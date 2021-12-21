Precious Metals Investing News
Further to its news release of December 8, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada. The drill core samples are currently being prepared to be submitted for assay results at ALS Laboratories. Photos of some of the drill core will be available at the Company's website,

Further to its news release of December 8, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

The drill core samples are currently being prepared to be submitted for assay results at ALS Laboratories. Photos of some of the drill core will be available at the Company's website, greenrivergold.com shortly.

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very excited to see the early results from this drilling program appear to be very similar to the limited, but impressive, results from the 1980's that inspired the claim owners at the time to proceed to a feasibility study and preliminary mining plan. With increased confidence regarding the presence of talc on the property, we are now shifting our attention to the potential for other minerals, including nickel. The work done in the 1980's had a singular focus on the talc potential and may have overlooked the potential for other metals. We look forward to continued drilling early in 2022."

The area being targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.[1] To date, only the evaluation of the talc potential has been done. From a thorough review of the records from the 1980's, the potential for other minerals, including nickel, to be present along with the talc was not fully investigated.

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. Green River's goal for this preliminary part of the program was to confirm the results of the drilling from the 1980's. One of the first holes that Green River drilled during this program appears to have intersected one of the drill holes from the 1980's. The Company was initially uncertain of the exact coordinates of the 1980's drill program.

The accidental intersection of one of the original drill holes was an extremely unlikely occurrence, but it has given the Company great confidence that Green River is drilling from the exact location that was drilled in the 1980's. Drill results to this point mirror the reported results from the 1980's drilling. The Company intends to follow up the preliminary results in early 2022 using a larger rig capable of reaching depths of over 100 meters with the twin goals of expanding the area of the known talc occurrence and gaining more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. says "We would like to thank our exploration team and contractor, Paradigm Drilling, for the successful completion of the maiden drill program at the Quesnel Project. We are eager to share initial results from this highly prospective project. While we patiently await assay results from the accredited lab, management has asked our exploration team to develop a follow up exploration program that would include a second phase of drilling at the Project and a 2022 field program to help understand the true extent of our target."

Tyler Tian, Contract Mining Engineer for Green River Gold, provided this geological summary of the drill core from the maiden drill program:

The host rock is carbonate-bearing serpentinite, and its protolith is the ultramafic rock, peridotite (or pyroxenite, as less olivine). Black colour, coarse-grained with grain size ranges from 2 to 16 mm. As serpentinite is a low-temperature metamorphic rock, the texture shows cataclastic, banded, and foliated. The core bears many large crystals of pyroxene, antigorite, and a white milky colour carbonate breccia veinlet (the carbonate vein reacts with acid and fizzing, mainly calcite, less dolomite). The carbonate, mainly calcite recrystallization, could be noticed on the core through the veinlet. Slightly weathering and oxidation shows near the surface (first 2 to 3 meters). Moderate carbonate alteration throughout the core, mainly gray dolomite. Then weak to moderate, talcose alternation replaces the carbonate in the core, showing green colour and waxy texture. The talc crystals aggregate with carbonates shown on the core with grain size ranging from 1 to 30 mm. Slightly chlorite alteration could be noticed as well. There are no other intrusive body shows on the core. Sulphides (less than 1 %of the core) are weakly disseminated along with the ultramafic rock (with pyroxene), mainly pyrite, from the shallow surface. There is a copper-bronze colour mineral associated with ultramafic rock, it could be nickel minerals, such as pentlandite or nickeline. One mineral that has weak magnetic, which might be pyrrhotite. There are minor quartz veins that intersect the drill core with a thickness of less than 5 cm and without any other sulphides showing up in the quartz vein. The sulphides mineralizations are easy to observe along with the fractures. Some of the fractures, the sulphides could take up to 65% of section area, associated with dark colour ultramafic rock, and foliated. At this stage, it could be assumed the mineralization type is lateritic nickel.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

[1]https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca/ArisReports/15729B.PDF

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Drilling Update at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Drilling Update at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide an update on its Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Further to its news release of November 25, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that since the drilling crew arrived on site, they have been drilling from talc outcroppings using a backpack drill. The experience of the drilling crew from Paradigm Drilling Ltd., combined with the soft nature of the talc mineralization has allowed the crew to drill several holes to depths of 20 meters.

The area being targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.[1]

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. Green River's goal for this preliminary part of the program is to confirm the results of the drilling from the 1980's and to expand the footprint of the talc occurrence discovered at that time. Drilling short holes will determine the grade and quality of the talc exposures, which outcrops at multiple locations in the project area. The Company will also drill deeper holes to determine the vertical extent of the talc mineralization. Depending on the results of the initial drilling, the Company expects to undertake additional drilling throughout the winter to further determine the extent of the talc mineralization.

One of the first holes that Green River drilled during this program appears to have intersected one of the drill holes from the 1980's. The Company was initially uncertain of the exact coordinates of the 1980's drill program. The accidental intersection of one of the original drill holes was an extremely unlikely occurrence, but it has given the Company great confidence that Green River is drilling from the exact location that was drilled in the 1980's. Drill results to this point mirror the reported results from the 1980's drilling.

Drilling with the backpack drill is continuing. To date, the core from the first five holes, totaling approximately 72 meters, has been transported to Quesnel and is in the process of being logged. From there it will be sent to the lab for assay. The following description of Drill hole D021-03 from Steve Kocsis, Qualified Person for the project, is indicative of what the early drilling results are showing.

"Drill hole DO21-03 was drilled at a 330° azimuth and -70° dip to a total depth of 16.76 m. From 0 to 13.4 m talc occurs in layers up to 12 cm thick and as brecciated fragments up to 2 cm wide. Talc makes up around 15% of the rock in this depth interval. From 13.4 to 15.85 talc occurs in layers up to 1.0 m thick and makes up around 80% of the rock in this depth interval. The rock was soft and washed away at depth interval 15.85 to 16.76 m and there was 0% core recovered. The soft rock was more than likely a high percentage of talc."

As successful as this drilling method has been, it is limited in its capabilities of recovering some friable formations. To date, our contractor has exceeded our expectations for core recovery considering the drilling method and ground conditions present.

Follow-up drilling with a larger drill rig is expected to begin in January. The Company will be able to explore potential talc mineralization to depths exceeding 100 meters versus the shallow exploration completed in the past and with the current round of drilling. The talc showing outcrops at several locations on the Company's claims, making drilling a relatively simple process and allowing for drilling throughout the winter.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • -  093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • -  093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • -  093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

In addition to acquiring more knowledge of the talc occurrences on the Property, the Company intends to drill using the larger rig to gain more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc. The Company will be concentrating on known and potential new nickel and cobalt targets with the plan to continue drilling with larger RC/DD rigs in 2022.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. says; "The success of our modified backpack drilling technique is very encouraging. We have demonstrated our ability to obtain quality down hole data in a very cost effective manner while keeping our surface disturbance to almost nonexistent. As we move from the trial phase to the drilling phase, we are working to delineate the talc mineralization with enough data to confirm a mineral resource."

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are excited to see the early results from this drilling program appear to be very similar to the limited, but impressive, results from the 1980's that inspired the claim owners at the time to proceed to a feasibility study and preliminary mine plan. In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the focus will be on nickel and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022."

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Green River Gold Corp. Commences Exploration Drilling at Its High-Grade Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Commences Exploration Drilling at Its High-Grade Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce an Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Further to the news release of October 28, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that is has begun drilling short holes using a backpack drill with multiple new targets identified. Core samples have been transported to the Company's facility in Quesnel to be logged and sent for assay. The talc showing outcrops at several locations on the Company's claims, making drilling a relatively simple process and allowing for drilling throughout the Winter.

The Company has contracted a drilling company to test a "modified backpack drilling technique". If successful, this technique could result in drilling up to 20 meters deep. The drilling company has arrived in Quesnel and trail cutting to access the drill targets is currently underway. A larger diamond core drill rig capable of reaching depths exceeding 100 meters has been located and will be used for deeper drilling during this Winter's drill program. The larger drill is expected to be mobilized within the next two weeks.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Drilling short holes will determine the grade and quality of the talc exposures, which outcrops at multiple locations in the Project area. The Company will also drill deeper holes to determine the vertical extent of the talc mineralization. Depending on the results of the initial drilling, the Company will undertake additional drilling throughout the Winter to further determine the extent of the talc mineralization.

The area to be targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.1

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. The holes resemble what can be achieved by using the modified backpack drilling technique that the Company will employ this Winter. Follow-up drilling with a larger drill rig will be able to explore potential talc mineralization to depths exceeding 100 meters versus the shallow exploration completed in the past.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides. 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

In addition to acquiring more knowledge of the talc occurrences on the Property, the Company intends to drill using the larger rig to gain more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc. The Company will be concentrating on known and potential new nickel and cobalt targets with the plan to continue drilling with larger RC/DD rigs in 2022.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp., says, "I am very excited for the trial run of the modified backpack drilling technique. If successful, this technique will greatly lower our exploration costs while producing valuable results quickly. The first target we chose is twinning drill hole 86-1, drilled by Trifco Minerals in 1986. The existing records indicate favorable conditions for this drilling method. Our intent is to delineate the talc mineralization indicated by Trifco Minerals. This round of drilling is an exciting step towards obtaining the important data we need."

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased with the progress made within a few short weeks. We are excited to expand our exploration program at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project. In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the focus will be on nickel and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022."

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at both the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and the Kymar Silver Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Green River Gold Corp. Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Green River Gold Corp. Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") announces that it has entered into a Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement (the "Rights Plan") with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as rights agent.

The Rights Plan is being adopted to ensure that, to the extent possible: (i) the shareholders of the Company and the Board have adequate time to consider and evaluate any unsolicited bid for the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"); (ii) the Board has adequate time to identify, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives, if considered appropriate, to any such unsolicited bid; (iii) the Company's shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid made for the Common Shares; and (iv) the Board can take steps to enhance shareholder value if an unsolicited bid is received. The Rights Plan has not been adopted in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending unsolicited bid to acquire control of the Company.

Green River Gold Commences Exploration Drilling at Its High-Grade Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in BC

Green River Gold Crop. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("Green River Gold") (the "Company") is pleased to announce an Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at it's wholly-owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

This phase of exploration will be comprised of short drill holes which is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project that contains 5 million ounces of gold and plans to go into production in 2023. The primary purpose of current exploration is to confirm the grades and the depth potential for a wider drilling program in 2022.

