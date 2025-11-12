Gorilla Technology to Host Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on November 18 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Call Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: +1-800-715-9871

International: +1-647-932-3411

Conference ID: 8417220

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14386

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
GRRR@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
GRRR@redchip.com

