RNG origination while securing Greenlane system sales and services; ; that Greenlane's product portfolio is expanding; that Greenlane will be acquiring minority equity interests in RNG producing projects capable of generating long-term revenue for Greenlane. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the ability of the development company to achieve milestones and secure construction financing for its initial project; risks relating to the ability to sell D3 RINs and physical gas commodity, and the market prices thereof; risks relating to the estimated RNG generation of the initial project; the availability of other opportunities for Greenlane to deploy specialized development capital and acquire minority equity interests in RNG producing projects; and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c4419.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesTSXV:GRNEmerging Tech Investing
GRN:CA
Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables


Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT to Equip the City of Timmins with Winterized Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT to Equip the City of Timmins with Winterized Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT is installing ten (10) HydraGEN™ Units on a variety of diesel-powered vehicles for the City of Timmins ("Timmins" or the "City") in Ontario, Canada.

Timmins has committed to run a very comprehensive pilot programme to determine the economic, social, and governance ("ESG") objectives of the City. The deployment of the benefits of dynaCERT's Technology, which are designed to reduce fuel consumption and carbon and NOx emissions, while reducing the Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) footprint of diesel vehicles, will be closely monitored on vehicles employed by the City of Timmins. Both fuel reductions and emissions will be meticulously monitored with dynaCERT's HydraLytica™ proprietary telematics technology and other accepted methods of measurement for such purposes.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Launches First Major United States Marketing Campaign

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Launches First Major United States Marketing Campaign

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the first multimedia campaign for VINIA™ in the USA, Phase 1. The company is scaling up its US marketing in line with a 2022 growth plan that aims for significant growth in sales orders following commercial entry in 2021.

"We are delighted to launch our first integrated marketing campaign aimed at expanding our loyal customer base here in the USA," said CEO Ilan Sobel, in New York for the launch. "Bringing our new 20 Ton production facility online was integral to scaling global VINIA™ supply, so this marketing launch is testament to the entire VINIA™ team's coordinated dedication to making it happen."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Change of Auditor Appointment

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Change of Auditor Appointment

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") has changed its appointed auditor from Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Former Auditor") to Zeifmans LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective August 5th, 2022. DGTL Holdings Inc. board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective August 5th, 2022, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and filed on SEDAR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Phase 1 Expansion Project to Graphene Manufacturing Facility for Energy Saving Products and Batteries

GMG Announces Phase 1 Expansion Project to Graphene Manufacturing Facility for Energy Saving Products and Batteries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has taken a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its graphene manufacturing expansion project. The expansion project includes an executed 5 year lease to expand total office and warehouse space to 3,500 square metres, the next generation of the Company's proprietary graphene production technology with enhanced automation, a micro-grid with energy storage component to improve commercial and environmental electricity supply for the production process, and an infrastructure corridor to allow rapid scaling of further graphene manufacturing capacity during future phases of the graphene manufacturing expansion project. The project will be managed and executed by the Company's engineers with Wood engineering (the Company's graphene manufacturing scaling engineering service supplier) providing safety, assurance and design review services.

Following positive potential customer feedback from G+AI battery coin cell prototype testing, and ongoing enhancements to the Company's unique graphene production process, the Company believes enhanced and expanded production facilities are now appropriate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 30, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ") in consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a " Consideration Share ") issued at a deemed price of $0.039 per share to the existing shareholders of Kojo (collectively, the " Vendors "). Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

Furthermore, the Vendors are eligible to earn up to an additional 30,000,000 Consideration Shares upon the realization of the following performance milestones by Kojo within 36 months from the date of closing:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Advances $2.2 Million CHP Capital Project for Toronto Condo Featuring 25 Years of Expected Revenue Generation

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Advances $2.2 Million CHP Capital Project for Toronto Condo Featuring 25 Years of Expected Revenue Generation

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR Flow, the combined heat and power ("CHP") brand of the Company, is advancing a CHP project of approximately $2.2 million in capital for a condominium in mid-town Toronto, Canada (the " CHP Project "). The CHP Project is expected to generate more than $16 million in total revenue for PWWR Flow over a 25-year Energy Service Agreement ( "ESA ") timeframe.

"Our PWWR Flow brand is positioned to deliver more immediate revenue and contribute to earnings for AFCP as a complement to our longer-term, hydrogen-powered alkaline fuel cells ", commented Frank Carnevale, CEO. "We are actively moving through our $50 million sales pipeline of CHP projects, and we have already begun discussions to grow beyond it."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×