Green Thumb Industries Inc. a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Good Green and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it has closed on an acquisition of LeafLine Industries . As one of only two licensed cultivators in the Minnesota medical cannabis market, LeafLine is licensed to grow, process and dispense cannabis directly to patients. “We are excited to ...
  • Acquisition of one of only two vertical licenses in Minnesota, including an operating cultivation facility and five open retail locations
  • Expands production capacity and scales distribution capabilities while broadening access to medical cannabis products for Minnesota patients
  • Increases national presence to 15 states; 73 open retail locations nationwide

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Good Green and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it has closed on an acquisition of LeafLine Industries ("LeafLine"). As one of only two licensed cultivators in the Minnesota medical cannabis market, LeafLine is licensed to grow, process and dispense cannabis directly to patients.

"We are excited to enter the Minnesota medical market and broaden access to cannabis products for Minnesota patients," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We look forward to caring for LeafLine's existing patients while ensuring a seamless transition. And looking ahead, we are ready to begin providing patients access to high-quality flower and edible products, both of which have been recently approved. As we kick off 2022, Green Thumb is thrilled to welcome over 100 new team members, a new state and five new retail locations."

The acquisition of LeafLine includes a cultivation facility and five open and operating retail locations in Eagan, Hibbing, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar. Green Thumb will also maintain the opportunity to open up to three additional retail locations in the state.

With the acquisition, Green Thumb has cannabis operations to serve over 50% of the United States population, including in: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

With a population of nearly six million people, Minnesota began medical cannabis sales in 2015 and currently has only about 29,000 registered active patients according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The state currently has 17 qualifying conditions, including chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder and seizures. Products available include vape, tinctures and topicals, with flower and edibles coming later in 2022. Green Thumb's presence in Minnesota will further enhance and support the medical cannabis patient community through its high-quality branded products and experiences.

About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 73 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,600 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that we believe are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document regarding the prospects of our industry or our prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "foresee," "project," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "forecast," "continue," "suggests" or "could" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and other potential risks that could affect the Company's business and financial condition and the results of operations are included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, at www.sedar.com or at https://investors.gtigrows.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman Grace Bondy
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com gbondy@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries


AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Expands Executive Leadership Team

Steve White named President after Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced several new executive appointments including; President, Steve White ; Vice President & General Counsel, Nicole Stanton ; Director of Investor Relations, Christine Hersey ; and Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Rob Kremer .

Keep reading... Show less

CURALEAF ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF BLOOM DISPENSARIES

Bloom further strengthens Curaleaf's presence in the highly attractive Arizona market, expanding the Company's cultivation, processing, and retail assets in the state

Acquisition will be immediately accretive to Curaleaf's adjusted EBITDA margin upon close

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Acquires PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson

Dispensary will reopen under Harvest House of Cannabis branding

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the acquisition of PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson, Arizona . Consideration paid for the acquisition was deemed immaterial.  Located at 1010 S Freeway in Tucson the retail operation is being rebranded to Harvest House of Cannabis and will open Wednesday, Dec. 29 at noon.

Keep reading... Show less
two people shaking hands to complete business agreement

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Plus Products Gets Acquired

In the cannabis space this week, a US adult-use edibles producer was acquired by a publicly traded cannabis producer in a blockbuster deal.

Additionally, just before the year wraps up, Canadian cannabis producer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) announced a couple of strategic investments and acquisitions, further solidifying a trend of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the cannabis market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less
CORRECTION - Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected April 2022 Release

CORRECTION - Tinley's Products Receive Notice to Purchase from Ontario Cannabis Store for Expected April 2022 Release

In a release issued under the same headline yesterday at 9:50 pm EST by The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the date [December 16, 2022] should have read [December 16, 2021]. The corrected release follows.

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and its two Canadian licensed co-packers have now completed their submissions of the additional technical, marketing and training documentation requested by the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") following the issuance by the OCS on December 16, 2021 of a formal notice to purchase ("the Notice"). The Notice included the Canadian versions of the Company's Cannabis Cup award-winning Tinley's '27 TM Coconut Cask, branded in Canada as Tinleys '27 TM Smooth Coconut, and its Tinley's Tonics TM La Paloma ready-to-drink sparkling ‘mocktail', to be produced in Canada as Tinleys Classics TM Mystic Dove TM .

Keep reading... Show less

