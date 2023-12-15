Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), today announced that the Company's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Michael Schroeder, will depart the Company effective December 15, 2023 to accept an external opportunity at Venture Medical, LLC, a national medical devices and wound care products distributor located in Missoula, Montana. The Company plans to retain external legal counsel on an interim basis to fulfill Mr. Schroeder's former duties as General Counsel until a permanent successor can be identified, and will continue conducting its compliance procedures through a mix of existing internal and external resources.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "We would like to thank Michael for his many contributions to the Company during his nearly six-year tenure, which included oversight of significant transaction activity during our time as both a private and public operator, as well as the development of our legal and compliance teams. Michael became an important advisor to our Company, and on behalf of our entire board and leadership team we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Rosen concluded, "We have established strong compliance teams over the past eight years, and expect to maintain a strong standard of excellence across our various operating state markets, which have simplified considerably through recent transformation efforts that have reduced our number of operating markets from seven to three."

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Managing Director
sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com  
 (919) 815-1476


×