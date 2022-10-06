Market NewsInvesting News

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced that Richard Drexler, a proven financial executive who currently serves as Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee at Bison Gear and Engineering and previously served as CEO and Chairman of the Board at Quality Products, and Jeff Goldman, a seasoned entrepreneur with expertise in CPG brand-building, will join the Company's board of directors. Drexler will assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee in this new capacity. The appointments follow the resignation of three board members, William Gruver, Glen Senk and Dorri McWhorter. The resigning directors informed management that their cause for resignation was not related to Green Thumb's business performance, operations, financial performance, financial statements or financial controls, but rather over a disagreement as to the Company's policies and practices related to personal misconduct. It became clear that the former directors and existing management could not find a resolution satisfactory to all parties.

"There comes a time in a company's evolution that a change in leadership is required, and we regret that there was an impasse with the former board members," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "There are massive opportunities in front of us and we now have a board aligned with management to provide increased shareholder value. As we enter this next phase for the company, Richard's financial discipline and Jeff's strategic brand experience will help us continue to win as we deliver on our long-term vision."

Drexler was CEO and later Chairman of the Board at Quality Products, a manufacturer and distributor of products for aircraft ground support equipment for the military and hydraulic machine tool markets. Under his leadership, Drexler orchestrated strategic changes that pulled the company out of debt and resulted in significant positive cash flow. In addition to his role at Quality Products, Drexler held senior advisory roles at several multi-million dollar manufacturing and product companies.

"GTI has proven itself as a truly remarkable cannabis company with a strong purpose," said Drexler. "I am thrilled to join Ben and the team at such a pivotal time and drive growth and operational excellence as we help deliver on the Company's growth strategies to maximize shareholder value."

Goldman is a brand veteran and seasoned entrepreneur that has operated and scaled multiple CPG businesses. Under his leadership, Goldman has grown Carol's Cookies, a family-owned business founded by his mother in 1979, into a multi-million dollar, nationally distributed brand by successfully partnering with Fortune 500 companies such as Whole Foods Market and Sysco Foodservice. In addition to his role with Carol's Cookies, Goldman was the owner and operator of Reed-Union Corporation, known for the top-selling automotive appearance brand in North America, Nu Finish. As the head of domestic and international sales, Goldman forged partnerships with Fortune 100 companies such as Walgreens, Target, Walmart and AutoZone. In 2018, Jeff orchestrated the sale of the company's brands to Energizer Holdings.

"I'm honored to join Green Thumb, a company creating some of the most iconic brands within the cannabis space," said Goldman. "Their ability to innovate with products and create brands and retail environments that resonate with consumers is extremely valuable. I am excited to work alongside Ben and the entire team to ensure that GTI remains the undisputed market leader."

Senk served as Chair of the Executive Committee and a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. Gruver served as Chair of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Executive Committee. McWhorter served as a member of the Audit Committee.

About Green Thumb Industries:
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb's public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com , as well as on Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including the in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman MATTIO Communications
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations GTI@mattio.com
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb IndustriesGTII:CNXGTBIFCannabis Investing
GTII:CNX,GTBIF

Curaleaf to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on November 7, 2022 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Tryke Companies

Bolsters Company's Presence in Three Key Growth Markets of Arizona , Nevada and Utah

Expands Curaleaf's Operations to 29 Cultivation Sites and 144 Dispensaries Nationwide

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces October 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences and events in October.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • Arcview Access Cannabis Investment Summit, October 20, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-october-2022-event-participation-301638626.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c6205.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona . The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

The cannabis stock market offers investors the opportunity to get exposure to a revolutionary drug sector.

Although there's been major upheaval in the world of cannabis investments, with the current landscape at times showing stories of difficulty and losses, experts remain bullish on the long-term progress of the global market.

As laws and perspectives surrounding cannabis continue to change across jurisdictions, investors interested in this fast-moving industry will want to keep an eye on the progress of the cannabis stock universe.

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×