Infinity Lithium

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’), through wholly owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, is pleased to announce the Regional Government of Extremadura’s Directorate General of Industry, Energy and Mines (‘DoM’, or ‘Mines Department’) has confirmed the viability of the lithium resource at the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This notification completes the first stage of the Direct Exploitation Concession Application (‘ECA’) (‘Mining Licence Application') and the Company is now able to move forward to the next stage of the licencing process for the integrated San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’). This next stage comprises lodgement of the highly detailed, Project Exploitation (mining and processing), Rehabilitation & Restoration, and Environmental Impact Assessments.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Infinity receives positive assessment from the Regional Government confirming progression through the first stage of the Exploitation Concession Application for San José.
  • The Regional Government’s Department of Mines recognises the San José Lithium deposit as a viable resource.
  • The Company will now proceed to the next stage of the licencing process with the lodgement of the detailed project documentation.

Previously submitted documentation (refer to ASX Announcement 12 February 2024) has been assessed by the Mines Department, resulting in the formal notification to Extremadura New Energies that it has accepted and recognised the viability of the San José lithium deposit as an exploitable lithium resource. The formal notification stated, “according to the Report of the General Directorate of Industry, Energy and Mines, it is demonstrated the existence of a lithium deposit in the 2 mining squares applied for as direct exploitation concession, being technically and economically viable its exploitation with the application of the current exploitation technologies and metallurgical processes”.

The Company can now submit the necessary documentation to progress the ECA for its lithium extraction and processing project in Cáceres.

The positive confirmation of the first stage of the ECA submission is a matter of administrative process and facilitates the progression to the next in the permitting process. The Company has already finalised the ECA project documentation and will advance to the next stage of the submission through the prompt lodgement of these documents. The Project ECA submissions have incorporated consultations with local and regional stakeholders and departments within both the Local and Regional Governments, through the Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Document received in May last year (refer to ASX Announcement 9 May 2023).

The ECA lodgement was also facilitated by the receipt of a favourable Urban Compatibility Report from the Cáceres Local government in November 2023 (refer ASX Announcement 15 November 2023).

Figure 1: Design Drawing of the San José Lithium Project within the Project area and PESE.

Ramón Jiménez, CEO of Extremadura New Energies commented,"We are pleased to receive this positive confirmation of the lithium resource and subsequent notification from the Mines Department allowing us to progress the permitting of San José. The Project will now go through the ordinary procedure of assessment by the technicians of the Junta de Extremadura as we present what will be a very important project for the future of the region, and one which has been designed to incorporate the feedback we have received from the local community with respect to environmental and economic considerations”.

The direct ECA has been submitted using the Exploration Permit Extremadura S.E. (‘PESE’) as agreed with the Regional Government and coincides with recent agreements to secure land required for the project (refer ASX Announcements 14 March 2024 and 19 July 2023).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Promising Heap Leach Results from Sulphur Springs

Anax Metals Ltd (ASX: ANX) (Anax) and Develop Global Ltd (ASX: DVP) (Develop) are pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Scoping Study announced in March 2024 investigating options for processing select oxide and transitional ores from Sulphur Springs at Whim Creek.1 The Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project, located 100 km southwest of Port Hedland, is jointly held by ANX (80%) and DVP (20%). Develop’s 100%-owned Sulphur Springs Zinc-Copper project is located 115 km south-east of Port Hedland and 150 km east-southeast of Whim Creek.

  • Bench scale tests on Sulphur Springs oxide and transitional ore demonstrate excellent leaching amenability
  • High grade transitional and oxide copper recoveries between 80-95%
  • High grade transitional zinc recoveries ranged between 95% and 99%
  • Whim Creek bacteria used to enhance the leaching process
  • High zinc recoveries could unlock significant value for the joint venture through zinc sulphate production
  • Acid production from the leaching process potentially a valuable byproduct

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented:“The Anax team has applied the considerable knowledge and learnings, including from the Whim Creek heap leach programme over the last three years, to deliver outstanding outcomes in this preliminary round of test work. Heap leaching of copper oxide and transitional ores is commonly practiced, and the Sulphur Springs ore has demonstrated excellent amenability to the process conditions we have applied. We are excited to have demonstrated the excellent response of zinc dissolution to the process as this may facilitate the production of zinc sulphate, a key additive to fertilisers.”

EMU NL

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Emu NL (EMU or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a $250k placement and is undertaking a fully underwritten 3:5 non-renounceable rights issues (“Rights Issue”) at $0.025 to raise up to approximately an additional $1.2 million (before costs).

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Generates $4.46 Million Gross Revenue from First 2024 Gold Campaign

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that 1,256 ounces of gold has been sold in the first gold campaign of the year from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman.

Winsome Resources

Adina Mineral Resource Increases 33% to 78Mt at 1.15% Li2O with 79% Indicated

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) upgrade at its 100 per cent owned Adina Lithium Project (Adina) in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Reach Resources

Newly Identified Niobium and Rare Earth Targets

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent review of airborne, magnetic, and radiometric geophysical data by Southern Geoscience has identified a large ovoid intrusive feature, at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, WA.
Basin Energy

Drilling at Geikie Identifies 1.5km Alteration Zone Typical of Basement-Hosted Mineralisation

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has completed the Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

