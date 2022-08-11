Life Science NewsInvesting News

Second quarter GAAP revenue of $21.1 million increased 34.9% sequentially and 48.2% YoY –

– Excluding former Arizona operations, second quarter revenue increased 62.7% YoY –

MINNEAPOLIS , Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All currency figures referenced in this press release reflect U.S. dollar amounts.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

"Our second quarter results reflect improved margin performance driven by continued growth in our Minnesota , New Mexico , and Maryland markets, as well as benefits from the recent wind down of operations in Arizona which we discussed last quarter," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley , M.D. "GAAP gross margin performance includes activities related to our Arizona operations, which were wound down prior to the end of the second quarter.  Excluding Arizona operations, we estimate that second quarter pro forma gross margins would have been approximately 55.0 percent."

Kingsley continued, "Strong sales growth catalysts resulting from the recent regulatory changes in Minnesota and New Mexico are expected to persist into next year, and we're also looking forward to contributions from the launch of edibles products which occurred in Minnesota earlier this month. Finally, our expansion project in New York is progressing ahead of the launch of adult-use sales in that important market, and we continue to expect our pending transaction to be acquired by Verano Holdings Corp. will close sometime during the fourth quarter of this year."

Summary of Key Financial Metrics

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


US $ in millions

June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


Variance


2022


2021


Variance















GAAP Revenue

$21.1


$14.2


48.2 %


$36.7


$27.4


33.9 %


Revenue (excl. AZ and OH)

$19.7


$12.1


62.7 %


$34.4


$21.8


57.9 %


GAAP Gross Profit

$10.4


$6.9


50.0 %


$12.9


$12.5


2.6 %


Gross Profit Margin

49.2 %


48.6 %


60 bps


35.0 %


45.7 %


-1,070 bps


SG&A Expenses

$8.6


$8.3


3.9 %


$17.9


$16.3


9.8 %


SG&A Expenses (% of Sales)

40.9 %


58.3 %


-1,740 bps


48.7 %


59.6 %


-1,070 bps


Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$2.3


($1.0)


NM


($0.3)


($2.7)


NM


Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

11.1 %


(6.8 %)


1,790 bps


(0.8 %)


(10.0 %)


920 bps


Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total revenue in the second quarter was $21.1 million , an increase of 48.2 percent as compared to Q2 2021, and 34.9 percent as compared to Q1 2022. Excluding contributions from the Company's former Arizona operations, total revenue increased 62.7 percent year-over-year and reflected strong growth in the Company's Maryland , Minnesota , and New Mexico markets. Retail revenue excluding Arizona increased 74.5 percent to $17.0 million in Q2 2022. Wholesale revenue excluding Arizona increased by 14.2 percent to $2.7 million , driven by increased sales in Maryland and Minnesota .

Gross profit was $10.4 million , or 49.2 percent of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $6.9 million or 48.6 percent of revenue in Q2 last year. The improvement in gross profit dollars was driven by higher production volume and increased sales, with relatively stable margin performance.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $10.1 million , a reduction of $0.1 million as compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating income in the second quarter was $0.3 million , an increase of $3.5 million compared to an operating loss of $3.2 million in Q2 last year. The improvement in operating performance was driven by increased revenue and gross profit dollars, as well as the slight reduction in total operating expenses.

Total other expenses were $5.4 million during Q2 2022, compared to $2.9 million in Q2 2021. The variance in other expenses is primarily attributable to increased interest expense related to the Company's credit facility.

EBITDA, as described in accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation, was $1.1 million during Q2 2022, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million in Q2 2022, as compared to a loss of $1.0 million in Q2 2021. Please refer to the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for additional information.

Net loss in Q2 2022 was $6.2 million , as compared a loss of $7.0 million in Q2 2021. The variance compared to the prior year was driven by the improvement in operating income, offset by increased interest expenses.

Other Events

On February 1, 2022 , the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Verano Holdings Corp. pursuant to which Verano will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company in an all-share transaction valued at the time of announcement at approximately US $413 million on a fully-diluted basis. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each holder of Goodness Growth subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share for each Goodness Growth subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness Growth super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness Growth multiple voting share and Goodness Growth super voting share held, respectively. The transaction is subject to the approval of shareholders; the approvals of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ; New York State regulatory requirements; and other customary conditions of closing.

On June 23, 2022 , the Company announced the launch of HiColor™ cannabis-infused chews in New York , which are now available through the Company's retail and wholesale channels in the New York market. The new line of cannabis-infused edibles is currently available in five gourmet flavors and two formulations.

On August 1, 2022 , the Company announced the launch of cannabis-infused gummies at all eight of the Company's Green Goods® dispensaries in Minnesota , in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis. Gummies are available in 10mg formulations and in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple and Oxnard Strawberry flavors. An additional formulation, with equal amounts of THC and CBD and in Alfonso Mango flavor, is expected to follow later this year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had 128,111,328 equity shares issued and outstanding on an as-converted basis, and 159,619,637 shares outstanding on an as-converted, fully diluted basis.

As of June 30, 2022 , total current assets were $46.4 million . The Company had cash on hand of $17.0 million , which included net proceeds received from an increase on its delayed draw loan of $13.5 million during the second quarter. Total current liabilities were $18.5 million .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company's second quarter 2022 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR on August 12, 2022 . Goodness Growth refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, one-time transactions, and other non-recurring non-cash items. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Corporate Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "believe," "subject to," and "pending," or variations of such words and phrases. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulty to forecast; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; liquidity and additional financing; the timing of adult-use sales in New Mexico and New York ; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota ; risk of delay in consummation of or failure to consummate the transaction with Verano; and risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , which is available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements in this press release, other than the statements regarding the proposed arrangement with Verano, do not assume the consummation of such proposed arrangement unless specifically stated otherwise. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 . All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021






(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)









June 30,


December 31,



2022


2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash


$

16,970,729


$

15,155,279

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $543,680 and $572,080,
respectively



6,488,784



4,502,469

Inventory



18,607,668



20,422,061

Prepayments and other current assets



2,591,556



1,560,113

Assets Held for Sale



1,729,017



Total current assets



46,387,754



41,639,922

Property and equipment, net



94,225,562



99,488,559

Operating lease, right-of-use asset



7,852,578



8,510,499

Notes receivable, long-term



3,750,000



3,750,000

Intangible assets, net



9,771,479



10,184,289

Goodwill



183,836



183,836

Deposits



2,121,487



1,718,206

Deferred tax assets



4,530,000



1,495,000

Total assets


$

168,822,696


$

166,970,311

Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts Payable and Accrued liabilities


$

15,608,858


$

14,805,473

Right of use liability



1,775,746



1,600,931

Liabilities held for sale



1,140,828



Total current liabilities



18,525,432



16,406,404

Right-of-use liability



80,452,937



80,228,097

Long-Term debt



45,847,769



27,329,907

Total liabilities


$

144,826,138


$

123,964,408

Stockholders' equity







Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 84,111,628 shares
issued and outstanding)





Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 374,586 shares issued and
outstanding)





Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 65,411 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively)





Additional Paid in Capital



180,169,935



178,429,422

Accumulated deficit



(156,173,377)



(135,423,519)

Total stockholders' equity


$

23,996,558


$

43,005,903

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

168,822,696


$

166,970,311

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS










THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021










(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue


$

21,090,148


$

14,230,900


$

36,728,720


$

27,420,789

Cost of sales













Product costs



10,663,251



7,273,011



20,346,228



14,779,059

Inventory valuation adjustments



59,871



45,000



3,526,788



113,000

Gross profit



10,367,026



6,912,889



12,855,704



12,528,730

Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative



8,625,439



8,299,682



17,903,408



16,335,673

Stock-based compensation expenses



1,098,008



1,408,080



1,740,513



3,454,698

Depreciation



163,127



246,247



319,224



417,809

Amortization



172,267



206,442



344,533



412,885

Total operating expenses



10,058,841



10,160,451



20,307,678



20,621,065














Income (loss) from operations



308,185



(3,247,562)



(7,451,974)



(8,092,335)














Other income (expense):













Impairment of long-lived assets



(54,739)





(5,367,915)



Loss on sale of property and equipment



(10,930)





(10,930)



Gain on disposal of assets







168,359



437,107

Interest expenses, net



(5,297,823)



(2,756,358)



(9,899,622)



(3,782,504)

Other income (expenses)



(82,769)



(98,055)



1,117,224



(41,387)

Other income (expenses), net



(5,446,261)



(2,854,413)



(13,992,884)



(3,386,784)














Loss before income taxes



(5,138,076)



(6,101,975)



(21,444,858)



(11,479,119)














Current income tax expenses



(965,000)



(885,000)



(2,340,000)



(2,620,000)

Deferred income tax recoveries



(80,000)



(25,000)



3,035,000



210,000

Net loss and comprehensive loss



(6,183,076)



(7,011,975)



(20,749,858)



(13,889,119)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted


$

(0.05)


$

(0.06)


$

(0.16)


$

(0.11)

Weighted average shares used in computation of net
loss per share - basic & diluted



128,111,328



125,557,734



128,111,328



120,856,801

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021







(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)









June 30,



2022


2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss


$

(20,749,858)


$

(13,889,119)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Inventory valuation adjustments



3,526,788



113,000

Depreciation



319,224



417,809

Depreciation capitalized into inventory



1,314,056



986,896

Non-cash operating lease expense



558,083



519,176

Amortization of intangible assets



344,533



412,885

Stock-based payments



1,740,513



3,454,698

Interest Expense



2,162,218



886,628

Impairment of long-lived assets



5,367,915



Deferred income tax



(3,035,000)



(210,000)

Accretion



2,521,196



195,197

Loss on Sale of Property and Equipment



10,930



Gain on disposal of OMS





(437,107)

Gain on disposal of royalty asset



(168,359)



Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts Receivable



(1,986,315)



(1,531,985)

Prepaid expenses



(1,031,442)



(292,260)

Inventory



(1,612,556)



(4,059,044)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



870,373



(4,182,954)

Change in assets and liabilities held for sale





124,843

Net cash used in operating activities


$

(9,847,701)


$

(17,491,337)








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







PP&E Additions


$

(3,917,948)


$

(11,028,976)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment



372,815



Proceeds from sale of royalty asset



236,635



Acquisition of MJ Distributing





(1,592,500)

Proceeds from sale of OMS net of cash





1,150,000

Deposits



(403,281)



(1,595)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


$

(3,711,779)


$

(11,473,071)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs


$

16,355,643


$

23,162,526

Convertible debt payment





(900,000)

Proceeds from option exercises





1,075,723

Lease principal payments



(980,713)



(653,165)

Net cash provided by financing activities


$

15,374,930


$

22,685,084








Net change in cash and restricted cash


$

1,815,450


$

(6,279,324)








Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period


$

15,155,279


$

27,105,680








Cash and restricted cash, end of period


$

16,970,729


$

20,826,356

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non- GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA










(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)


$

(6,183,076)


$

(7,011,975)


$

(20,749,858)


$

(13,889,119)

Interest expense, net



5,297,823



2,756,358



9,899,622



3,782,504

Income taxes



1,045,000



910,000



(695,000)



2,410,000

Depreciation & Amortization



335,394



452,689



663,757



830,694

Depreciation included in cost of goods sold



613,863



478,537



1,314,056



986,896

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

1,109,004


$

(2,414,391)


$

(9,567,423)


$

(5,879,025)

Inventory adjustment



59,871



45,000



3,526,788



113,000

Loss on impairment of long-lived assets



54,739





5,367,915



Stock-based compensation



1,098,008



1,408,080



1,740,513



3,454,698

Other income







(1,190,863)



Gain (loss) on disposal of assets



10,930





(157,429)



(437,107)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

2,332,552


$

(961,311)


$

(280,499)


$

(2,748,434)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Trulieve Delivers Record Second Quarter 2022 Results Driven by Organic Retail Sales

  • Revenue of $320.3 million , up 49% year over year and 1% sequentially
  • Retail revenue grew 3% sequentially across industry leading U.S. network of 168 dispensaries as of June 30, 2022
  • GAAP gross margin of 57% and Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 35%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . Results are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights*

  • Revenue increased 49% year over year to $320.3 million from $215.1 million and 1% sequentially.
  • Retail revenue increased 3% to $298.6 million and wholesale, licensing and other revenue declined by 22% sequentially to $21.7 million .
  • Gross profit of $182.2 million and GAAP gross margin of 57% in the second quarter compared to gross profit of $178.2 million and GAAP gross margin of 56% in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss of $22.5 million , a sequential improvement of 30%. Adjusted net loss of $1.1 million * excludes $11.8 million of transaction, acquisition, integration, and other non-recurring charges primarily associated with the Harvest acquisition, a $5.2 million earnout payment for acquired cultivation in Arizona , $4.3 million in asset impairments associated with the closing of redundant cultivation facilities in Florida and a loss of $0.7 million due to the repurposing of a development stage production site in Arizona .
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 17% year over year to $111.0 million *, or 35% of revenue in the second quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $105.5 million *, or 33% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Cash at quarter end of $181.4 million .

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

Q2 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Opened 6 new dispensaries in Fort Myers and Zephyrhills, Florida ; Framingham, Massachusetts ; Coatesville, Pennsylvania ; and Parkersburg and South Charleston, West Virginia . Relocated one dispensary in New Port Richey, Florida .
  • Exited the second quarter with operations in 11 states, with 32% of our retail locations outside of the state of Florida .
  • Produced over 10 million finished goods units in the second quarter, up 79% year over year.
  • Received Notice of Award of Provisional Dispensary License for District Southeast-3 in Columbus, Ohio .
  • Successfully launched Modern Flower TM , Muse TM , Roll One TM , and Sweet Talk TM branded products across markets including Arizona , Florida , Maryland , Pennsylvania and West Virginia .
  • Hosted inaugural Analyst Day event featuring production facility tours including a new 750 thousand square foot automated cultivation facility and corporate presentation showcasing production, retail, branding and marketing, and data analytics capabilities.
  • Expanded roll out and applications of Customer Data Platform for targeted marketing campaigns.

Recent Events

  • Celebrated six year anniversary of first retail sale in Florida .
  • Opened 7 new dispensaries in Phoenix, Arizona ; Apopka , Coral Springs , Hollywood , and Kissimmee, Florida ; and Hurricane and Morgantown, West Virginia .
  • New Phoenix dispensary represented first branded Trulieve store in Arizona , kicking off statewide rebranding efforts to continue over the next year.
  • Currently operate 175 retail dispensaries and over 4.0 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the United States .
  • Elected to discontinue wholesale operations in Nevada and are currently evaluating options to exit the market.
  • Made an initial contribution to the Smart and Safe Florida campaign, which aims to legalize adult use marijuana in Florida through a ballot initiative in November 2024 .

Management Commentary
"Our team delivered strong second quarter results with topline growth and margin improvement by staying focused on our plan," said Kim Rivers , Trulieve CEO. "During our mid-year strategic review, we identified proactive measures to address the rapidly evolving economic landscape."

Rivers continued, "We are committed to meeting customer needs, improving performance in core markets, managing cash wisely, and streamlining operations across the company. We strongly believe that taking firm and decisive action now will better position the organization to capitalize on numerous catalysts in the years ahead. Trulieve has the capital, discipline, and experience to navigate short term headwinds and emerge as a stronger company."

Financial Guidance
Factoring in strategic changes across our business, the impact of inflation on consumer spending, softness in wholesale markets, and the lack of visibility in the current macroeconomic environment, we are adjusting 2022 revenue guidance by 5% from the low end of our prior outlook to $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion . Accordingly, we anticipate Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $415 million to $450 million .

Financial Highlights

Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





(Figures in millions and
% change based on these
figures)

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

change

March 31,
2022

change

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

change





Revenue

$

320.3

$

215.1

49 %

$

318.3

1 %

$

638.6

$

408.9

56 %



Gross Profit

$

182.2

$

144.5

26 %

$

178.2

2 %

$

360.3

$

279.7

29 %



Gross Margin %


57 %


67 %



56 %



56 %


68 %




Adjusted Gross Profit

$

183.4

$

146.7

25 %

$

185.4

-1 %

$

368.8

$

285.7

29 %



Adjusted Gross Margin %


57 %


68 %



58 %



58 %


70 %




Operating Expenses

$

144.2

$

68.2

111 %

$

149.5

-4 %

$

293.7

$

130.9

124 %



Operating Expenses %


45 %


32 %



47 %



46 %


32 %




Net Income (Loss)

$

(22.5)

$

40.9

---

$

(32.0)

---

$

(54.5)

$

71.0

---



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

(1.1)

$

47.0

---

$

1.7

---

$

0.6

$

85.5

---



Diluted Shares Outstanding


187.2


133.0



187.1



187.1


127.9




EPS

$

(0.12)

$

0.31

---

$

(0.17)

---

$

(0.29)

$

0.55

---



Adjusted EPS

$

(0.01)

$

0.35

---

$

0.01

---

$

0.00

$

0.67

---



Adjusted EBITDA

$

111.0

$

94.9

17 %

$

105.5

5 %

$

216.5

$

185.7

17 %



Adjusted EBITDA Margin %


35 %


44 %



33 %



34 %


45 %




Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 10 , 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time , to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003             passcode: 6100603
International: 1-412-317-6061                               passcode: 6100603

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/eNPDleGz6oj

A powerpoint presentation is available at
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

The Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , will be available on the SEC's website or at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results . The Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on its website at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results . This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we supplement our results with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, and adjusted cash flow from operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating results and financial performance. We believe these measures are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and can facilitate comparison to other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with GAAP financial performance measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found below. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Gross Profit GAAP

$

182.2

$

144.5

$

178.2

$

360.3

$

279.7



Gross Margin % GAAP


57 %


67 %


56 %


56 %


68 %



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.6

$

0.0

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

2.5



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

0.6

$

2.2

$

6.8

$

7.4

$

3.5



Adjusted Gross Profit Non-GAAP

$

183.4

$

146.7

$

185.4

$

368.8

$

285.7



Adjusted Gross Margin % Non-GAAP


57 %


68 %


58 %


58 %


70 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Net Income (Loss) GAAP

$

(22.5)

$

40.9

$

(32.0)

$

(54.5)

$

71.0



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

(1.4)

$

0.0

$

(0.8)

$

(2.3)

$

0.0



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.6

$

0.0

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

2.5



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

17.0

$

4.5

$

17.2

$

34.2

$

6.5



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

1.7

$

0.4

$

0.6

$

5.5



Divestment Non-Operating Assets

$

0.7

$

0.0

$

2.7

$

3.4

$

0.0



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

4.3

$

0.0

$

13.8

$

18.1

$

0.0



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Non-GAAP

$

(1.1)

$

47.0

$

1.7

$

0.6

$

85.5



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Earnings (Loss) Per Share GAAP

$

(0.12)

$

0.31

$

(0.17)

$

(0.29)

$

0.55



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

0.00



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

0.09

$

0.03

$

0.09

$

0.18

$

0.05



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.04



Divestment Non-Operating Assets

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.00



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

0.02

$

0.00

$

0.07

$

0.10

$

0.00



Adjusted Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP

$

(0.01)

$

0.35

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.67



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Net Income (Loss) GAAP

$

(22.5)

$

40.9

$

(32.0)

$

(54.5)

$

71.0



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Interest Expense, net

$

19.7

$

6.6

$

17.9

$

37.6

$

14.5



Provision For Income Taxes

$

44.8

$

29.1

$

42.3

$

87.1

$

63.7



Depreciation and Amortization

$

30.9

$

6.7

$

29.3

$

60.2

$

12.1



Depreciation in COGS

$

13.8

$

5.0

$

10.7

$

24.5

$

8.7



EBITDA

$

86.7

$

88.3

$

68.2

$

154.9

$

169.9
















Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.6

$

0.0

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

2.5



Integration and Transition Costs

$

5.1

$

1.5

$

5.3

$

10.4

$

1.9



Acquisition and Transaction Costs

$

7.0

$

1.6

$

3.3

$

10.3

$

3.2



Share-Based Compensation

$

5.7

$

0.7

$

4.6

$

10.3

$

1.5



Other Non-Recurring Expenses

$

4.9

$

1.4

$

8.6

$

13.5

$

1.4



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

1.7

$

0.4

$

0.6

$

5.5



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

4.3

$

0.0

$

13.8

$

18.1

$

0.0



Divestment and Sale of Non-Operating Assets

$

0.7

$

0.0

$

2.7

$

3.4

$

0.0



Non-Controlling Interest

$

(1.1)

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

(1.1)

$

0.0



Other Expense (Income), net

$

(1.7)

$

(0.3)

$

(0.9)

$

(2.6)

$

(0.3)



Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities - Warrants

$

(1.4)

$

0.0

$

(0.8)

$

(2.3)

$

0.0



Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP

$

111.0

$

94.9

$

105.5

$

216.5

$

185.7



Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company's expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, its plans for streamlining operations and navigating short term headwinds to emerge stronger, and potential expansion of the Company's operations.  Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

146.7

25 %

$

185.4

-1 %

$

368.8

$

285.7

29 %



Adjusted Gross Margin %


57 %


68 %



58 %



58 %


70 %




Operating Expenses

$

144.2

$

68.2

111 %

$

149.5

-4 %

$

293.7

$

130.9

124 %



Operating Expenses %


45 %


32 %



47 %



46 %


32 %




Net Income (Loss)

$

(22.5)

$

40.9

---

$

(32.0)

---

$

(54.5)

$

71.0

---



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

(1.1)

$

47.0

---

$

1.7

---

$

0.6

$

85.5

---



Diluted Shares Outstanding


187.2


133.0



187.1



187.1


127.9




EPS

$

(0.12)

$

0.31

---

$

(0.17)

---

$

(0.29)

$

0.55

---



Adjusted EPS

$

(0.01)

$

0.35

---

$

0.01

---

$

0.00

$

0.67

---



Adjusted EBITDA

$

111.0

$

94.9

17 %

$

105.5

5 %

$

216.5

$

185.7

17 %



Adjusted EBITDA Margin %


35 %


44 %



33 %



34 %


45 %




Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 10 , 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time , to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003             passcode: 6100603
International: 1-412-317-6061                               passcode: 6100603

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/eNPDleGz6oj

A powerpoint presentation is available at
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

The Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , will be available on the SEC's website or at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results . The Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on its website at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results . This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we supplement our results with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, and adjusted cash flow from operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating results and financial performance. We believe these measures are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and can facilitate comparison to other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with GAAP financial performance measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found below. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Gross Profit GAAP

$

182.2

$

144.5

$

178.2

$

360.3

$

279.7



Gross Margin % GAAP


57 %


67 %


56 %


56 %


68 %



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.6

$

0.0

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

2.5



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

0.6

$

2.2

$

6.8

$

7.4

$

3.5



Adjusted Gross Profit Non-GAAP

$

183.4

$

146.7

$

185.4

$

368.8

$

285.7



Adjusted Gross Margin % Non-GAAP


57 %


68 %


58 %


58 %


70 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Net Income (Loss) GAAP

$

(22.5)

$

40.9

$

(32.0)

$

(54.5)

$

71.0



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

(1.4)

$

0.0

$

(0.8)

$

(2.3)

$

0.0



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.6

$

0.0

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

2.5



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

17.0

$

4.5

$

17.2

$

34.2

$

6.5



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

1.7

$

0.4

$

0.6

$

5.5



Divestment Non-Operating Assets

$

0.7

$

0.0

$

2.7

$

3.4

$

0.0



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

4.3

$

0.0

$

13.8

$

18.1

$

0.0



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Non-GAAP

$

(1.1)

$

47.0

$

1.7

$

0.6

$

85.5



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Earnings (Loss) Per Share GAAP

$

(0.12)

$

0.31

$

(0.17)

$

(0.29)

$

0.55



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

0.00



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

0.09

$

0.03

$

0.09

$

0.18

$

0.05



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.04



Divestment Non-Operating Assets

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.00



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

0.02

$

0.00

$

0.07

$

0.10

$

0.00



Adjusted Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP

$

(0.01)

$

0.35

$

0.01

$

0.00

$

0.67



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions
of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021





Net Income (Loss) GAAP

$

(22.5)

$

40.9

$

(32.0)

$

(54.5)

$

71.0



Add (Deduct) Impact of:













Interest Expense, net

$

19.7

$

6.6

$

17.9

$

37.6

$

14.5



Provision For Income Taxes

$

44.8

$

29.1

$

42.3

$

87.1

$

63.7



Depreciation and Amortization

$

30.9

$

6.7

$

29.3

$

60.2

$

12.1



Depreciation in COGS

$

13.8

$

5.0

$

10.7

$

24.5

$

8.7



EBITDA

$

86.7

$

88.3

$

68.2

$

154.9

$

169.9
















Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.6

$

0.0

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

2.5



Integration and Transition Costs

$

5.1

$

1.5

$

5.3

$

10.4

$

1.9



Acquisition and Transaction Costs

$

7.0

$

1.6

$

3.3

$

10.3

$

3.2



Share-Based Compensation

$

5.7

$

0.7

$

4.6

$

10.3

$

1.5



Other Non-Recurring Expenses

$

4.9

$

1.4

$

8.6

$

13.5

$

1.4



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

1.7

$

0.4

$

0.6

$

5.5



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

4.3

$

0.0

$

13.8

$

18.1

$

0.0



Divestment and Sale of Non-Operating Assets

$

0.7

$

0.0

$

2.7

$

3.4

$

0.0



Non-Controlling Interest

$

(1.1)

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

(1.1)

$

0.0



Other Expense (Income), net

$

(1.7)

$

(0.3)

$

(0.9)

$

(2.6)

$

(0.3)



Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities - Warrants

$

(1.4)

$

0.0

$

(0.8)

$

(2.3)

$

0.0



Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP

$

111.0

$

94.9

$

105.5

$

216.5

$

185.7



Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company's expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, its plans for streamlining operations and navigating short term headwinds to emerge stronger, and potential expansion of the Company's operations.  Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-delivers-record-second-quarter-2022-results-driven-by-organic-retail-sales-301603021.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c8218.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

