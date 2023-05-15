BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Q1 revenue of $19.1 million increased 22.1% YoY and 30.5% excluding discontinued operations –

– Cost controls and operational improvements drive second consecutive quarter of positive income from operations –

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its operating performance. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, will be filed on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com later today. All currency figures referenced in this press are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended
US $ in millions March 31,
2023 2022 Variance
GAAP Revenue $ 19.1 $ 15.6 22.1 %
Revenue (excluding discontinued operations) $ 19.1 $ 14.6 30.5 %
GAAP Gross Profit $ 9.5 $ 2.5 280.0 %
Gross Profit Margin 49.9 % 15.9 % 3,400 bps
SG&A Expenses $ 7.2 $ 9.3 -22.6 %
SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 37.7 % 59.6 % -2,190 bps
Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.4 $ (7.8 ) NM
Operating Income Margin 1.9 % (49.7 %) 5,170 bps
EBITDA $ 1.4 $ (10.7 ) NM
EBITDA Margin 7.6 % (68.4 %) 7,600 bps

Management Commentary

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "Our first quarter results demonstrate a continuation of the trends we discussed last quarter, with revenue growth in each of our core markets and gross margin performance that has stabilized since the wind down of our former outdoor operations in Arizona. Fundamentally, our strategy this year aims to produce better and more affordable products for patients and consumers in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York, and we believe we are off to a solid start toward achieving these goals. We were also pleased to close on a new $10 million convertible loan facility earlier this month. Although access to capital remains challenging and expensive for cannabis operators, this loan provides us flexibility to execute our plans for the year, which rest upon delivering meaningful operational improvements, driving quality and efficiency within our cultivation and manufacturing facilities, with a priority on being prepared for adult-use transitions in our core markets."

Amber Shimpa, President and CEO of Vireo Health of Minnesota commented, "Our recent efforts to empower our state-level teams with a more product-driven, decentralized culture were evident in our gross margin performance during the first quarter. We anticipated stronger operating efficiency following our reorganization initiatives, and SG&A expenses also declined sequentially as we expected compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Most importantly, however, was evidence of our progress in improving our harvest yields with more premium "A" flower, which improved both sequentially and year-over-year. Continued success with these initiatives will be critical in order for us to achieve our goals for the year, and as we discussed last quarter, we will continue to provide transparency into these key metrics moving forward so investors can better evaluate the trajectory of our business."

Core Market KPIs 1
Three Months Ended
US $ in millions March 31,
2023 2022 Variance
Total Harvest Pounds (Biomass) 7,151 5,344 33.8 %
% "A" Flower 2 19.2 % 14.7 % 450 bps
Total Retail Revenue $ 15.4 $ 11.5 34.2 %
Same Store Sales Growth - - 34.0 %
Number of Stores in SSS Calculation 14 - -
Total Wholesale Revenue $ 2.6 $ 2.2 18.1 %
1 Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.
2 "A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.

Other Events

On February 14, 2023, the Company announced the reorganization of its management team to promote a more decentralized organizational structure and empower state-level operating teams with greater flexibility. Josh Rosen was promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis; Amber Shimpa was promoted to the role of President and CEO of subsidiary Vireo Health of Minnesota; and Company founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, assumed the role of Executive Chairman.

On March 31, 2023, the Company announced that it executed a fifth amendment to its credit facility with its senior secured lender, Green Ivy, an affiliate of Chicago Atlantic. The fifth amendment to the Company's credit facility reduces cash outlays through the removal of a required amortization schedule and extended the maturity date on the credit facility loans to April 30, 2024, with opportunities for performance-based extensions. The Company expects to issue up to 15,000,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company to the lenders in consideration for the credit facility amendment.

On April 28, 2023, the Company closed on a U.S. $2.0 million tranche of a new convertible debt facility, which enables the Company to access up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal of convertible notes. The convertible loan has a term of three years and an annual interest rate of 12.0 percent, including 6.0 percent cash and 6.0 percent paid-in-kind. The initial tranche's principal amount of convertible notes outstanding, plus all paid-in-kind interest and all other accrued but unpaid interest thereunder, is convertible into subordinate voting shares of the Company at the option of the holders at any time by written notice to the Company, at a conversion price equal to U.S. $0.145. In connection with this financing, the Company issued 6,250,000 warrants to purchase subordinate voting shares of the Company to the lenders. The warrants have a term of five years with a strike price of U.S. $0.145.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, total current assets were $115.2 million, including cash on hand of $10.3 million, which does not include $1.7 million in net proceeds related to the Company's recently closed convertible loan facility. Total current liabilities were $96.4 million.

As of May 1, 2023, following the closing of the convertible loan facility, the Company had a total of 141,143,954 equity shares issued and outstanding on an as-converted basis, 196,043,572 shares outstanding on an as-converted, fully diluted basis, and 154,770,285 fully-diluted shares on the treasury method basis.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with research analysts today, May 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/780753746 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries in four states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company's first quarter 2023 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR by tomorrow. Goodness Growth refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995 		Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "believe," "subject to," and "pending," variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern;; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on unaudited financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF 3/31/2023 AND 12/31/2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)

March 31, December 31,
2023 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash $ 10,345,599 $ 15,149,333
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $473,856 and $453,860, respectively 4,261,624 4,286,072
Inventory 21,852,027 20,508,023
Prepayments and other current assets 2,030,630 2,544,532
Assets Held for Sale 77,067,479 4,240,781
Total current assets 115,557,359 46,728,741
Property and equipment, net 25,750,814 89,606,932
Operating lease, right-of-use asset 2,789,741 6,110,787
Notes receivable, long-term 3,750,000 3,750,000
Intangible assets, net 8,617,180 8,776,946
Goodwill 183,836 183,836
Deposits 593,812 2,312,161
Deferred tax assets 1,390,000 1,687,000
Total assets $ 158,632,742 $ 159,156,403
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued liabilities $ 15,595,086 $ 14,928,780
Long-Term debt, current portion 3,050,000 11,780,000
Right of use liability 1,004,046 1,680,294
Liabilities held for sale 75,525,255 1,319,847
Total current liabilities 95,174,387 29,708,921
Right-of-use liability 10,370,395 79,757,994
Long-Term debt 55,155,615 46,248,604
Total liabilities $ 160,700,397 $ 155,715,519
Stockholders' equity
Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 86,721,030 shares issued and outstanding)
Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 348,642 shares issued and outstanding)
Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 65,411 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
Additional Paid in Capital 184,219,278 181,321,847
Accumulated deficit (186,286,933 ) (177,880,963 )
Total stockholders' equity $ (2,067,655 ) $ 3,440,884
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 158,632,742 $ 159,156,403

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)

Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023 2022
Revenue $ 19,088,423 $ 15,638,572
Cost of sales
Product costs 9,578,211 9,682,977
Inventory valuation adjustments (10,000 ) 3,466,917
Gross profit 9,520,212 2,488,678
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative 7,156,835 9,277,969
Stock-based compensation expenses 1,675,594 642,506
Depreciation 159,511 156,096
Amortization 159,766 172,267
Total operating expenses 9,151,706 10,248,838
Gain (loss) from operations 368,506 (7,760,160 )
Other income (expense):
Impairment of long-lived assets (5,313,176 )
Gain on disposal of assets 168,359
Interest expenses, net (7,134,789 ) (4,601,799 )
Other income (expenses) 22,313 1,199,994
Other income (expenses), net (7,112,476 ) (8,546,622 )
Loss before income taxes (6,743,970 ) (16,306,782 )
Current income tax expenses (1,725,000 ) (1,375,000 )
Deferred income tax recoveries 63,000 3,115,000
Net loss and comprehensive loss (8,405,970 ) (14,566,782 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 )
Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 128,126,330 128,111,328

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022
(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)

March 31,
2023 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss $ (8,405,970 ) $ (14,566,782 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Inventory valuation adjustments (10,000 ) 3,466,917
Depreciation 159,510 156,096
Depreciation capitalized into inventory 734,087 700,193
Non-cash operating lease expense 206,290 274,067
Amortization of intangible assets 159,767 172,267
Stock-based payments 1,675,594 642,506
Interest Expense 1,398,848 996,157
Impairment of long-lived assets 5,313,186
Deferred income tax (63,000 ) (3,115,000 )
Accretion 394,573 1,384,812
Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment
Gain on disposal of royalty asset (168,359 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts Receivable 24,448 (1,764,878 )
Prepaid expenses 513,902 (1,877,011 )
Inventory (1,230,547 ) (1,255,162 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 666,307 2,880,051
Change in assets and liabilities held for sale (18,767 )
Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,794,958 ) $ (6,760,940 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
PP&E Additions $ (197,827 ) $ (2,173,430 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
Proceeds from sale of royalty asset 236,635
Deposits (522,375 ) (276,684 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (720,202 ) $ (2,213,479 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs $ $ 2,884,581
Lease principal payments (288,574 ) (464,214 )
Net cash provided by financing activities $ (288,574 ) $ 2,420,367
Net change in cash and restricted cash $ (4,803,734 ) $ (6,554,052 )
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 15,149,333 $ 15,155,279
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,345,599 $ 8,601,227

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023 2022 $ Change % Change
Retail:
MN $ 10,718,916 $ 6,664,088 $ 4,054,830 61 %
NY 2,361,942 2,858,893 (496,951 ) (17 )%
NM 1,052,316 923,353 128,963 14 %
MD 2,338,625 1,965,889 372,736 19 %
Total Retail $ 16,471,799 $ 12,412,223 $ 4,059,578 33 %
Wholesale:
AZ $ $ 1,011,063 $ (1,011,063 ) (100 )%
MD 1,563,875 1,262,588 301,287 24 %
NY 1,052,749 509,238 543,511 107 %
MN 443,460 (443,460 ) 100 %
Total Wholesale $ 2,616,624 $ 3,226,349 $ (609,725 ) (19 )%
Total Revenue $ 19,088,423 $ 15,638,572 $ 3,449,853 22 %
AZ Revenue $ $ (1,011,063 ) $ 1,011,063 (100 )%
Total Revenue excluding AZ $ 19,088,423 $ 14,627,509 $ 4,460,916 30 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA

Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023 2022
Net income (loss) $ (8,405,970 ) $ (14,566,782 )
Interest expense, net 7,134,789 4,601,799
Income taxes 1,662,000 (1,740,000 )
Depreciation & Amortization 319,277 328,363
Depreciation included in cost of goods sold 734,087 700,193
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,444,183 $ (10,676,427 )

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF
The Conversation (0)

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak at the Canaccord Genuity 7 th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00AM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
financial reports

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Earnings Period Enters Full Swing

It was a busy week of financial reports in the world of cannabis investments, with a bulk of companies sharing a closer look at their numbers.

Additionally this past trading week, the beverage market is getting a new competitor after a Canadian operator confirmed the launch of a new line of cannabis-infused tea drinks.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Effective immediately, The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - TNY

IIROC Trade Resumption - TNY

Trading resumes in:

Company: The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Marking Progress on Cash Objectives

  • Record 4/20 results with traffic, customers served, and units sold up 10%, 11%, and 9%, respectively, year over year
  • Cost reduction initiatives deliver $24 million decrease in SG&A expenses
  • Industry leading U.S. retail network of 184 dispensaries, up 14% year over year, supported by over 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity as of March 31, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . Results are reported in U.S. dollars and in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles unless otherwise indicated. Numbers may not sum perfectly due to rounding.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights*

  • Revenue of $289 million , with 95% of revenue from retail sales.
  • Achieved GAAP gross margin of 52%, with gross profit of $150 million .
  • SG&A expenses lowered by $24 million sequentially to $102 million .
  • Reported net loss of $64 million . Adjusted net loss of $21 million * excludes non-recurring charges, asset impairments, disposals and discontinued operations.
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA of $78 million *, or 27% of revenue.
  • Cash at quarter end of $195 million .
  • Opened three new dispensaries in Palatka and Winter Haven, Florida and Beckley, West Virginia .
  • Launched adult-use sales in Bristol, Connecticut .
  • First U.S. cannabis company to launch advertising campaigns on Twitter.
  • Exited the quarter with operations in 11 states, with 32% of retail locations outside of the state of Florida .

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Developments

  • First to launch medical sales in Georgia with two new dispensaries in Macon and Marietta .
  • Achieved record traffic, customers served, and units sold on 4/20 holiday, up 10%, 11%, and 9%, respectively, year over year.
  • Currently operate 186 retail dispensaries and over 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the United States .

Management Commentary
"Our team is laser focused on cash preservation and generation as we set the stage for the next phase of accelerated growth," said Kim Rivers , Trulieve CEO. "Trulieve's scale and service, operational flexibility, and strong balance sheet are essential for success in the current environment."

Rivers continued, "With increasing adoption and expanding state level access to cannabis, the industry is well beyond the tipping point. Tremendous opportunities lie ahead for companies that can successfully adapt within evolving landscapes."

Financial Highlights*

Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended





(Figures in millions except per
share data and % change based on
these figures)

March 31,
2023

March 31,
2022

change

December 31,
2022

change





Revenue

$

289

$

318

(9 %)

$

302

(4 %)



Gross Profit

$

150

$

180

(17 %)

$

150

0 %



Gross Margin %


52 %


57 %



50 %




Operating Expenses

$

163

$

151

8 %

$

156

5 %



Operating Expenses %


56 %


48 %



52 %




Net Loss**

$

(64)

$

(32)

---

$

(77)

---



Net Loss Continuing Ops

$

(66)

$

(30)

---

$

(76)

---



Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

(21)

$

2

---

$

(35)

---



Diluted Shares Outstanding


189


187



189




EPS Continuing Ops

$

(0.34)

$

(0.16)

---

$

(0.40)

---



Adjusted EPS

$

(0.11)

$

0.01

---

$

(0.18)

---



Adjusted EBITDA

$

78

$

105

(26 %)

$

85

(8 %)



Adjusted EBITDA Margin %


27 %


33 %



28 %





*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

**Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders which Includes discontinued operations and excludes non-controlling interest.

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on May 10 , 2023, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time , to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode: 2035918

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 2035918

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/bR5Wgq9gJLx

A powerpoint presentation and archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

The Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , will be available on the SEC's website or at https://investors.trulieve.com/quarterly-results . The Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on its website at https://investors.trulieve.com/quarterly-results . This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, expect per share data)




March 31,

2023



December 31,
2022


ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

188.1



$

212.3


Restricted cash



7.2




6.6


Accounts receivable, net



8.0




9.4


Inventories, net



297.6




297.8


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



70.7




63.6


Notes receivable - current portion



0.7




0.7


Assets associated with discontinued operations



1.9




2.5


Total current assets



574.2




593.0


Property and equipment, net



782.4




796.9


Right of use assets - operating, net



101.8




101.4


Right of use assets - finance, net



70.7




76.2


Intangible assets, net



967.4




1,012.6


Goodwill



791.5




791.5


Notes receivable, net



11.9




12.0


Other assets



15.8




14.7


Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations



0.7




0.7


TOTAL ASSETS


$

3,316.4



$

3,399.0


LIABILITIES







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

92.5



$

83.1


Income tax payable



35.7




49.0


Deferred revenue



5.1




9.6


Notes payable - current portion, net



9.8




12.5


Operating lease liabilities - current portion



10.4




10.4


Finance lease liabilities - current portion



8.0




8.7


Construction finance liabilities - current portion



1.3




1.2


Contingencies



25.5




34.7


Liabilities associated with discontinued operations



0.0




0.5


Total current liabilities



188.3




209.7


Long-Term Liabilities:







Notes payable, net



93.5




94.2


Private placement notes, net



543.0




541.7


Warrant liabilities






0.3


Operating lease liabilities



103.1




102.4


Finance lease liabilities



72.0




75.8


Construction finance liabilities



182.4




182.4


Deferred tax liabilities



216.2




224.1


Other long-term liabilities



37.2




26.2


Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations



14.6




14.6


TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,450.3




1,471.3


Commitments and contingencies







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock, no par value; unlimited shares authorized. 185,987,512
issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively.







Additional paid-in-capital



2,049.0




2,045.0


Accumulated (deficit) earnings



(178.0)




(113.8)


Non-controlling interest



(5.0)




(3.5)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,866.1




1,927.7


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

3,316.4



$

3,399.0


Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022


Revenue, net of discounts


$

289.1



$

317.7


Cost of goods sold



139.2




137.3


Gross profit



149.9




180.5


Expenses:







Sales and marketing



62.3




72.8


General and administrative



39.4




33.5


Depreciation and amortization



30.4




28.4


Impairments and disposals of long-lived assets, net



31.0




16.5


Total expenses



163.1




151.3


(Loss) income from operations



(13.1)




29.2


Other (expense) income:







Interest expense



(22.7)




(17.9)


Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - warrants



0.3




0.8


Other income, net



4.9




0.9


Total other expense



(17.6)




(16.2)


(Loss) income before provision for income taxes



(30.7)




13.0


Provision for income taxes



35.0




43.1


Net loss from continuing operations and comprehensive loss



(65.7)




(30.1)


Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $8, and $809,
respectively



(0.0)




2.4


Net loss



(65.6)




(32.5)


Less: Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest from
continuing operations



(1.5)




(0.5)


Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders


$

(64.1)



$

(32.0)









Net loss per share - Continuing operations:







Basic and diluted


$

(0.34)



$

(0.16)


Net income (loss) per share - Discontinued operations:







Basic and diluted


$

0.00



$

(0.01)


Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share:







Basic



188.9




187.1


Diluted



188.9




187.1


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we supplement our results with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating results and financial performance. We believe these measures are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and can facilitate comparison to other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be considered as, measures of liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with GAAP financial performance measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found below. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended





March 31,
2023

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2022





Net Loss GAAP

$

(64.1)

$

(32.0)

$

(77.0)



Add (Deduct) Impact of:









Interest Expense

$

22.7

$

17.9

$

23.0



Provision For Income Taxes

$

35.0

$

43.1

$

45.1



Depreciation and Amortization

$

30.4

$

28.4

$

30.7



Depreciation in COGS

$

13.6

$

10.7

$

13.4



EBITDA

$

37.5

$

68.1

$

35.2












Impairments and Disposals of Long-lived Assets, Net

$

31.0

$

16.5

$

(0.6)



Results of Discontinued Operations

$

(0.0)

$

2.4

$

5.2



Acquisition and Transaction Costs

$

---

$

3.3

$

7.5



Integration and Transition Costs

$

1.9

$

5.3

$

4.0



Other Non-Recurring Costs

$

---

$

6.2

$

16.3



Share-Based Compensation

$

2.4

$

4.6

$

3.6



Legislative Campaign Contributions

$

10.5

$

---

$

10.0



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

---

$

0.4

$

---



Covid Related Expenses

$

---

$

0.4

$

---



Other (Income) Expense, net

$

(4.9)

$

(0.9)

$

1.6



Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities - Warrants

$

(0.3)

$

(0.8)

$

(0.0)



Results of Entities Not Legally Controlled

$

---

$

0.0

$

1.9



Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP

$

78.2

$

105.4

$

84.7



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended





March 31,
2023

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2022





Net Loss GAAP

$

(64.1)

$

(32.0)

$

(77.0)



Add (Deduct) Impact of:









Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities - Warrants

$

(0.3)

$

(0.8)

$

(0.0)



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

---

$

0.4

$

---



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

1.9

$

14.8

$

27.8



Legislative Campaign Contributions

$

10.5

$

---

$

10.0



Covid Related Expenses

$

---

$

0.4

$

---



Impairments and Disposals of Long-lived Assets, Net

$

31.0

$

16.5

$

(0.6)



Results of Discontinued Operations

$

(0.0)

$

2.4

$

5.2



Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Non-GAAP

$

(21.0)

$

1.6

$

(34.7)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP loss per share to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed are per share)

For the Three Months Ended





March 31,
2023

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2022





Loss Per Share GAAP

$

(0.34)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.41)



Add (Deduct) Impact of:









Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities - Warrants

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

---

$

0.00

$

---



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

0.01

$

0.08

$

0.15



Legislative Campaign Contributions

$

0.06

$

---

$

0.05



Covid Related Expenses

$

---

$

0.00

$

---



Impairments and Disposals of Long-lived Assets, Net

$

0.16

$

0.09

$

(0.00)



Results of Discontinued Operations

$

(0.00)

$

0.01

$

0.03



Adjusted Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP

$

(0.11)

$

0.01

$

(0.18)



Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding cannabis regulatory reform, the Company's success in the current economic and regulatory environment, and opportunities for the Company to adapt to the current environment. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-marking-progress-on-cash-objectives-301820214.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c7617.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 15, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Absolute Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Absolute Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Related News

Lithium Investing

Victory Battery Metals in "Favorable Spot" as Government Mandates EV Minerals Focus, CEO says

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Zinc Investing

Nevada Zinc Provides Operational Update

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 4.2 Meters Grading 1.4 % Copper; 6.9 % Lead; 14.7 % Zinc; 0.31 g/t Gold and 63.7 g/t Silver, at La Infanta Deposit and Granted Permit to Further Explore IBW with Addition of Infanta Sur

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

×