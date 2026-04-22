Green Thumb Industries to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

Green Thumb Industries to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced it will release first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Participants must pre-register for the live conference call any time prior to the start of the call by navigating to the above links and entering their contact information. You will then receive a phone number or webcast link and personalized PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb" or the "Company") is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, some of which are licensed, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain with over 100 locations. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
GTI Communications
media@gtigrows.com


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