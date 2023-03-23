Goodness Growth Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 30, 2023

Gold Price Gains as Fed Hikes Rates, Banking Crisis Still in Focus

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company focused on providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the same day, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/585633808 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries in four states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476



