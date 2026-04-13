Granite Ridge Resources Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.
The details are as follows:
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When:
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Friday, May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT
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Where:
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Webcast:
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To access the webcast, please go to this link: Registration
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Dial-in / Q&A Participation:
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United States (Local): +1-585-542-9983
United States (Toll-Free): +1-833-461-5787
Meeting ID: 421867451
Passcode: 213236
Participants can also pre-register here: Q&A Registration to avoid any wait times when dialing in.
About Granite Ridge
Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and traditional non-operated assets. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. Learn more at www.graniteridge.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413667308/en/
For more information, please contact:
James Masters
Investor Relations
IR@graniteridge.com