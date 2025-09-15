Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") announces today that it is intending to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 2,802,690 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") due to expire on September 17, 2025 all of which are held by Bering Straits Native Corporation (" BSNC "). BSNC is a strategic partner at the Company's Graphite Creek Project.

The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement transaction that closed on September 17, 2023 and are currently exercisable at Cdn$1.21 per common share.

Under the proposed amendment to the Warrants (the " Proposed Amendment "), the Company proposes to extend the expiry date for a further one year to September 17, 2026 (the " Warrant Extension "), with all other terms of the Warrants remaining the same. The Proposed Amendment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Formed in 1972, BSNC is the regional Alaska Native Corporation for the Bering Strait region, which includes the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska and the coastal lands surrounding Norton Sound. The Graphite Creek Project is located on State and private land in the BSNC region.

About Graphite One Inc.

Graphite One Inc. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project "), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements in this release that address the implementation of the Proposed Amendment, including the anticipated timing thereof and the TSXV's acceptance of the Proposed Amendment are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH,OTCQX:GPHOF) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and exploring high-potential projects ready for rapid advancement in the graphite market. Graphite One has defined America's largest high-quality graphite deposit, the Graphite Creek deposit strategically located in Alaska with direct ocean access to the high-tech American hub and Asian markets. The company plans to develop the project into a vertically-integrated operation producing high-grade coated spherical graphite (CSG) for the electric vehicle lithium-ion battery market.

Survey and drill results at Graphite Creek have shown large-flake, high-purity graphite exposed at surface. The company completed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the property in 2017, with results including a pre-tax NPV (10 percent) of $1.037, a pre-tax IRR of 27 percent and a 40-year mine life. The PEA also outlined a plan for the Graphite Creek mine, mineral processing plant and product manufacturing plant.

Advancing the Graphite Creek Deposit in Alaska, USA

Graphite One Receives Further Indication of Support for up to US$570 Million Funding from U.S. Export-Import Bank and Engages European Marketing Firm

Graphite One Receives Further Indication of Support for up to US$570 Million Funding from U.S. Export-Import Bank and Engages European Marketing Firm

Latest EXIM LOI supports development of Alaska's Graphite Creek mine, complementing October 2024's US$325 million LOI for G1's Ohio-Based Advanced Graphite Materials Plant.

GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES LISTING OF WARRANTS

GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES LISTING OF WARRANTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the completion of its previously announced "best efforts" brokered private placement financing which closed on August 22, 2025 (the "Offering"), the Company has applied to list the underlying Warrants (as defined below) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Please see the Company's news release dated August 22, 2025 for details related to the closing of the Offering.

Graphite One Commends Announcement of Memorandum of Understanding Between Permitting Council and State of Alaska to Advance Permitting of Critical Infrastructure Projects

Graphite One Commends Announcement of Memorandum of Understanding Between Permitting Council and State of Alaska to Advance Permitting of Critical Infrastructure Projects

G1 supports increased coordination of Federal and State resources to advance the permitting of critical infrastructure projects, including critical mineral projects.

G1's Graphite Creek project is the only project listed on both the federal FAST-41 and Alaska state permitting dashboards.

Graphite One Announces Grant of Long-Term Incentive Awards

Graphite One Announces Grant of Long-Term Incentive Awards

Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), announces that the board of directors has approved a grant of long-term incentive awards for calendar year 2025 to employees, officers, directors and consultants consisting of 410,000 stock options (the " Options "), 3,024,730 restricted share units (" RSUs ") and 2,441,716 performance share units (" PSUs ") pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan.

The Options have an exercise price of $0.81 per share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") on August 22, 2025 . The Options vest one-third (1/3) on the first anniversary from the date of grant, and one third on April 14, 2027 and  April 14, 2028 and will expire on April 14, 2030 .

Each RSU and PSU will convert into one common share of the Company on each vest date. RSUs granted to management totaling 2,441,716 will vest one-third (1/3) on the first anniversary from the date of grant, and one-third (1/3) will vest on April 14, 2027 and April 14 , 2028.  One-half (1/2) of the 583,014 RSUs granted to directors will vest on the first anniversary from the date of grant, and the remaining one-half (1/2) will vest on September 30, 2026 . The PSUs will vest on April 13, 2028 subject to the achievement of certain corporate performance criteria.  Further details regarding the Omnibus Plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 14, 2025 , which is available on the Company's website click here or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Following the above-noted grant of Options, RSUs and PSUs, the Company has 161,547,753 common shares issued and outstanding, 12,185,738 Options, 8,059,260 RSUs and 5,642,152 PSUs issued under the Company's Omnibus Plan.

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural and synthetic graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced synthetic graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio . The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's non-linear circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

Graphite One Inc. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the " Project "), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite, and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements.  Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$13.3 MILLION BROKERED LIFE OFFERING

GRAPHITE ONE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$13.3 MILLION BROKERED LIFE OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH,OTC:GPHOF) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the "best efforts" brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") previously announced on July 23, 2025 and August 18, 2025 raising gross proceeds of C$13.306,099 . Under the Offering, 14,784,554 units of the Company (the "Units"), consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"), at a price of C$0.90 per Unit (the "Issue Price") were issued pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in accordance with Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrators' Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Graphite One Inc.
Sign up to get your FREE

Graphite One Inc. Investor Kit

