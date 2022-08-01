Life Science NewsInvesting News

The addition of edibles to Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for greater choices for certified cannabis patients

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the addition of cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

The addition of edibles, including gummies with cannabis, into Minnesota's medical cannabis program offers an additional and sought-after delivery method for patients.

" Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for people with a variety of different medical diagnoses to seek relief using medical cannabis," said Kyle Kingsley , M.D., Goodness Growth Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The more options we are able to offer our patients, the better we are able to meet their different medical needs. And patients can rest assured that our gummies, like all of our products, are tested by licensed, independent quality assurance laboratories to ensure they meet strict standards for purity, potency and quality."

Vireo's gummies are designed to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis patients. At launch, the gummies are available in 10mg THC formulations and in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple and Oxnard Strawberry flavors. An additional formulation, with equal amounts of THC and CBD and in Alfonso Mango flavor, is expected to follow. Vireo gummies are available in all eight of the Company's Green Goods ® dispensaries in Minnesota .

The launch of Vireo gummies in Minnesota comes after the Company's launch of edible gummies and chews under the HiColor™ brand in Maryland in late 2021, where it has since expanded to include seasonal flavors and new formulations, and the expansion of HiColor™ brand to the New York market in June 2022 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@vireohealth.com
(919) 815-1476

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-launches-cannabis-infused-gummies-in-minnesota-301596802.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF

Cresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 th , 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Jumps Thanks to Latest Fiscal Results

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Jumps Thanks to Latest Fiscal Results

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) jumped this week after the company released results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full 2022 year.

Also this past week, a Canadian cannabis producer announced a share consolidation plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of Tampa Citrus Park Dispensary

The Company's retail presence grows to 51 locations in the Sunshine State and 137 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced today the opening of its Tampa Citrus Park dispensary, located at 10612 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626. Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park expands the Company's retail presence to six locations in Hillsborough County and 51 across the Sunshine State.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CANOPY GROWTH ANNOUNCES NEW PREMIUM FLOWER LINE-UP PERFECT FOR SUMMER STAYCATIONS AND WEEKENDS AWAY

New premium flower offerings from 7ACRES and Doja drop in retail locations this summer

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced several new additions to its premium flower portfolio. Perfect for both staycations and weekends away, the new premium flower offerings from 7ACRES and Doja demonstrate Canopy Growth's commitment to continued innovation and strengthen its leading position in the premium flower category.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bada Bing! The Apothecarium Lodi is Now Open!

Patients and Consumers can now experience the convenience of New Jersey's first Dispensary Drive-Thru

TerrAscend Corp. (" TerrAscend " or the "Company") ( CSE : TER ) (OTCQX: TRSSF ), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the opening of The Apothecarium Lodi the Company's third retail location in New Jersey and 27 th overall. The dispensary began medical and adult-use sales today.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Launches Plant Precision, New Product Line Targeting Specific Health and Wellness Categories

Plant Precision fills consumer demand for low dose THC formats that are geared towards everyday wellness as 75% of Americans would consider using cannabis for health and wellness purposes*

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Plant Precision, a curated collection of edibles and a topical gel designed to target specific wellness categories.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×