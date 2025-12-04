Gorilla Announces Delivery of CVR Payment Notice

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla") today announced that each holder of Gorilla's Class A contingent value rights ("CVRs") will be entitled to a distribution of Gorilla ordinary shares, subject to restrictions provided for in the Contingent Value Rights Agreement included as Exhibit 4.1 of Gorilla's Form 6-K filed with the SEC on July 19, 2022 (the "Contingent Value Rights Agreement"). All capitalized terms in this press release that are not defined shall have the meaning assigned to them in the Contingent Value Rights Agreement.

On November 18, 2025, the SPAC Representative and the Company Representative jointly delivered written instructions to the Escrow Agent advising that 587,747 Earnout Shares had been forfeited by the Company Shareholders. On December 4, 2025, the SPAC Representative and the Company jointly delivered a CVR Payment Notice identifying such 587,747 shares as Price Protection Shares, equating to 0.130382275 Ordinary Shares per Qualifying CVR Holder.

A holder of Class A CVRs may become a Qualifying CVR Holder by sending a notice (a "Notice") containing the following information to cvr@gorilla-technology.com:

  • Legal name
  • Mailing Address
  • Country of residence
  • Citizenship
  • United States Taxpayer Identification Number or Social Security Number
  • A signed and dated United States Internal Revenue Service W-8 or W-9
  • Email Address
  • The Number of Class A CVRs held by the holder as of December 4, 2025.
  • If CVRs are held in a brokerage account, then the name and contact details of the brokerage firm.

A Notice is invalid (an "Invalid Notice") unless the Notice contains all the information above and sufficient detail to cause Gorilla to believe with a commercially reasonable degree of certainty that the content of the Notice is accurate (a "Valid Notice"). If Gorilla determines in good faith that a Notice is an Invalid Notice, Gorilla will inform the sender of the Notice that the Notice is an Invalid Notice through a reply to the email containing the Invalid Notice. If the sender of an Invalid Notice subsequently provides information or otherwise enables Gorilla to verify information such that the total mix of information available to Gorilla would constitute a Valid Notice, then the sender shall be deemed to have delivered a Valid Notice.

A holder cannot become a Qualifying CVR Holder unless that holder delivers a Valid Notice. If a CVR Holder fails to become a Qualifying CVR Holder within one year of the delivery of the CVR Payment Notice, the ordinary shares underlying such distribution will be deemed to have been forfeited.

This press release shall satisfy Gorilla's obligation to issue a press release under 2.3(a) of the Contingent Value Rights Agreement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd and Kiki Tarkhan
Prosek Partners
GRRR@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
GRRR@redchip.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277001

