Granite Ridge Resources Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

The details are as follows:

When:

Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT

Where:

https://ir.graniteridge.com

Webcast:

To access the webcast, please go to this link: Registration

Dial-in / Q&A Participation:

United States (Local): +1-585-542-9983

United States (Toll-Free): +1-833-461-5787

Meeting ID: 421867451

Passcode: 213236

Participants can also pre-register here: Q&A Registration to avoid any wait times when dialing in.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and traditional non-operated assets. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. Learn more at www.graniteridge.com .

For more information, please contact:
James Masters
Investor Relations
IR@graniteridge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Granite Ridge ResourcesGRNTNYSE:GRNTenergy investing
GRNT
The Conversation (0)
EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesSponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom,... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference marks 31 years of connecting companies, investors, analysts, and leaders in the energy industry!Presentation opportunities are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Minerals, and Energy Transition companies Sponsorship opportunities are available for... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

EnerCom Denver conference will kick off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 18 th sponsored by conference Global Sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates (NSAI) Registration for institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs, and others in the... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

Register now for the 29 th annual EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a diverse group of public and private energy companies at www.enercomdenver.com A growing list of companies has confirmed their participation, and additional companies are being added to the lineup daily... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Mike Wirth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

EnerCom Announces Mike Wirth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

Register now for the 29 th annual EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a diverse group of public and private energy companies at www.enercomdenver.com A growing list of companies has confirmed their participation, and additional companies are being added to the lineup daily... Keep Reading...
Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Placement and Rights Issue to Advance Lo Herma ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and its joint-venture operating company, Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), are pleased to announce the commencement of a new 1,200 metre diamond drilling ("DDH") exploration program at the Ivana... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Commences Diamond Drilling at Ivana East Target, 10 kilometres Northeast of the Ivana Uranium Deposit within the Amarillo Grande District, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") and its joint-venture operating company, Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA"), are pleased to announce the commencement of a new 1,200 metre diamond drilling ("DDH") exploration program at the Ivana... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Reports Serious Injury Incident Involving Two Contractors at Moonlite Project

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) deeply regrets to report that yesterday morning, April 1, 2026, two contractors working on a surface drilling rig were seriously injured following an isolated incident at the Company's Moonlite Project in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Surges Past US$100 as Trump Blocks Iran Ports After Peace Talks Fail

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earth Refiner

precious metals investing

Lahontan Reports Cyanide Recoveries of 81% for Gold and 60% for Silver at West Santa Fe

oil and gas investing

QIMC Details Multiple Shallow Hydrogen-Bearing Zones in Drill Hole 26-02 and Advances Integrated Interpretation of Holes 1 and 2; Drill Hole 2 to be Extended to 700 Metres; Drill Mobilized for Hole 3

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

base metals investing

CoTec Receives $19.9 Million From Warrant Acceleration

precious metals investing

Freegold Advances Golden Summit Toward Pre-Feasibility and Expands Technical Leadership Team