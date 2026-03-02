Graco Inc. Announces Appointment of Sanjiv Gupta as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; David M. Lowe to Retire After Three Decades of Service

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it has appointed Sanjiv Gupta as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 15, 2026. Gupta will succeed David M. Lowe in the role, who recently informed the company of his intention to retire after a more than thirty-year career with Graco.

Gupta joins Graco from General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), where he has spent more than twenty years in various finance and operating roles of increasing leadership responsibility, most recently as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, GM International. Having also served as Executive Director, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis, and President and Managing Director, GM India, among other positions, he brings a wealth of leadership, corporate finance, operations, strategic planning, manufacturing and supply chain, and financial planning and analysis experience. Prior to General Motors, his early career included operational roles at Nestlé.

"Sanjiv has an established track record of leading global finance and commercial teams," said Mark W. Sheahan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry, including an important end market served by Graco. I am excited for Sanjiv to leverage his finance and operational experiences to help accelerate our strategies to inflect top line growth."

Gupta holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Engineering) from Thapar University in Patiala, India, and a Master of Business Administration from Western University's Ivey School of Business in London, Canada.

Lowe, age 70, has served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since 2021, and previously held a number of operational leadership roles during his more than three decades with the company. He joined Graco in 1995.

"Throughout his career at Graco, David has provided incredible vision and leadership," said Sheahan. "His unwavering loyalty to the company, his professionalism, and his exceptional work ethic have set a powerful example for all who have worked with him. David has mentored countless employees over the years – including me – and his steady guidance and deep understanding of our business have shaped leaders across the organization. It has been my pleasure to work closely with David, and his insights have been invaluable to me personally and to the company. On behalf of Graco's employees worldwide, I thank David for his significant contributions and wish him the very best in his retirement."

To support a seamless transition, Lowe will remain available to assist the company through the end of May 2026.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Investors: David M. Lowe, 612-623-6456
Media: Kirstie L. Foster, 612-623-6249
Kirstie_L_Foster@graco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

General MotorsGMnyse:gm
GM
The Conversation (0)
Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 list. TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Randy's Pit Extended 25 Metres to the Northwest with 20.6 Metres At 0.64 g/t Gold and 50 Metres to the Southeast with 6.58 g/t Gold over 4 Metres Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces assay results from its... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

High-Grade Antimony Assays Confirm Surface Continuity at DAM

Trading Halt

Related News

precious metals investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

precious metals investing

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

precious metals investing

High-Grade Antimony Assays Confirm Surface Continuity at DAM

cleantech investing

Trading Halt

precious metals investing

Results of Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan

iron investing

Vale CEO: Real Assets Gaining Traction as Money Shifts Away from Tech

oil and gas investing

Oil, LNG Prices Climb on Fears of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown